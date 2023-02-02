ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Petras Shines in Metallic Blue Minidress & Crushed Black Velvet Boots at Billboard’s Power 100

By Amina Ayoud
 3 days ago
Kim Petras attended Billboard’s Power 100 event held at Goya Studios yesterday in Los Angeles.

The “brrr” songstress sported an electric blue metallic blazer minidress featuring an embossed crocodile print that offered the garment a textural interest. Along with the unmistakable reptilian print, Petra’s look was punctuated by strong shoulders that created an overall structured appearance.

The German hitmaker popped on matching futuristic bright blue visor shades and sported comparatively simple silver rings and earrings to match. As for her hair, Petra wore her stark bleach blonde locks in a severe side part, her long strands straightened.

When it came down to footwear, Petras sported slouchy black knee-high Saint Laurent Talia boots with sharp pointed toes and a crushed velvet finish that transitioned into what appeared to be block heels that ranged around 3 to 4 inches in height. The heel height certainly made the performer taller while streamlining her silhouette thanks to the footwear’s angular arch and elongated toes.

Petras’ overall shoe style is often bold and sleek. The pop singer and LBGTQ+ advocate regularly wears heeled boots and pumps in a wide range of silhouettes and colors, hailing from brands including Prada and Aquazzura. Off-duty, Petras also wears heels, as well as Converse sneakers. The “Hills” singer is also a fashion world mainstay, regularly attending Fashion Week shows for brands including Marc Jacobs, Christian Siriano, Alexandre Vauthier, Christian Cowan and Moschino. Petras has also starred in campaigns for top brands like Coach, Ugg and Opening Ceremony over the years, cementing her status as a fashionista.

