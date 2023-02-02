Check out these beautiful creations by Enhancing the Stone (John Krutzler) & Mineral Artisan (Colton Swiderek). This unique art can be found at the 22nd Street Show. Johnny (Enhancing the Stone by Johnny & Enhancing the Stone) has been meticulously crafting his fantastic works of art from natural elements like minerals, gems, fossils, bones, and more to create one-of-a-kind specimens that make a beautiful and interesting addition to any collection. Colton Swiderek (Mineral Artisan) has been working closely with John over the years to learn how to showcase his unique artwork at shows across the Southwest U.S. Colton's artwork includes abstract pieces to hang on your wall to functional decor like tables inlaid with natural elements to handmade jewelry.

