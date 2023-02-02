Alphabet has posted disappointing Q4 2022 results that missed analysts’ expectations as YouTube ad revenue declines again. Alphabet posted quarterly revenues of $76.05 billion, up just 1%, with net income of $13.62 billion (down 34% in Q4 2021). YouTube ad revenue was $7.96 billion in Q4, down 7.8% from $8.63 billion year over year. Analysts expected a decline in YouTube ad revenue, but not such a sharp one.

2 DAYS AGO