Albany, GA

WCTV

Two killed in single-car crash in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Chattahoochee residents were killed Saturday evening after a single-car crash in Gadsden County. A pickup truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90 a little before 8 p.m. when it attempted to negotiate a left curve. For an unknown reason, the vehicle lost control...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

VPD searching for missing Valdosta man

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is searching for a missing man. Peter Shlaan Richardson, 44, was last seen around Dec. 17 at an apartment in the 1600 block of East Park Avenue where he left the residence on his own. Richardson is 5′9 in height, approximately 200 pounds and has an identifiable gray patch in his beard, according to VPD.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Thomasville semi truck crash under investigation

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Two semitrailer trucks in Thomasville were involved in an accident on Thursday. One truck was traveling west on Georgia 111 and crossed onto Highway 19, directly in front of the second truck, a fully loaded semi. The second truck was traveling south when the semis collided...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Hundreds attend funeral for fallen Cairo officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people crowded into a Cairo church Saturday morning for the funeral of Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams. Williams died last Saturday during a traffic stop that turned into a foot chase. Investigators say he had a medical episode on the scene and died.
CAIRO, GA
WCTV

Quincy Police emphasize de-escalation training amid Tyre Nichols bodycam video

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - In light of recent bodycam footage showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols, the Quincy Police Department is examining its own practices to make sure these incidents don’t happen locally. “Trying to humanize the badge is very important,” said officer Rodney Mackey. “I put on...
QUINCY, FL
WCTV

One person injured in Tallahassee overnight shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday morning that left one person injured. The shooting happened around 3:17 a.m. at the 900 Block of Volusia Street. As a result of the shooting, one man was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man suffered internal bleeding after being shot six times on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department (APD) said. The incident happened in the 2200 block of Clark Avenue after police were called to the scene of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

VPD: 18-year-old charged in armed robbery over gaming console

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old was charged in connection to a Thursday armed robbery incident, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Shortly before 3 p.m., Valdosta police responded to a 400 block of Connell Road about a man being robbed at gunpoint. The victim told police they met...
VALDOSTA, GA
13WMAZ

GBI: 1 arrested, second man wanted in Americus shooting

AMERICUS, Ga. — One man has been arrested and another wanted by the GBI in an aggravated assault in Sumter County. According to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on January 18 at 12 p.m., the Americus Police Department requested the GBI's help after a shooting on 71 Cherokee Street in Americus.
AMERICUS, GA
wdhn.com

Stolen car found in pond, JCSO

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — Authorities in Jackson County recovered a stolen vehicle underwater near Lake Seminole. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, February 1, the JCSO received a call from a fisherman claiming to have seen what appeared to be a vehicle on his depth finder in Sand Pond near Lake Seminole.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Valdosta seeing gun violence in youth increasing

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta is seeing an increase in gun violence among youth, according to local authorities.
ALBANY, GA

