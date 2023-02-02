ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NYS Music

The Wood Brothers Announce New Album, 5 Stops in NY on National Tour

Roots band The Wood Brothers have announced their eighth studio album, titled Heart Is The Hero, which is set to be released on April 14 through Honey Jar/Thirty Tigers. The album will be supported by a tour, with stops in Buffalo, Ithaca, New York City, Accord, and Fairpoint. Prior to embarking on their tour, the band will release the first single from Heart Is The Hero in February.
ITHACA, NY
NYS Music

February Comedy at Funk n Waffles features Dave Lester

Following a successful triple roast in January, Funk n Waffles will welcome Brooklynite Dave Lester for a show on Thursday, February 9th. Lester was born and raised in Brooklyn and this comic did not stay isolated to Kings County for long. Traveling all over the country and being the talk of most festivals he works, Lester is a Comedians Comic. From hard hitting humor to the light and goofy, Dave makes us laugh at just about everything. His monthly shows in Brooklyn are as legendary as his TV appearances. This is a headliner you won’t want to miss.
BROOKLYN, NY
NYS Music

American Classical Orchestra Announced “Healing Bach” Concert On March 2nd

The American Classical Orchestra (ACO) is announcing the “Healing Bach” performance including much-loved Bach cantatas at the Gothic-style Church of St. Vincent Ferrer in Manhattan on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8 pm. This wonderful concert is featuring notable soloists including Sherezade Panithaki, Daniel Moody, Brian Giebler, and Joseph Parrish.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy