A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Brick and Bones to Open in GarlandSteven DoyleGarland, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Try Dim Sum at Garden Restaurant for an Authentic ExperienceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
CandysDirt.com
Suburb Sunday: Plano Homes With Parkside Appeal
Each year, The Trust for Public Land maps park access across 14,000 cities and neighborhoods around the country. They rank these areas in an annual ParkScore index based on access, investment, acreage, amenities, and equity. In last year’s index, the organization found that Plano placed 15th in the entire country.
CandysDirt.com
This Architecturally Significant Oglesby Modernist Has Undergone a Stunning Renovation
Don’t let this gorgeous home’s build date fool you. While it was smartly and dramatically renovated in 2022, this magnificent Inwood Road estate is an iconic architecturally significant home from 1985, a modernist masterpiece designed by one of Dallas’s most prolific and award-winning architects. The late Bud...
dallasexpress.com
Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes
A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
starlocalmedia.com
See how Allen has become a destination for consumers near and far
Since the start of the decade, Allen has continued to emerge as a destination, drawing consumers and businesses near and far while keeping its small-town feel. As businesses began reopening, the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce launched its “Back and Better” campaign to show residents and surrounding communities that Allen was open for business.
Small North Texas business owner says $40,000 worth of inventory is missing because of shipping mistake
IRVING, Texas — Jay Donaldson’s Ring doorbell clearly captured a December delivery that was months in the making. There’s one problem: Only half of his long-awaited order arrived. Donaldson owns Don Piece Collection watches. A self-proclaimed watch connoisseur, he started his business six years ago. He designs...
tourcounsel.com
Alliance Town Center | Shopping mall in Fort Worth, Texas
We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Texas for shopping, and if you are looking for a place with very good prices, offers and discounts on daily service, we recommend you visit Alliance Town Center. This shopping complex offers multiple shops, restaurants and social areas.
El Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar moving out of Frisco, plans McKinney location
El Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar closed its Frisco location in Deccember. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) El Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar shut its doors in Frisco in late December and plans to open in McKinney later this year, co-owner Rick Na said. The Mexican restaurant, previously located at...
CandysDirt.com
Berkeley Cottage Blends Best of Old And New
Even in this uncertain market, a judiciously priced, lovingly tended, and thoughtfully updated listing in a desirable Near Southside neighborhood will still move. In some instances fast. In this case, the Berkeley Place cottage at 2133 Park Place Ave. was under contract in less than one week. When you examine everything this darling home has to offer, it’s easy to understand why.
fox4news.com
Grocery stores struggling to meet demand as North Texans venture out to restock pantries
DALLAS - Days of being pent-up at home must have emptied a lot of fridges and pantries. Grocery stores across North Texas were extremely busy, leaving empty shelves that usually hold the staples. Friday, shoppers in Dallas felt safe grabbing groceries following this week’s winter storm. But some were met...
H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
CandysDirt.com
Frisco Land Use Advisory Committee Gets to Shape The Future of This Fast-Growing City
The City of Frisco is accepting applications through Feb. 10 to serve on what might be one of the most important volunteer boards in the booming municipality’s immediate future. City planners are updating Frisco’s comprehensive land use plan, specifically looking at the best use for 16 percent of the...
inforney.com
Nordstrom Rack to open in Denton and Allen this fall
Denton is getting a Nordstrom Rack. The store is scheduled to open this fall in the Denton Crossing shopping center on South Loop 288. Nordstrom Rack said in November that it would open a store in The Village of Allen this fall. The retailer operates eight full-line department stores and 18 of its off-price Nordstrom Rack stores in Texas.
Dallas-Fort Worth will be the nation’s top buyer’s market for homes this year, forecast says
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Dallas-Fort Worth will be the top buyer’s market in the nation by year-end 2023 due primarily to a surge of homes for sale, according to a new forecast.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco to move forward on Grand Park visioning process
City of Frisco staff is gearing up to work with a consultant that will help guide the city through developing a vision and framework for the buildout of Grand Park. The move comes after the city opened a small morsel of the sprawling Grand Park property in the form of a walking trail in November.
dallasexpress.com
Portillo’s Continues to Expand Across DFW
Portillo’s is making its way across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex expanding to Denton, Arlington, and Allen. The Denton planning committee approved a new Portillo’s in Rayzor Ranch. The drive-through location is planned to sit on a 2.2 acre, 7,700-square-foot building on Block A of Rayzor Ranch Town Center. It will include an outdoor patio area.
starlocalmedia.com
There and back again: This angler has traveled the country before returning to his roots and starting a fly company
Born in Dallas in 1989, Dan Soltau was raised in Seattle from a young age and spent 15 years living in southwest Montana before moving back to Texas in 2021. He played a lot of sports growing up and enjoyed competition. Both sides of his family have the outdoors engrained in them, and for that he feels fortunate. He says his family has been a supportive force in his life and is grateful and lucky to have that. Soltau became part of the fly-fishing industry in 2004 working at Creekside Angling Co. in the Seattle area and continued in the industry in southwest Montana at the River's Edge through today. He founded Dirty Water Fly Co. in 2012 and has built it to where it is today. In 2005, he was a member of the US Youth Fly Fishing Team and represented the country competing in the Czech Republic. In April 2022, he transformed Dirty Water from a commercial fly tying business to the brick and mortar fly fishing store it is today in Plano.
dallasexpress.com
New Dogtopia Pet Center Opens in Dallas
Dogtopia, a growing dog daycare business with more than 200 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, has opened its newest pet center at The Shops at Park Lane, across from Old Navy. Now, with two locations in Dallas, dog lovers across the city can treat their dogs to hotel-style pampered...
Trash collection rescheduled for southern Denton County towns
One of the delays caused by this week’s ice storm has been trash and recycling pickup, and the different collection service providers are handling the delays differently. The following is the latest information provided by each town about when their trash/recycling service providers will collect waste this week. In...
Coco Beach bringing tiki-themed bar, restaurant to downtown Plano
Coco Beach will offer a tropical experience in historic downtown Plano. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Coco Beach is opening its first location in mid-February, according to owner Jacqulyn Hrna. The establishment is located at 1032 E. 15th St. in historic downtown Plano. Coco Beach will offer tropical drinks, seafood dishes, burgers and more. Hrna said she plans to have a grand opening in March. 214-299-9877.
starlocalmedia.com
Look out, Frisco! Chevy Chase is coming to town
He's Chevy Chase, and you're not. The Nack Theater (6711 Oak St.) has announced that Saturday Night Live legend Chevy Chase will be coming to Frisco at 7 p.m. on March 28.
