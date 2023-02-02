ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

Woodland indoor squad turns strong efforts into pair of runner-up finishes

Woodland indoor track coach Jeff Lownds couldn’t be too disappointed with the way things finished at the Naugatuck Valley League indoor track and field championships on Jan. 27 at New Haven’s Floyd Little Athletic Center. The Hawks finished as runner-up in both the boys and girls competitions, well...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Naugy girls have postseason destiny in their own hands

The Naugatuck girls basketball team got off to a 1-3 start in the second half of the season following a 5-5 first half. Heading down the stretch, the Greyhounds (6-8 as of Feb. 3) have the ball in their court as to whether they qualify for the NVL and Class L state tournaments.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Naugatuck sweeps NVL indoor championships for second straight season

The Naugatuck boys and girls indoor track teams defended their NVL titles, winning the championship meet by a wide margin. Last year, the boys edged out Woodland by just two points and won only one event. This year the margin of victory was by 56 points and the Hounds took four first place finishes.
NAUGATUCK, CT

