ocala-news.com
Resident discusses new property tax exemption for low income seniors in Marion County
A new exemption went into effect this year and qualifying senior homeowners have until March 1st to get a reduction on their property tax bill for this year. Up to a $50,000 reduction on their home value. Here are the qualifications: the homeowner must be at least 65 years old;...
leesburg-news.com
South Lake Hospital official named charter board member at Lake Technical College
Lake Technical College has announced its newest Charter Board member, Bonnie Onofre, who currently serves as the Chief Nursing Officer at South Lake Hospital and Assistant Vice-President for Orlando Health. In this role, she oversees the development and implementation of strategic planning processes for nursing across the hospital’s continuum of care. Before joining Orlando Health, she served in various leadership roles throughout her nursing career and had adjunct faculty positions teaching in undergraduate and graduate nursing programs at Mansfield University, Mansfield, Pennsylvania. Before relocating to Florida, Onofre was also a volunteer Board member at several non-profit organizations. Her experiences in both academic and health care related positions has helped to guide her vision of community partnerships to meet growing workforce needs within healthcare and the business community.
Citrus County Chronicle
Habitat secures more than $1M in homeowner funding
Good news for more than 25 Habitat partner families hoping to build a home as part of the Habitat at Citrus Springs development that’s currently in progress through Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County (HFHCC). In a boon to its ambitious plans for its Citrus Springs development of up...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness to review Whispering Pines Park revenue potentials
Keeping Whispering Pines Park operational does not come cheap. Inverness taxpayers spend about $350,000 annually to keep the popular, 290-acre park running. Citrus County commissioners chip in an additional $300,000 each year. That does not include costs to Inverness for capital improvements to the park.
villages-news.com
Over 200 Villagers expected to show up for Morse Boulevard safety study
More than 200 hundred Villagers are expected to show up for the discussion of a Morse Boulevard safety study. Community Development District 1 supervisors are expected to hear from Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. on Friday morning about the traffic study into the dangers of co-mingling of golf carts and automobiles on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.
villages-news.com
Major traffic shift on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 as remaining overpass bridge being demolished
A major traffic shift is taking place on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake as the remaining overpass bridge is being demolished. Law enforcement officers are warning motorists to pay close attention to traffic patterns and obey the speed limit. Construction of the roadway section from Griffin View Drive to...
click orlando
Marion County fire chief makes heartfelt plea after department loses 2 members to suicide in just weeks
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Central Florida community came together Saturday to honor a fallen member of Marion County Fire Rescue. The department has lost two members to suicide this year, according to the fire chief. Funeral services for paramedic Allen Singleton were Saturday morning in Ocala, according to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness sees pricetag for septic-to-sewer project rise
There’s hardly an escape from rising construction and labor costs and Inverness’ latest project to extend sewer lines along State Road 44 west is looking to be no exception. A year ago the city council received $3,388,400 from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The total estimated construction...
villages-news.com
Railroad work will cause major blockage next week on County Road 466
Railroad work will cause a major blockage next week on County Road 466 in Oxford. County Road 466 will be closed to traffic in both directions beginning Monday at the railroad crossing between U.S. 301 and County Road 105. CSX Transportation is scheduled to perform track maintenance, which is expected...
ocala-news.com
Marion County’s 2023 Teacher of the Year announced at Golden Apple Gala
The annual Golden Apple Gala culminated at the Reilly Arts Center this weekend with the announcement of Marion County’s Teacher of the Year. During Saturday’s event, Lindsey Bigelow of Ocala Springs Elementary School was recognized as the 2023 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year. Bigelow teaches first grade...
Pasco County considers 'tent city' as a temporary fix for homeless crisis
The county is looking at different locations where they can provide bathrooms and showers and heated structures.
suncoastnews.com
Tarpon Springs looks to acquire Sponge Docks park through eminent domain
TARPON SPRINGS — After months, some say years, of trying to purchase the small pocket park on the southern corner of Cross and Hope streets at the Sponge Docks, Tarpon Springs commissioners decided to acquire Cocoris Park through eminent domain. The irregularly shaped park, with many stately trees, is...
villages-news.com
New Yorker fined after caught with marijuana on golf course in The Villages
A visitor from New York has been fined after being caught with marijuana at a golf course in The Villages. Naya Kamree Boyd, 21, of the Bronx, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was ordered to pay $550 in fines and court costs.
ocala-news.com
Resident says local grocery stores, medical and dental providers are ‘terrible’
I agree with previous letters that the grocery stores down here in Florida are terrible. We live on 484 near I-75 in the SummerGlen area, and we have a ghetto Winn-Dixie that does not have enough selections for groceries and produce. The area continues to grow with no other competition close by, allowing Winn-Dixie to be a terrible ghetto choice. If I knew Florida was like this, I would have never chosen to move here from Michigan.
ocala-news.com
Temporary lane closure planned on SW 27th Avenue in Ocala
Ocala motorists can expect a temporary lane closure on SW 27th Avenue, near the intersection of SW 19th Avenue, beginning on Monday, February 6 through Wednesday, February 8. The lane closure is due to the installation of an existing sewer force main. On the affected dates, SW 27th Avenue will be reduced to one southbound traffic lane.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Leesburg teacher crowned Ms. Elite Lake County
Brittany Montgomery, an English language teacher at Carver Middle School in Leesburg, was crowned Ms. Elite Lake County last Saturday at the 10th annual Miss Lake County pageant. She was the reigning 2021-2022 Mrs. Lake County. “As one of the older women, it’s my job to help mentor the younger...
villages-news.com
Villager in New York won’t have to return to face golf cart DUI charge
An 82-year-old Villager won’t have to return to answer to a golf cart drunk driving charge. A judge has ruled that Rodrigue Bosse of the Village of Hadley will not be prosecuted on a charge of driving under the influence. A document on file in Sumter County Court indicates that Bosse is suffering from dementia.
WCJB
Communities across North Central Florida set to receive money for broadband services
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some rural areas of North Central Florida are about to get broadband internet. The state is awarding $144 million for broadband services. The cities of Gainesville and Ocala are each getting $1.4 million. Micanopy is getting more than $4.5 million. Columbia County is set to receive...
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
fox35orlando.com
Recreational marijuana now one step closer to reality in Florida, local pot growers not happy
APOPKA, Fla. - At the Chronic Guru in Apopka, Patrick O’Brien and his team use their low-THC hemp plants to make lots of different products. "For instance, these are your sativa pre-rolls, so if you're looking for ease of use, that's a grab-and-go kind of thing. We have indicas, sativas, hybrids," he said.
