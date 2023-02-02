ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CandysDirt.com

Suburb Sunday: Plano Homes With Parkside Appeal

Each year, The Trust for Public Land maps park access across 14,000 cities and neighborhoods around the country. They rank these areas in an annual ParkScore index based on access, investment, acreage, amenities, and equity. In last year’s index, the organization found that Plano placed 15th in the entire country.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes

A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

See how Allen has become a destination for consumers near and far

Since the start of the decade, Allen has continued to emerge as a destination, drawing consumers and businesses near and far while keeping its small-town feel. As businesses began reopening, the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce launched its “Back and Better” campaign to show residents and surrounding communities that Allen was open for business.
ALLEN, TX
tourcounsel.com

Alliance Town Center | Shopping mall in Fort Worth, Texas

We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Texas for shopping, and if you are looking for a place with very good prices, offers and discounts on daily service, we recommend you visit Alliance Town Center. This shopping complex offers multiple shops, restaurants and social areas.
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt.com

Berkeley Cottage Blends Best of Old And New

Even in this uncertain market, a judiciously priced, lovingly tended, and thoughtfully updated listing in a desirable Near Southside neighborhood will still move. In some instances fast. In this case, the Berkeley Place cottage at 2133 Park Place Ave. was under contract in less than one week. When you examine everything this darling home has to offer, it’s easy to understand why.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023.  The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Nordstrom Rack to open in Denton and Allen this fall

Denton is getting a Nordstrom Rack. The store is scheduled to open this fall in the Denton Crossing shopping center on South Loop 288. Nordstrom Rack said in November that it would open a store in The Village of Allen this fall. The retailer operates eight full-line department stores and 18 of its off-price Nordstrom Rack stores in Texas.
DENTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco to move forward on Grand Park visioning process

City of Frisco staff is gearing up to work with a consultant that will help guide the city through developing a vision and framework for the buildout of Grand Park. The move comes after the city opened a small morsel of the sprawling Grand Park property in the form of a walking trail in November.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Portillo’s Continues to Expand Across DFW

Portillo’s is making its way across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex expanding to Denton, Arlington, and Allen. The Denton planning committee approved a new Portillo’s in Rayzor Ranch. The drive-through location is planned to sit on a 2.2 acre, 7,700-square-foot building on Block A of Rayzor Ranch Town Center. It will include an outdoor patio area.
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

There and back again: This angler has traveled the country before returning to his roots and starting a fly company

Born in Dallas in 1989, Dan Soltau was raised in Seattle from a young age and spent 15 years living in southwest Montana before moving back to Texas in 2021. He played a lot of sports growing up and enjoyed competition. Both sides of his family have the outdoors engrained in them, and for that he feels fortunate. He says his family has been a supportive force in his life and is grateful and lucky to have that. Soltau became part of the fly-fishing industry in 2004 working at Creekside Angling Co. in the Seattle area and continued in the industry in southwest Montana at the River's Edge through today. He founded Dirty Water Fly Co. in 2012 and has built it to where it is today. In 2005, he was a member of the US Youth Fly Fishing Team and represented the country competing in the Czech Republic. In April 2022, he transformed Dirty Water from a commercial fly tying business to the brick and mortar fly fishing store it is today in Plano.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Dogtopia Pet Center Opens in Dallas

Dogtopia, a growing dog daycare business with more than 200 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, has opened its newest pet center at The Shops at Park Lane, across from Old Navy. Now, with two locations in Dallas, dog lovers across the city can treat their dogs to hotel-style pampered...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Coco Beach bringing tiki-themed bar, restaurant to downtown Plano

Coco Beach will offer a tropical experience in historic downtown Plano. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Coco Beach is opening its first location in mid-February, according to owner Jacqulyn Hrna. The establishment is located at 1032 E. 15th St. in historic downtown Plano. Coco Beach will offer tropical drinks, seafood dishes, burgers and more. Hrna said she plans to have a grand opening in March. 214-299-9877.
PLANO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy