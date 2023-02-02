Read full article on original website
Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NY
Rochester's Gate House Restaurant
What Tasks Should You Complete After Closing On Your Home In Rochester, NY?
Boston Greece Flight Prices
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!
Ride One Of The World’s Oldest Rollercoaster Right Here In New York
There is no better time to think ahead to spring and summer than when it is really cold out. So if you are looking to plan a family trip this spring or summer you will need to put this one stop on your bucket list. That one stop is Sea...
Monroe Co. libraries offer framed art prints, museum passes, sewing machines, and more
The art ranges from famous works by Degas, Van Gogh, and Frida Kahlo to local pieces, to more generic prints.
Pancakes and syrup coming to Letchworth State Park’s sugarhouse in March
Letchworth State Park’s nature center and sugarhouse will be center stage for the annual Maple Weekends sugaring festival and pancake breakfasts in late March. The last two weekends in March will be Maple Weekends statewide. Festivities at Letchworth are on March 18, March 19, March 25, and March 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Humphrey Nature Center.
One bishop's everlasting impact on the Rochester community
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A bishop in Rochester has been changing his community for decades. Bishop David J. Singleton explains how his time serving as a firefighter taught him how to leave a lasting impression for generations to come. Singleton knew early in his life that he would go on...
Inside look: Daisy Flour Mill under construction
Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April.
Earthquake shakes Western New York: USGS
The epicenter of the earthquake was located 1.3 miles east northeast of West Seneca.
New York Area Hit by Strongest Earthquake In 40 Years
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake, the strongest recorded in the area in 40 years, struck Monday morning near Buffalo, New York. Residents reported a feeling like “my house was hit by a car.”. The quake hit 1.24 miles east-northeast of West Seneca, New York, at a depth of 1.86 miles around...
Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NY
With Valentines Day right around the corner and inflation at its peak, it’s important to remember that you don’t have to break the bank to spend the holidays with your significant other. Below are tasty yet affordable restaurants located in Rochester, NY that offer a variety of tasty dishes.
MCSO: Dave & Buster’s employee attacked, injured, by group of minors
MCSO said the employee was injured in the attack and was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
3.8 magnitude earthquake reported in Western New York
A 3.8 magnitude earthquake has been reported in Western New York. That is according to the U.S. Earthquake Notification System.
Eastern Hills Mall | Shopping mall in New York State
Eastern Hills Mall is a shopping mall located 11 miles northeast of Buffalo, New York on the western border of the Town of Clarence in Erie County, New York, United States. It lies on Transit Road (New York State Route 78). The mall is north of the junction of NY-78 with NY-5, and Main Street.
Buffalo Sits Near Pretty Significant Fault Line
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that hit the Buffalo area on Monday, February 6, 2023, has caught many people in Western New York and Southern Ontario by surprise. While it's not the first earthquake that has hit the 716 and surrounding areas, it's the largest that happened in a while and lots of people were not expecting it.
After Brutal Cold, Major Warm Up Coming To New York
After several days of well-below temperatures, a warm-up is coming to New York. After a couple of days where the high temperatures were in the single digit and even below zero, there is a major swing in the forecast. Looking ahead to this week, we could see the high temperatures...
Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?
Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
The legend of CNY’s cannonball tree: How a Civil War relic wound up buried deep in a farmer’s elm tree
In 1935, a pair of men cut down a towering elm tree on their farm in Jordan, N.Y. Lodges deep in the trunk, buried in layer upon layer of new wood, they found a six-pound cannonball -- a relic of a dreary night that would forever enshrine the tree in local lore.
Geneseo man arrested for neighborhood vandalism
GENESEO, N.Y. – On January 29, Livingston County Deputies responded to a home on West Lake Road in the Town of Geneseo for the report of a vehicle window smashed out, a garage door window smashed out, and damage to a shed. While investigating that incident, deputies found two other homes in the immediate area that had garage windows and residential windows broken.
One person hurt following Lockport shooting
Correction: A previous headline in this story said that the shooting occurred in Niagara Falls. LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is in the hospital following a shooting on the 600 block of Birchwood Drive, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 4 on Sunday. The shooting occurred sometime Sunday afternoon. News 4 is […]
Rush-Henrietta school employee arrested for sending ‘inappropriate’ messages to student
A Rush-Henrietta Central School District substitute employee was arrested in mid-January and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to a statement from Rush-Henrietta Interim Superintendent Dr. Pamela Kissel.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office finds missing Hilton teen
UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Izabella Wrobel has been located, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. She is safe and in good health, officials said. ORIGINAL ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a missing teenager last seen Sunday morning. The MCSO says 14-year-old Izabella […]
Two postal carriers robbed within hours of each other in Rochester
In both incidents, the suspects stole equipment from the carriers. The carriers were not assaulted or injured.
