Shreveport-Bossier CTB’s Jessica Rodgers and Charlotte “Charlie” Rice, CAP, Graduate from the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy

Perseverance To Defend
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive Loss
Warriors End Mudbugs Streak
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, Louisiana
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHL
bossierpress.com
Bossier Service Reductions Postponed
The Bossier City Council’s plan to reduce SporTran’s budget from $900,000. annually to $500,000 will result in changes to the Bossier routes and. schedules for our riders. These changes were originally set to go into effect. February 5, 2023. At the January 24 council meeting, the vote for...
bossierpress.com
BPCC MUSIC PRESENTS GUEST ARTIST PAUL CHRISTOPHER
The Music Program at Bossier Parish Community College will present a Guest Artist Recital featuring classical cellist Paul Christopher at 3:30 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 22 in the Stephen W. Slaughter Performing Arts Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA. This recital is free and open to the public.
bossierpress.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Airline Drive in Bossier City
Bossier City Police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. At approximately 7:15pm on Saturday, February 4, 2023, the BCPD Accident Investigation Team responded to the 2800 block of Airline Drive. Investigators determined that a 67-year-old woman was standing in the middle of both northbound lanes for an...
bossierpress.com
Basketball: Semifinals, finals in Bossier Freshman/JV boys tournaments set for Saturday at Benton
The semifinals and championship games in the Bossier freshman and JV boys leagues are set for Saturday at Benton. The freshman semifinals are at 10 a.m. Captain Shreve plays Northwood in the main gym and Parkway faces Minden in the auxiliary gym. The JV semifinals are at 11:15. Captain Shreve...
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Parkway edges Haughton in Division II first-round boys match
The Parkway Panthers pulled out a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Haughton Bucs in the first round of the Division II boys playoffs Saturday afternoon at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. Brasen Teutsch broke a 2-2 tie with a goal about 12 minutes into the second half. It...
bossierpress.com
Middle school boys basketball: Cope, Elm Grove, Haughton, Rusheon, Greenacres get wins
Cope, Elm Grove, Haughton, Rusheon and Greenacres all won games as Bossier Parish district play continued Monday. In eighth-grade games, Cope defeated Benton 41-34 in double overtime at Cope, Elm Grove got past Haughton 36-31 at Haughton and Greenacres defeated Rusheon at Greenacres. In seventh-grade games, Cope downed Benton 45-29,...
