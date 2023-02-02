Read full article on original website
Airplane Art – Qatar Airways Airbus A350-900 taxiing at Hamad International Airport
It’s Sunday again, so it must be time for some more Airplane Art. This week, we have a Qatar Airways Airbus A350-900 taxiing at its home base of Hamad International Airport, Doha, as it goes about its business at the airport. Qatar Airways operates a fleet of 34 Airbus...
Spring Break Busier Than 2022, Woman Roofied at Denver Airport, Weirdest Flight Attendant Requests
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Sunday, February 5, 2023, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
cruisefever.net
Bankrupt Cruise Line Making an Epic Comeback This Summer
Crystal Cruises ceased operations early last year after their parent company, Genting Hong Kong, filed for bankruptcy. The luxury cruise line will now be making an epic comeback this summer when their two cruise ships return to service under new owners. Crystal Cruises’ new owners, A&K Travel Group, are relaunching...
Southwest Luv Voucher Expiring, Extend It!
On the way home from Florida last year, we faced a bit of a delay on our connecting flight back to New York. The airline automatically issued a $100 Southwest Luv Voucher to every passenger on the delayed flight. While $100 won’t typically get you very far, the vouchers can...
Disappointing photos show what it was really like to visit the Colosseum in Rome
Though Insider's reporter took steps to avoid tourists when she visited the Colosseum, she found it was too crowded to enjoy Rome's iconic attraction.
Spot The Difference: Cathay Pacific Executive Fires Back at Rival Singapore Airlines Over All Too ‘Similar’ Commercial
A senior marketing executive at Cathay Pacific has seemingly suggested rival Singapore Airlines big budget new marketing campaign over claims it’s all too similar to a set of commercials launched by Cathay in 2015. In a now-deleted post on LinkedIn, Cathay’s marketing expert Edward Bell responded to Singapore Air’s...
Passengers Claim They Were Trapped On Etihad Airways Flight From Toronto For Nearly 24 Hours After Two Diversions, a Technical Snag and Crew Change
Passengers onboard an Etihad Airways flight from Toronto to Abu Dhabi claim they were stuck onboard the aircraft for a total of nearly 24 hours after the plane was diverted twice – first for a broken part to be replaced and then for an unscheduled change of crew. Several...
cruisefever.net
10 Rules for Booking Shore Excursions on a Cruise
When you book a cruise, your time spent off the ship is just as important as your time spent on it. I hear many first-time cruisers booking a cruise because of the amazing itinerary but then have no idea what they will do when they get there. These shore excursion tips for your next cruise are to help keep that from happening.
lonelyplanet.com
Slow travel: From London to Edinburgh aboard the Caledonian Sleeper
The Caledonian Sleeper trundles between London and Scotland six times each week © Lucy Knott Photography / courtesy Caledonian Sleeper. Our slow travel series explores how you can take more mindful journeys by train, boat, bus or bike – with tips on how to reach your no-fly destination, and what to see and do along the way. Author Monisha Rajesh (Around the World in 80 Trains) recently traveled from London north to Edinburgh, Scotland on the Caledonian Express.
cruisefever.net
First Look Inside the Next New Love Boat, Sun Princess
Princess Cruises, the “Love Boat” cruise line, has given us a first look at renderings from inside their next new cruise ship that is debuting in 2024, Sun Princess. Sun Princess is the first of two Sphere class ships from Princess and they will be the largest in their fleet at around 180,000 gross tons. The cruise ship will feature many of the popular venues that Princess is known for as well newly redesigned theater.
Upworthy
Good dog interrupts international soccer game, demands belly rubs from players
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 28, 2022. It has since been updated. A soccer match between Chile and Venezuela's national women's team halted for the best reason possible—a puppy ran onto the pitch and demanded belly rubs from the players. The adorable pup won the hearts of the players and the fans in the stadium as they cheered it on. The match was held at La Granja stadium in Curicó in Chile when the black puppy made a cameo appearance in the 36th minute. The dog ran straight for the Chilean goalkeeper and rolled onto its back, demanding belly rubs. The goalie gladly obliged as the pup rolled around excitedly. The referee brought the match to a halt and then tried to engage the puppy with some belly rubs to get it off the field, reported HuffPost.
