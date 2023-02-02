Alabama Basketball's Nate Oats' Contract to be Extended Through 2029

In the midst of an historic season, Oats is expected to get a contract extension and raise to keep the head coach in Tuscaloosa.

The contract of Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats is set to be discussed at Friday morning's University of Alabama Board of Trustee's meeting, but according to a report from Jon Rothstein, Oats' contract will be extended through the 2028-2029 season.

According to the report, it will be in the range of $4 to $5 million per year, pending approval by the UA Board of Trustees. Oats' current salary is around $3.225 million annually. His contract was last extended in February of 2021 to run through 2027 .

Alabama basketball is in the midst of a highly successful season thus far. In Oats' fourth season, The team has reached its highest ranking since 2002 and is currently ranked No. 4. The Crimson Tide is 19-3 overall and 9-0 in SEC play, sitting at the top of the SEC standings.

With his success in Tuscaloosa, Oats' name is often popular when it comes to job openings at high-profile schools around the country. With the extension, Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne is trying to lock Oats down in Tuscaloosa.

The program has reached back-to-back NCAA tournaments and is currently on track to earn its first ever No. 1-seed in the NCAA tournament. The Crimson Tide was a 2-seed in 2021 after winning the SEC regular season championship and SEC tournament championship.

In his four seasons, Oats has led Alabama to its first regular season title since 2002, first tournament title since 1991 and first Sweet 16 appearance since 2004. Four players have been drafted in the NBA since 2020.

