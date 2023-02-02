ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Music News

Alphabet Touts YouTube Subscription ‘Momentum’ as Broader Revenues Sag

Alphabet has posted disappointing Q4 2022 results that missed analysts’ expectations as YouTube ad revenue declines again. Alphabet posted quarterly revenues of $76.05 billion, up just 1%, with net income of $13.62 billion (down 34% in Q4 2021). YouTube ad revenue was $7.96 billion in Q4, down 7.8% from $8.63 billion year over year. Analysts expected a decline in YouTube ad revenue, but not such a sharp one.
Drake Proposes Spotify Offer Bonuses to Artists for Streaming Thresholds

Drake is the first artist to reach 75 billion streams on Spotify. Now the rapper says the platform should offer bonuses to artists who reach streaming thresholds—like athletes. Drake made the proposal via an Instagram Story on Wednesday evening, following a tweet from chart data. “We should get bonuses...

