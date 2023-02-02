Little Rock Christian 4-star QB Walker White choosing between Auburn, Baylor and Clemson

By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Tommy Land

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Little Rock Christian four-star quarterback Walker White (6-3, 215) announced via Twitter on Thursday afternoon that he has narrowed his long list of offers down to Auburn, Baylor, and Clemson, and will commit to one of those three on Friday at 2 p.m. Following White’s announcement, multiple 247Sports insiders gave a Crystal Ball prediction to Clemson. He went to Clemson last week on an official visit.

White is the top-ranked player in Arkansas, 92nd overall, in the Class of 2024 per 247Sports and the eighth-best quarterback. Other offers include Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas A&M among many others.

New Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos traveled to Little Rock on the first day of his second stint at Arkansas but was not able to speak to White due to the January contact period.

Last season, White led the Warriors to the Class 5A quarterfinals and completed 142-of-267 passes for 1,975 yards along with 25 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He also rushed 102 times for 837 yards (8.2 YPC) and 16 touchdowns.