Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Investors pin hopes on ETH crossing $1800

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since 20 January, Ethereum has encountered resistance at $1,680. Even so, there is optimism that ETH will reach $1,800 or even higher by the end of February due to the ascending triangular pattern and improvements in investor mood in ETH derivatives. Of course, how ETH performs as it approaches the pattern deadline by mid-February will determine how everything plays out.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Whales Quietly Fueling 65% ADA Rally This Year, According to Blockchain Analytics Firm Santiment

Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says that massive holders Cardano (ADA) are driving up the price of the eighth-largest crypto asset by market cap. From trading at around $0.246 on January 1st to $0.412 last week, Santiment says the increase is primarily due to the heavy accumulation of deep-pocketed Cardano investors to the tune of 405.85 million ADA, worth $162.34 million at time of writing.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Now Setting Up for Major Impulse Shift As Multiple Indicators Align

A closely followed crypto analyst says that several indicators are all lining up to suggest that Bitcoin (BTC) is now ready to launch into a new chapter. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 406,000 Twitter followers that he believes Bitcoin follows global cycles of dollar liquidity, which he portrays with a chart that pits Chinese ten year bonds (CN10Y) against the US dollar index (DXY).
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers

As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
u.today

Ripple CTO Claims XRP Buyback Program Is a Scam

David Schwartz, Ripple's CTO, has responded to a recent proposal for an XRP buyback program, calling it a "scam." "I haven't looked at it very closely. But what I have seen looks an awful lot like a scam to me. If we've learned anything from 2012 and 2022 it's that anyone promising high returns with low risk is almost certainly going to rob you," he tweeted.
Motley Fool

1 Reason Ethereum Could Lead the Next Bull Market

The Merge was one of the most important events in cryptocurrency history, but it was only part of Ethereum’s upgrade. The London hard fork laid the foundation for the Merge to take full effect. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
cryptoglobe.com

Crypto Community Expects Cardano ($ADA) Price Surge by End of February

The cryptocurrency community has set a bullish price target for smart contract platform Cardano ($ADA) this month, presumably taking into account the network’s growing adoption. According to estimates made on CoinMarketCap’s pages, the average of nearly 1,800 cryptocurrency community members points to the smart contract platform’s price trading at...
zycrypto.com

BudBlockz (BLUNT) Presale Lights Up Market with 235% Spike, Appears Better Than MATIC and HBAR

The crypto market has become one of the most revered acquisition vehicles globally. And even though the market is weathering a bearish stint, it is good to see many taking an interest in promising projects. In the past, established coins received unrelenting backing from most users. However, the recent plummeting of prices has had many revise the approach. In particular, Bitcoin and Ethereum took big hits to their valuations, costing investors chunks of money and forcing many to rethink their positions.
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dip: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Being 'Content' At $23K Level As 'Good News'

Major cryptocurrencies dipped on Sunday evening, as the market capitalization fell 2% to $1.07 trillion, recorded at 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD, dipped below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,634, down 1.94% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was down 2.61% in the last 24 hours, pushing its price up to $0.092.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Derivatives Market Volumes Show Bullish Trend After 2022 Downturn

Bitcoin continues to see a bullish uptrend across the board, with the derivatives market volume witnessing an upturn in fortunes. BTC prices in futures contracts have begun to exceed spot market prices indicating that traders are gaining confidence in the derivatives market. Bitcoin Derivatives Volume Shows Steep Decline In 2022.
thenewscrypto.com

Payments Giant Visa Optimistic of Crypto Sector Despite Recent Downturn

Visa CEO Al Kelly stated that the company is still dedicated to cryptocurrency usage. The possibility of a shakeup in the executive team was also alluded to. At the StarkWare Sessions 2023, Visa’s head of crypto business Cuy Sheffield said that the corporation aims to create a “muscle memory” to settlements by enabling clients to convert digital assets to fiat currency on its platform.

