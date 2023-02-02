Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Virginia coach Tony Bennett details adjustments made by Virginia Tech following 74-68 defeat
No. 6 Virginia fell to Virginia Tech on Saturday, losing 74-68. The loss kept the Cavaliers from sweeping the Hokies after downing their in-state rival by 10 in late January. After the loss UVA coach Tony Bennett detailed the adjustments Virginia Tech made after losing the first meeting. "I’m sure...
Five takeaways in No. 6 Virginia's loss to Virginia Tech
The Cavaliers lost a close one in Blacksburg on Saturday afternoon, falling 74-68 to Virginia Tech. UVA entered the day with the possibility of sliding up into the top spot in the ACC standings, but the loss to the Hokies will do no such thing. The Virginia offense never seemed to truly get going and the defense was inconsistent in guarding the Hokies’ seemingly non-stop ball screens. Here are five takeaways from the tough loss.
cbs19news
No. 5 Kentucky outlasts No. 1 Virginia in NCAA title rematch
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- More than eight months after Virginia and Kentucky squared off for the NCAA Championship in Illinois, the top-five ranked sides met again with the Wildcats getting the better of the Cavaliers this time winning 4-3 in three-plus hour match. No. 1 Virginia were short a...
Three James Madison University sophomores killed in West Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. — A Virginia college community is in mourning after three sophomores were killed in a crash in West Virginia overnight. According to a letter from James Madison University (JMU) President Jonathan Alger, the three students killed are John “Luke” Fergusson of Richmond, Nicholas Troutman of Richmond, and Joshua Mardis of Williamsburg.
Williamsburg man among JMU students killed in West Virginia crash
Multiple James Madison University students were killed in a crash, the university confirmed in a letter to the JMU community.
3 JMU students killed in tragic West Virginia car crash identified, 2 from Richmond
Three James Madison University students were killed in a tragic West Virginia car crash Thursday night and two others were sent to the hospital in critical condition, the university announced Friday.
cbs19news
Stay Local, Play Local - Charlottesville Restaurant Week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Stay Local, Play Local segment, Stephanie Vogtman with the C-Ville Weekly talks about Charlottesville Restaurant Week. For more information, click here.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville startup among top 25 healthcare technology leaders of Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Caretaker Medical, a digital health startup in Charlottesville, was named one of the top 25 healthcare technology leaders of Virginia in 2023. The company developed a wearable vital signs monitor and early-warning device. Caretaker Medical says it is enabling critical care ICU monitoring for patients away...
cbs19news
UVA Health strategic plan in depth
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After 18 months of planning, UVA Health has announced what they’re calling their first-ever 10-year strategic plan including clinical care, research, education, and community. UVA Health started a plan to be the future of medicine within the next 10 years. UVA Health’s CEO says...
cbs19news
Charlottesville Ballet kicks off 2023 season
“There really is something for everyone, and we’re really excited to share this with our community,” said Emily Hartka, co-founder of Charlottesville Ballet. Charlottesville Ballet is gearing up to start their 2023 ballet season. With a range of performances from love stories to a piece about extinct birds,...
tourcounsel.com
Charlottesville Fashion Square | Shopping mall in Virginia
Charlottesville Fashion Square is the only indoor shopping mall in the Charlottesville, Virginia area. It is anchored by two Belk stores. It is a regional mall located about one mile (1.6 km) north of the Charlottesville city limits on U.S. Route 29 in unincorporated Albemarle County.
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
cbs19news
Charlottesville City Schools to host art show on Downtown mall in May
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville City Schools are taking a new approach to share their students’ art with the public. In May Charlottesville schools will begin their month-long art show on the Downtown mall. In the past, this art has been on display at Charlottesville High school but...
OnlyInYourState
The Scenic Amish Country Route In Virginia That Leads To An Old-Fashioned Bakery, Country Store, And Furniture Shop
There’s something wonderfully simple and peaceful about taking a long, scenic country drive in Virginia. If you have an afternoon to spare, we’d recommend taking a drive through a bit of Virginia’s Amish country. It’s here you’ll find a handful of delightful businesses just waiting to be explored; namely, an old-fashioned bakery, a country store, and a furniture stop. Here’s more on this delightful country route.
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
cbs19news
UVA Health implementing first-ever 10-year strategic plan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System is looking to improve access to care by implementing its first-ever 10-year strategic plan. On Friday, UVA Health laid out that plan. In addition to improving access to care, it aims to grow UVA Health's network and make the health system the "best place to work." UVA Health CEO Dr. K. Craig Kent says the hospital wants the community to be involved.
cbs19news
CCS board endorses collective bargaining
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville School Board has endorsed collective bargaining for staff in the Charlottesville City Schools division. Supporters say this announcement will allow them to have a say in their pay, benefits, and working conditions. "We are now on an adventure for the betterment of the...
cbs19news
Special flight takes some Fluvanna County animals north
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A nonprofit aviation organization called Pilots to the Rescue landed at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport on Friday morning to pick up some cats and dogs. The animals are coming from the Fluvanna SPCA and going to a shelter in New Hampshire. Pilots to the...
Honoring Black History: The nation’s only Black military academy once in Powhatan
Tucked away 40 miles west of downtown Richmond sits a former plantation called "Belmead." The plantation became a site for two Black Catholic boarding schools -- both of which have been closed for more than 50 years now.
cbs19news
Looking to hire counselors and more for summer camps
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation is already looking ahead to summer and its staffing needs. Last year, there were issues in several localities with having enough staff to run certain facilities and programs, such as having lifeguards on duty at public pools. To...
Comments / 1