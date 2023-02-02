History was made, and host Trevor Noah was friendly at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The nearly four-hour show split time between performances by Harry Styles, Stevie Wonder, and Quavo and handing Beyoncé awards. The 65th annual Grammys only had to do one thing to make people happy: Give Beyoncé some awards. To that end, they’re playing a dangerous game. The Bey-hive can rest easy knowing that Beyoncé now has more Grammys than any other artist, picking up three awards over the course of the evening—though she was snubbed for Album Of The Year for a fourth time. It was a night of upsets and surprises as the likes of Harry Styles, Lizzo, and, yup, Bonnie Raitt beat out Bey for some major awards, much to the dismay of everyone online and probably in the Crypto.com arena.

11 HOURS AGO