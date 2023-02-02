Read full article on original website
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Investors pin hopes on ETH crossing $1800
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since 20 January, Ethereum has encountered resistance at $1,680. Even so, there is optimism that ETH will reach $1,800 or even higher by the end of February due to the ascending triangular pattern and improvements in investor mood in ETH derivatives. Of course, how ETH performs as it approaches the pattern deadline by mid-February will determine how everything plays out.
Tesla's bitcoin holdings fell nearly $1.8 billion in value last year, as Elon Musk called crypto a 'sideshow'
A bloodbath for crypto in 2022 saw Tesla's $1.5 billion bet on bitcoin backfire, as Elon Musk's carmaker dumped at least 75% of its position.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
dailyhodl.com
Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Betting on Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Causing ‘Excitement’
The chief investment officer (CIO) of Bitwise Investments, Matt Hougan, is naming his top three crypto assets. Hougan says in a new Stansberry Research interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are the “two big horses” that investors should have in their crypto portfolio. “I’ll talk about three...
Here's How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth If BTC Returns To All-Time Highs
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has called for more companies to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Bitcoin hit all-time highs in November 2021 and could have upside for investors if another bull run happens. Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the most valuable in the world with a market capitalization...
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
NEWSBTC
Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) Stall While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Dominates The Crypto Market
Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP) – High Hopes But Diminishing Returns. Released in 2012, XRP (also known as Ripple) made waves in the financial markets as it came carrying the high hopes and promises of something the traditional banking system was woefully unprepared for: fast – near-instant – cross-border payments.
zycrypto.com
Why Pro-Ripple Lawyer Says XRP Can’t Be Classed As A Security Even If It Was Sold As One
U.S. Attorney John Deaton has explained in-depth why the XRP cryptocurrency cannot be classified as a security even if blockchain payments company Ripple sold it to the public as an investment contract. “XRP Remains A Digital Code”: John Deaton. The debate over whether XRP should be deemed a security...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Whales Quietly Fueling 65% ADA Rally This Year, According to Blockchain Analytics Firm Santiment
Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says that massive holders Cardano (ADA) are driving up the price of the eighth-largest crypto asset by market cap. From trading at around $0.246 on January 1st to $0.412 last week, Santiment says the increase is primarily due to the heavy accumulation of deep-pocketed Cardano investors to the tune of 405.85 million ADA, worth $162.34 million at time of writing.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Now Setting Up for Major Impulse Shift As Multiple Indicators Align
A closely followed crypto analyst says that several indicators are all lining up to suggest that Bitcoin (BTC) is now ready to launch into a new chapter. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 406,000 Twitter followers that he believes Bitcoin follows global cycles of dollar liquidity, which he portrays with a chart that pits Chinese ten year bonds (CN10Y) against the US dollar index (DXY).
bitcoinist.com
China Will Declare Crypto And Bitcoin A ‘Legitimate Form of Wealth,’ Tron Founder Claims
China is one of the most crypto and Bitcoin-hostile countries on earth. Back in 2017, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) banned the operation of exchanges in China. In May 2021, Chinese authorities ordered a ban on Bitcoin mining. At the end of September 2021, the Chinese central bank banned all crypto transactions.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers
As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
u.today
Ripple CTO Claims XRP Buyback Program Is a Scam
David Schwartz, Ripple's CTO, has responded to a recent proposal for an XRP buyback program, calling it a "scam." "I haven't looked at it very closely. But what I have seen looks an awful lot like a scam to me. If we've learned anything from 2012 and 2022 it's that anyone promising high returns with low risk is almost certainly going to rob you," he tweeted.
Motley Fool
1 Reason Ethereum Could Lead the Next Bull Market
The Merge was one of the most important events in cryptocurrency history, but it was only part of Ethereum’s upgrade. The London hard fork laid the foundation for the Merge to take full effect. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Community Expects Cardano ($ADA) Price Surge by End of February
The cryptocurrency community has set a bullish price target for smart contract platform Cardano ($ADA) this month, presumably taking into account the network’s growing adoption. According to estimates made on CoinMarketCap’s pages, the average of nearly 1,800 cryptocurrency community members points to the smart contract platform’s price trading at...
zycrypto.com
BudBlockz (BLUNT) Presale Lights Up Market with 235% Spike, Appears Better Than MATIC and HBAR
The crypto market has become one of the most revered acquisition vehicles globally. And even though the market is weathering a bearish stint, it is good to see many taking an interest in promising projects. In the past, established coins received unrelenting backing from most users. However, the recent plummeting of prices has had many revise the approach. In particular, Bitcoin and Ethereum took big hits to their valuations, costing investors chunks of money and forcing many to rethink their positions.
Benzinga
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dip: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Being 'Content' At $23K Level As 'Good News'
Major cryptocurrencies dipped on Sunday evening, as the market capitalization fell 2% to $1.07 trillion, recorded at 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD, dipped below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,634, down 1.94% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was down 2.61% in the last 24 hours, pushing its price up to $0.092.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Derivatives Market Volumes Show Bullish Trend After 2022 Downturn
Bitcoin continues to see a bullish uptrend across the board, with the derivatives market volume witnessing an upturn in fortunes. BTC prices in futures contracts have begun to exceed spot market prices indicating that traders are gaining confidence in the derivatives market. Bitcoin Derivatives Volume Shows Steep Decline In 2022.
thenewscrypto.com
Payments Giant Visa Optimistic of Crypto Sector Despite Recent Downturn
Visa CEO Al Kelly stated that the company is still dedicated to cryptocurrency usage. The possibility of a shakeup in the executive team was also alluded to. At the StarkWare Sessions 2023, Visa’s head of crypto business Cuy Sheffield said that the corporation aims to create a “muscle memory” to settlements by enabling clients to convert digital assets to fiat currency on its platform.
