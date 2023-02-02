Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 28, 2022. It has since been updated. A soccer match between Chile and Venezuela's national women's team halted for the best reason possible—a puppy ran onto the pitch and demanded belly rubs from the players. The adorable pup won the hearts of the players and the fans in the stadium as they cheered it on. The match was held at La Granja stadium in Curicó in Chile when the black puppy made a cameo appearance in the 36th minute. The dog ran straight for the Chilean goalkeeper and rolled onto its back, demanding belly rubs. The goalie gladly obliged as the pup rolled around excitedly. The referee brought the match to a halt and then tried to engage the puppy with some belly rubs to get it off the field, reported HuffPost.

