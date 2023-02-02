ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverness, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
leesburg-news.com

South Lake Hospital official named charter board member at Lake Technical College

Lake Technical College has announced its newest Charter Board member, Bonnie Onofre, who currently serves as the Chief Nursing Officer at South Lake Hospital and Assistant Vice-President for Orlando Health. In this role, she oversees the development and implementation of strategic planning processes for nursing across the hospital’s continuum of care. Before joining Orlando Health, she served in various leadership roles throughout her nursing career and had adjunct faculty positions teaching in undergraduate and graduate nursing programs at Mansfield University, Mansfield, Pennsylvania. Before relocating to Florida, Onofre was also a volunteer Board member at several non-profit organizations. Her experiences in both academic and health care related positions has helped to guide her vision of community partnerships to meet growing workforce needs within healthcare and the business community.
CLERMONT, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Habitat secures more than $1M in homeowner funding

Good news for more than 25 Habitat partner families hoping to build a home as part of the Habitat at Citrus Springs development that’s currently in progress through Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County (HFHCC). In a boon to its ambitious plans for its Citrus Springs development of up...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness to review Whispering Pines Park revenue potentials

Keeping Whispering Pines Park operational does not come cheap. Inverness taxpayers spend about $350,000 annually to keep the popular, 290-acre park running. Citrus County commissioners chip in an additional $300,000 each year. That does not include costs to Inverness for capital improvements to the park.
INVERNESS, FL
villages-news.com

Over 200 Villagers expected to show up for Morse Boulevard safety study

More than 200 hundred Villagers are expected to show up for the discussion of a Morse Boulevard safety study. Community Development District 1 supervisors are expected to hear from Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. on Friday morning about the traffic study into the dangers of co-mingling of golf carts and automobiles on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness sees pricetag for septic-to-sewer project rise

There’s hardly an escape from rising construction and labor costs and Inverness’ latest project to extend sewer lines along State Road 44 west is looking to be no exception. A year ago the city council received $3,388,400 from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The total estimated construction...
INVERNESS, FL
villages-news.com

Railroad work will cause major blockage next week on County Road 466

Railroad work will cause a major blockage next week on County Road 466 in Oxford. County Road 466 will be closed to traffic in both directions beginning Monday at the railroad crossing between U.S. 301 and County Road 105. CSX Transportation is scheduled to perform track maintenance, which is expected...
OXFORD, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident says local grocery stores, medical and dental providers are ‘terrible’

I agree with previous letters that the grocery stores down here in Florida are terrible. We live on 484 near I-75 in the SummerGlen area, and we have a ghetto Winn-Dixie that does not have enough selections for groceries and produce. The area continues to grow with no other competition close by, allowing Winn-Dixie to be a terrible ghetto choice. If I knew Florida was like this, I would have never chosen to move here from Michigan.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Temporary lane closure planned on SW 27th Avenue in Ocala

Ocala motorists can expect a temporary lane closure on SW 27th Avenue, near the intersection of SW 19th Avenue, beginning on Monday, February 6 through Wednesday, February 8. The lane closure is due to the installation of an existing sewer force main. On the affected dates, SW 27th Avenue will be reduced to one southbound traffic lane.
OCALA, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Leesburg teacher crowned Ms. Elite Lake County

Brittany Montgomery, an English language teacher at Carver Middle School in Leesburg, was crowned Ms. Elite Lake County last Saturday at the 10th annual Miss Lake County pageant. She was the reigning 2021-2022 Mrs. Lake County. “As one of the older women, it’s my job to help mentor the younger...
LEESBURG, FL
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy