Alphabet Touts YouTube Subscription ‘Momentum’ as Broader Revenues Sag
Alphabet has posted disappointing Q4 2022 results that missed analysts’ expectations as YouTube ad revenue declines again. Alphabet posted quarterly revenues of $76.05 billion, up just 1%, with net income of $13.62 billion (down 34% in Q4 2021). YouTube ad revenue was $7.96 billion in Q4, down 7.8% from $8.63 billion year over year. Analysts expected a decline in YouTube ad revenue, but not such a sharp one.
Drake Proposes Spotify Offer Bonuses to Artists for Streaming Thresholds
Drake is the first artist to reach 75 billion streams on Spotify. Now the rapper says the platform should offer bonuses to artists who reach streaming thresholds—like athletes. Drake made the proposal via an Instagram Story on Wednesday evening, following a tweet from chart data. “We should get bonuses...
Shamrock Capital Raises $600 Million for Entertainment Fund, Plans ‘To Collaborate With the Creative Community’
Shamrock Capital Advisors has raised “over $600 million in commitments” for its Content Fund III, which, as its name suggests, is expected to scoop up “a diverse and global portfolio of content and media rights.”. Los Angeles-based Shamrock Capital, which says that it now manages $4.4 billion...
Mechanical Licensing Collective ‘Unmatched Royalties’ Approached $562 Million in 2021, Documents Reveal
The Mechanical Licensing Collective (MLC) had accumulated at least $561 million in unmatched royalties as of 2021’s end, according to tax documents reviewed by Digital Music News. The music industry can count the MLC as another major contributor to the multi-billion-dollar ‘black box’ of unpaid royalties. Earlier this week,...
