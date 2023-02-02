ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

cruisefever.net

Bankrupt Cruise Line Making an Epic Comeback This Summer

Crystal Cruises ceased operations early last year after their parent company, Genting Hong Kong, filed for bankruptcy. The luxury cruise line will now be making an epic comeback this summer when their two cruise ships return to service under new owners. Crystal Cruises’ new owners, A&K Travel Group, are relaunching...
ALASKA STATE
BoardingArea

Southwest Luv Voucher Expiring, Extend It!

On the way home from Florida last year, we faced a bit of a delay on our connecting flight back to New York. The airline automatically issued a $100 Southwest Luv Voucher to every passenger on the delayed flight. While $100 won’t typically get you very far, the vouchers can...
FLORIDA STATE
cruisefever.net

10 Rules for Booking Shore Excursions on a Cruise

When you book a cruise, your time spent off the ship is just as important as your time spent on it. I hear many first-time cruisers booking a cruise because of the amazing itinerary but then have no idea what they will do when they get there. These shore excursion tips for your next cruise are to help keep that from happening.
lonelyplanet.com

Slow travel: From London to Edinburgh aboard the Caledonian Sleeper

The Caledonian Sleeper trundles between London and Scotland six times each week © Lucy Knott Photography / courtesy Caledonian Sleeper. Our slow travel series explores how you can take more mindful journeys by train, boat, bus or bike – with tips on how to reach your no-fly destination, and what to see and do along the way. Author Monisha Rajesh (Around the World in 80 Trains) recently traveled from London north to Edinburgh, Scotland on the Caledonian Express.
cruisefever.net

First Look Inside the Next New Love Boat, Sun Princess

Princess Cruises, the “Love Boat” cruise line, has given us a first look at renderings from inside their next new cruise ship that is debuting in 2024, Sun Princess. Sun Princess is the first of two Sphere class ships from Princess and they will be the largest in their fleet at around 180,000 gross tons. The cruise ship will feature many of the popular venues that Princess is known for as well newly redesigned theater.
Upworthy

Good dog interrupts international soccer game, demands belly rubs from players

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 28, 2022. It has since been updated. A soccer match between Chile and Venezuela's national women's team halted for the best reason possible—a puppy ran onto the pitch and demanded belly rubs from the players. The adorable pup won the hearts of the players and the fans in the stadium as they cheered it on. The match was held at La Granja stadium in Curicó in Chile when the black puppy made a cameo appearance in the 36th minute. The dog ran straight for the Chilean goalkeeper and rolled onto its back, demanding belly rubs. The goalie gladly obliged as the pup rolled around excitedly. The referee brought the match to a halt and then tried to engage the puppy with some belly rubs to get it off the field, reported HuffPost.
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

