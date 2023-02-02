Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift's Reaction to Jill Biden's Grammy Appearance Goes Viral
Taylor Swift's indifferent reaction to the appearance of the first lady of the United States at the 2023 Grammy Awards was discussed on social media.
Ben Affleck Trends for Looking ‘Miserable’ at Grammys: ‘Get [Him] a Cigarette and a Dunkin’ Coffee STAT’
Sad Affleck strikes again! Accompanying his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, viewers picked up on Ben Affleck looking particularly “miserable” during the ceremony, especially as he remained expressionless as J. Lo rocked out to the tribute performance to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton.
netflixjunkie.com
NOT A SINGLE DOLLAR! Kanye West’s 2024 Presidential Run Turns Into A Disaster As It’s Funds Seem Dry
Rapper turned Hitler sympathizer, Kanye West (now Ye) seems to be pretty determined about the 2024 US presidential elections. However, on the face of it, it is just the Donda Academy owner doing all the work and receiving no support from the third parties whatsoever. Ye, who recently married a Yeezy employee, just two months after divorcing the television personality, Kim Kardashian, saw a spiral downfall since his White Lives Matter fashion spree. Amidst all this, though, he has not taken a step back from his long-held dream- of conducting the presidential election.
Elite Daily
5 Freeridge Season 2 Theories After That Wild Cliffhanger
Freeridge’s arrival nearly two years after On My Block’s finale brought fans back to the titular suburb of Los Angeles. The original series’ Core Four were nowhere to be found in the new show, but the new set of high school friends still have the same old problems, from relationships to school drama to the RollerWorld money. However, the season’s wild cliffhanger has fans spinning Freeridge Season 2 theories harder than anyone ever did in On My Block.
Elite Daily
On My Block's Main Mystery Is Back In Freeridge — What To Remember
From the first season of On My Block, the Freeridge local legend of the RollerWorld money has been an ongoing mystery the series promised it would eventually solve. And although the show’s final season finally gave fans the answers they were looking for, myths of giant hidden piles of money somewhere nearby don’t disappear that easily. Now, On My Block’s spinoff Freeridge brings back the RollerWorld money for an all-new spin on the mystery.
Elite Daily
Pedro Pascal & Sarah Paulson Became Everyone’s Daddy & Mommy On SNL
Pedro Pascal’s fans have been calling him “daddy” for a while now, so of course he used his Saturday Night Live hosting debut to respond to his internet-given title. And he brought in his famous BFF to help him out. Pascal and Sarah Paulson gave a nod to the online fandom surrounding them in a hilarious SNL sketch all about how they’ve become “daddy” and “mommy” to a whole generation.
Elite Daily
Chase & Madelyn Got Real About Filming Love Scenes After Their Breakup
Running into an ex is awkward enough, now imagine having to film super-romantic scenes with your ex right after breaking up. It’s safe to say Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline found themselves in a very unique position when they ended their relationship just a few months before having to play lovers on screen in the third season of Outer Banks. Ahead of the new season’s release on Feb. 23, Stokes and Cline opened up about what filming love scenes so soon after their breakup was like.
