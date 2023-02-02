Born in Dallas in 1989, Dan Soltau was raised in Seattle from a young age and spent 15 years living in southwest Montana before moving back to Texas in 2021. He played a lot of sports growing up and enjoyed competition. Both sides of his family have the outdoors engrained in them, and for that he feels fortunate. He says his family has been a supportive force in his life and is grateful and lucky to have that. Soltau became part of the fly-fishing industry in 2004 working at Creekside Angling Co. in the Seattle area and continued in the industry in southwest Montana at the River's Edge through today. He founded Dirty Water Fly Co. in 2012 and has built it to where it is today. In 2005, he was a member of the US Youth Fly Fishing Team and represented the country competing in the Czech Republic. In April 2022, he transformed Dirty Water from a commercial fly tying business to the brick and mortar fly fishing store it is today in Plano.

PLANO, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO