Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArizonaEast Coast TravelerArizona State
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound StateMark HakeTucson, AZ
Food Network Chef Closes Restaurant After 4 MonthsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Local Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to YelpGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
xpopress.com
Madagascar Import SEAM Gem Show Tucson 2023
These photos are from Madagascar Import SEAM Inc. at the Madagascar Import SEAM Gem Show located at 1248 N. Main Ave. in Tucson. (Where the Main Ave. Mineral & Fossil Show used to be located) This show is open from 9 am to 6 pm daily from January 26 - February 12, 2023. You can also find Madagascar Import Seam Inc. at the 22nd Street Show, they are set up in several spaces; B59-60, C71, U1/V1.
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
xpopress.com
Pakistani Aquamarine at the RMGM Tucson Mineral & Fossil Show 2023
This Pakistani Aquamarine is available in Jaffry Raza's booth, JR Minerals, space 20 at the RMGM Tucson Mineral and Fossil Show 2023. The RMGM Show on Oracle Road promises to be “The Best Show in Tucson.” This show is located in a large tent and within walking distance from established shows in what has become known as the "Mineral & Fossil District" in Tucson — Mineral City, Top Gem Minerals, The Just Crystals and Minerals Event, The Mineral & Fossil Co-op, The Mineral Marketplace, and many more!
Coffee Times brewing up local support to compete with big chains
Coffee Times co-owner Jeremy Cripps doesn't fear another coffee option just 100 feet away. He's welcoming the new neighbors, while appreciating his loyal customers.
Small business owner brings a sweet Hawaiian staple to Tucson
"It’s been stressful. I also work full-time. I’m a dental assistant as well as a mom of three," Wolff said.
kyma.com
Cause of death released for former Arizona swimmer Ty Wells
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have released the cause of death for former University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells. The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office said the 23-year-old Wells died Jan. 27 of natural causes “secondary to a disseminated streptococcal bacterial infection following a protracted upper respiratory tract infection.”
fox10phoenix.com
Man illegally hauling migrants takes off on horseback, Arizona authorities say
Seven migrants were taken into custody in the Tucson area after authorities say they were found hiding under hay bales at a checkpoint along SR 286 in southwest Arizona. Authorities say the driver, who's from Mexico, removed a horse from the trailer during the search then jumped on the animal and tried to gallop away.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Rents in Tucson area settle down
Rents in the Tucson area are stabilizing after more than two years of significant spikes. In January, there was no measurable increase in average rental prices from December locally, but rents in the Tucson area are still up by 38.1% since the start of the pandemic for all rentals in March 2020, according to Apartment List data.
Car chase near Casa Grande ends in Tempe crash
TEMPE, Ariz. — A car chase that began on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande ended early Friday morning in Tempe. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. near milepost 198. The driver allegedly continued driving north on I-10. PCSO deputies tried using...
Aphasia Center of Tucson broken into, equipment stolen
The Aphasia Center of Tucson was broken into over the weekend, with several items stolen including laptops.
xpopress.com
Enhancing the Stone & Mineral Artisan at The 22nd Street Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show 2023
Check out these beautiful creations by Enhancing the Stone (John Krutzler) & Mineral Artisan (Colton Swiderek). This unique art can be found at the 22nd Street Show. Johnny (Enhancing the Stone by Johnny & Enhancing the Stone) has been meticulously crafting his fantastic works of art from natural elements like minerals, gems, fossils, bones, and more to create one-of-a-kind specimens that make a beautiful and interesting addition to any collection. Colton Swiderek (Mineral Artisan) has been working closely with John over the years to learn how to showcase his unique artwork at shows across the Southwest U.S. Colton's artwork includes abstract pieces to hang on your wall to functional decor like tables inlaid with natural elements to handmade jewelry.
tourcounsel.com
St. Philip's Plaza | Shopping mall in Catalina Foothills, Arizona
We continue with the options to get the best stores in Tucson, and this time, we present you St. Philip's Plaza, an outdoor shopping area, where you can enjoy live music, different restaurants and a bazaar with multiple alternatives if you want to buy something Either a garment or an item for your home.
thisistucson.com
A mega list of ways to celebrate Valentine's Day in Tucson this year 💘
Love is in the air, Tucson! Valentine’s Day may be less than two weeks away, but there’s still plenty of time to plan a romantic date with your boo or a self-care day for yourself. 💖. No matter how you celebrate, here are a few ideas on how...
thisistucson.com
The cook behind this pierogi pop-up migrated across continents before landing in Tucson
Migrating birds navigate across oceans and continents using atoms called radical pairs that guide them like a compass. These atoms lose or gain electrons in unison, then the earth’s magnetic field thrusts them, spinning, changing directions, into a waltz that is over in one-millionth of a second. Proteins and chemicals in birds’ eyes perceive this dance, and it leads them home.
roselawgroupreporter.com
SOLD! Self-storage site in Tucson
TUCSON, ARIZONA, February 2, 2023 – A 1.1-acre site at 6335 E Tanque Verde Road in Tucson sold for $3.3 million ($69 PSF). It closed fully entitled with plans for a 793-unit self-storage facility to Tucson Tanque Verde SS, LLC of Gilbert c/o John Hartman, CFO/COO of Landmark Companies & Circle G Property Development.
kjzz.org
Banner introduced Valley fever training — with mixed results
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates Valley fever actually occurs six to 14 times more often than reported. A clinical education program developed by Banner – University Medicine and the Valley Fever Center for Excellence at the UA College of Medicine – Tucson seeks to change that.
Tucson Police looking into deadly shooting near Alvernon and Valencia
The Tucson Police Department is looking into a shooting that resulted in one death. Those involved were teenagers. Neighbors say this isn't the first time this has happened at the residence.
KOLD-TV
Just Between Friends pop-up consignment sale helps Tucson families overcome inflation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just Between Friends pop-up consignment sale is back in Tucson for the 14th year and organizers say they’re busier than ever. With retail prices higher than a year ago, Shawna Wilfert and local organizers are going above and beyond to help families make extra cash and save money at the big event.
KOLD-TV
80th racing season at Rillito Racetrack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rillito Racetrack live Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred racing action returns for its 80th season today with post time 1pm and runs every Saturday and Sunday through April 3, 2023. Rillito Park Racetrack will institute “StrideSAFE” Horse Safety as a new component of its renowned...
OVPD: Reports of suspicious package at Home Depot
On February 4, 2023, around 9:45 a.m. the Oro Valley Police Department responded to reports of a suspicious package at the Home Depot in Oro Valley.
Comments / 0