ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westsidenewsny.com

Pancakes and syrup coming to Letchworth State Park’s sugarhouse in March

Letchworth State Park’s nature center and sugarhouse will be center stage for the annual Maple Weekends sugaring festival and pancake breakfasts in late March. The last two weekends in March will be Maple Weekends statewide. Festivities at Letchworth are on March 18, March 19, March 25, and March 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Humphrey Nature Center.
LEICESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

One bishop's everlasting impact on the Rochester community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A bishop in Rochester has been changing his community for decades. Bishop David J. Singleton explains how his time serving as a firefighter taught him how to leave a lasting impression for generations to come. Singleton knew early in his life that he would go on...
ROCHESTER, NY
lnnnews.com

New York Area Hit by Strongest Earthquake In 40 Years

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake, the strongest recorded in the area in 40 years, struck Monday morning near Buffalo, New York. Residents reported a feeling like “my house was hit by a car.”. The quake hit 1.24 miles east-northeast of West Seneca, New York, at a depth of 1.86 miles around...
BUFFALO, NY
Ina Eats In

Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NY

With Valentines Day right around the corner and inflation at its peak, it’s important to remember that you don’t have to break the bank to spend the holidays with your significant other. Below are tasty yet affordable restaurants located in Rochester, NY that offer a variety of tasty dishes.
ROCHESTER, NY
tourcounsel.com

Eastern Hills Mall | Shopping mall in New York State

Eastern Hills Mall is a shopping mall located 11 miles northeast of Buffalo, New York on the western border of the Town of Clarence in Erie County, New York, United States. It lies on Transit Road (New York State Route 78). The mall is north of the junction of NY-78 with NY-5, and Main Street.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Sits Near Pretty Significant Fault Line

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that hit the Buffalo area on Monday, February 6, 2023, has caught many people in Western New York and Southern Ontario by surprise. While it's not the first earthquake that has hit the 716 and surrounding areas, it's the largest that happened in a while and lots of people were not expecting it.
BUFFALO, NY
Hot 99.1

Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?

Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Geneseo man arrested for neighborhood vandalism

GENESEO, N.Y. – On January 29, Livingston County Deputies responded to a home on West Lake Road in the Town of Geneseo for the report of a vehicle window smashed out, a garage door window smashed out, and damage to a shed. While investigating that incident, deputies found two other homes in the immediate area that had garage windows and residential windows broken.
GENESEO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

One person hurt following Lockport shooting

Correction: A previous headline in this story said that the shooting occurred in Niagara Falls. LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is in the hospital following a shooting on the 600 block of Birchwood Drive, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 4 on Sunday. The shooting occurred sometime Sunday afternoon. News 4 is […]
LOCKPORT, NY
News 8 WROC

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office finds missing Hilton teen

UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Izabella Wrobel has been located, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. She is safe and in good health, officials said. ORIGINAL ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a missing teenager last seen Sunday morning. The MCSO says 14-year-old Izabella […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy