Ricky martin
2d ago
plus they don't want us to be self efficient they want us to depend on them if everything is power by electricity they will be able to just hit a switch and and we are immobile
Related
Restored Flood Plain Helped Small California Town Survive Atmospheric River
When devastating floods swept California last month, the community of Grayson — a town of 1,300 people tucked between almond orchards and dairy farms where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers converge — survived without major damage. In the minds of some townspeople and experts, that was thanks...
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, weekend edition: Grayson wonders if restored floodplain prevented disaster; Weekend storm to give way to pattern change; Central Valley groundwater sinking faster than ever; Shrinking Colorado River hands Biden his first climate brawl; and more …
Grayson wonders if restored floodplain prevented disaster. “When devastating floods swept California last month, the community of Grayson – a town of 1,300 people tucked between almond orchards and dairy farms where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers converge – survived without major damage. In the minds of some townspeople and experts, that was thanks partly to the 2,100 acres (850 hectares) of former farmland just across the San Joaquin that have been largely restored to a natural floodplain. Advocates for floodplain restoration say it can help solve California’s dual dangers of flooding and drought, replenishing groundwater for future drought relief while protecting towns from the catastrophic flooding that scientists predict will come with climate change. Restoration also improves wildlife habitat. ... ” Read more from Reuters here: California town wonders if restored floodplain prevented disaster.
SFGate
Colorado River crisis is so severe, Lake Mead and Lake Powell are unlikely to refill in our lifetimes
LOS ANGELES — The snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is the deepest it’s been in decades, but those storms that were a boon for Northern California won’t make much of a dent in the long-term water shortage for the Colorado River Basin — an essential source of supplies for Southern California.
The wrong kind of fires are burning across California
California’s forests depend on wildfires. The regular blazes clear out the understory and allow space for new growth. Some trees even need fire to reproduce, waiting for the searing heat to pop open their cones and disperse seeds. But over the last century, to protect an increasing number of homes in wooded areas, fire has been suppressed — and in the process, the ecosystem has been put in danger. This...
Nonprofit says almond and alfalfa crops depleting California water resources
STATEWIDE – Big Ag, Big Oil, and the California Water Crisis reports that most of California’s water goes not for individual use, but instead to fossil fuel interest and corporate agriculture – including alfalfa and almond crops. The Food and Water Watch group released the updated report to acknowledge that although California received heavy rain and snow in January 2023, the state remains in drought and long-term water issues persist.
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over home
A California witness at San Jose reported watching a huge ball of white light followed by two helicopters that moved over their home at 8:50 p.m. on February 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Private landowners bar access to 500,000 acres of California public land
The battle for open access to public lands is a familiar one to Bay Area residents.
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 2/3: Lake Oroville has risen 182 feet, Researchers propose a plan for California’s water woes, A double whammy: Wildfire debris pollutes drinking water, At the heart of Colorado River crisis, the mighty ‘Law of the River’ looms large, and more …
PUBLIC WEBINAR: SAFER: 2023 Drinking Water Needs Assessment from 9am to 12pm. The State Water Resources Control Board (State Water Board) will hold a public webinar to provide an opportunity for stakeholders to review and discuss proposed changes to the 2023 Drinking Water Needs Assessment. Click here for the full meeting notice.
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraft
A California witness flying over San Bernardino reported watching a pill-shaped object flying 100 feet below the aircraft at 1:30 p.m. on February 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
mix96sac.com
We Could See One of the Best California Superblooms in Years
All this rain we’ve been deluged with could have a beautiful silver lining. Experts are predicting that California will see one the best superblooms in years this spring!. “Superblooms” in California happen when conditions are just right. Those conditions include a LOT of rain at just the right time amd of course, the right amount of sunshine. When this happens, native wildflowers, that lay dormant in the soil, all bloom at once. So far, we are on track for a gorgeous superbloom in 2023!
tiremeetsroad.com
Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California
“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
National Egg Shortage: A grim prediction and a unique egg alternative
SANTA BARBARA, Calif - Chickens may not fly, but egg prices are soaring. It's all thanks to the combination of a deadly bird flu outbreak and rising feed and labor costs. "We had to raise our prices," says one egg producer at the Santa Barbara Farmer's market. Egg producers on the central coast are feeling The post National Egg Shortage: A grim prediction and a unique egg alternative appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
The romanticism of small towns has long been engrained into the American psyche. From their laid back vibe to their charming downtown areas, small towns are a critical part of what makes the United States so special and the editors over at Thrillist get that.
Scary Prediction About California Storms and Flooding Made By Scientists
Here’s how much worse storms will be in the future and how many years the pattern will last.
Californians were blindsided by sky-high natural gas bills. Is anyone listening? | Opinion
"It's just like, holy cow," one SoCalGas customer said.
Opinion: Restore Felony Penalties to Protect Public Safety in California
Public safety should be government’s top priority. That’s why I’m supporting a new legislative initiative in Sacramento that will enhance public safety by restoring felony penalties for many crimes now plaguing California. Obviously, serious crimes demand serious consequences. One day last week, Border Patrol agents seized fentanyl,...
Courthouse News Service
Northern California city sued over approval of housing in wildfire-prone area
CHICO, Calif. (CN) — Environmental groups sued the Northern California city of Chico on Friday over its approval of a plan to build thousands of new homes without properly assessing wildfire risks. A coalition of environmental groups claims the approval of the Valley’s Edge development, which designates a large...
KCRA.com
Showers, T-storms & Snow in Northern California
Occasional showers with isolated thunderstorms are expected today in valley and foothills. Heavy snow showers will continue in Sierra through the afternoon. Skies will clear into tonight.
Don’t hold the guac: California’s avocado industry poised to take advantage of winter’s historic rains
A series of atmospheric river events that began in late 2022 and continued into 2023 dropped historic rainfall over the Golden State, which is considered beneficial for harvesters.
Pacific storm train to resume along West Coast
Pacific storms will once again reach the West Coast of the United States after a hiatus over the last couple of weeks. AccuWeather forecasters say that the upcoming storms won’t pack quite the same punch as storms in early January. A change in the weather pattern will bring more...
