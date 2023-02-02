Read full article on original website
Ben Affleck Trends for Looking ‘Miserable’ at Grammys: ‘Get [Him] a Cigarette and a Dunkin’ Coffee STAT’
Sad Affleck strikes again! Accompanying his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, viewers picked up on Ben Affleck looking particularly “miserable” during the ceremony, especially as he remained expressionless as J. Lo rocked out to the tribute performance to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton.
A.V. Club
Alan Cumming blames Hollywood misogyny for the lack of a Romy And Michele's High School Reunion sequel
Sexism is, in fact, everywhere, but Hollywood has its own special issues with misogyny. One such example is the entertainment industry’s historically terrible treatment of older women (see: Amy Schumer’s “Last Fuckable Day” sketch). This can be blamed for lots of injustice, including, in Alan Cumming’s opinion, the lack of a Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion sequel.
A.V. Club
Brian Cox praises "really, really gifted" X2: X-Men United director Bryan Singer in the year 2023
Brian Cox certainly isn’t afraid to speak his mind, unless you’re a Succession fan hoping he’ll drop Logan Roy’s infamous catchphrase off-camera. In a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the veteran actor had some significantly kinder words to share–about his X2: X-Men United director Bryan Singer.
A.V. Club
Beyoncé makes history, but she isn't the only big winner in a long night of Grammy surprises
History was made, and host Trevor Noah was friendly at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The nearly four-hour show split time between performances by Harry Styles, Stevie Wonder, and Quavo and handing Beyoncé awards. The 65th annual Grammys only had to do one thing to make people happy: Give Beyoncé some awards. To that end, they’re playing a dangerous game. The Bey-hive can rest easy knowing that Beyoncé now has more Grammys than any other artist, picking up three awards over the course of the evening—though she was snubbed for Album Of The Year for a fourth time. It was a night of upsets and surprises as the likes of Harry Styles, Lizzo, and, yup, Bonnie Raitt beat out Bey for some major awards, much to the dismay of everyone online and probably in the Crypto.com arena.
A.V. Club
Not Dead Yet review: A worthy return to network TV for Gina Rodriguez
There’s something undeniably charming about Not Dead Yet, the new ABC sitcom that stars Gina Rodriguez as a reluctant obituary writer who discovers that she can see and communicate with the newly departed individuals whom she’s writing about. It’s an intriguing premise and, despite a few minor faults and foibles in its early execution, a worthy star vehicle for Rodriguez, who brings much of the same heartfelt humor and emotional intelligence that she delivered in spades as the titular protagonist on The CW’s Jane The Virgin.
A.V. Club
J.J. Abrams is making a movie out of Stephen King hitman novel Billy Summers
J.J. Abrams is getting back into one of his Stephen King phases again, with THR reporting this weekend that the Castle Rock executive producer—whose Hulu TV series loosely adapted, and took inspiration from, King’s various Maine-set works—is taking the lead on a movie adaptation of King’s recent hitman-turned-novelist novel Billy Summers.
A.V. Club
Ben Whishaw doesn't know if Paddington 3 is happening or not
Last February, voice actor Ben Whishaw shared that the third Paddington film was scheduled to enter production by the end of 2022. A year later, things aren’t looking so promising for the beloved Peruvian-born bear. “I haven’t read this script and I don’t even know when we’re due to...
A.V. Club
What's on TV this week—Not Dead Yet, the return of You, and a Harley Quinn special
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, February 5, to Thursday, February 9. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. Not Dead Yet (ABC, Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.)
A.V. Club
Close Encounters Of The Third Kind
Melinda Dillon has died. An Oscar and Tony-nominated actress whose most enduring part, for many audiences, was as doting (but soap-wielding) mom Mrs. Parker in 1983's A Christmas Story, Dillon was an institution both on Broadway and in ’70s and ’80s cinema. (Other high-profile roles from the era included Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters Of The Third Kind, Absence Of Malice, Harry And The Hendersons, and more.) Per THR, Dillon’s death actually happened last month, on January 9, 2023, with web site Giant Freakin Robot confirming her death after contacting family members today. Dillon was 83.
A.V. Club
Saturday Night Live struggles to find a punchline or a point this week
After Aubrey Plaza, the booking agent of Saturday Night Live might be building an HBO-to-SNL pipeline with this week’s first-time host Pedro Pascal. A timely selection, Pascal has become an increasingly known household name after decades of somewhat anonymously guest starring on serial television. A star on the rise, Pascal has an impressive resume of big-budget prestige television work like Game of Thrones, Narcos, The Mandalorian, and most recently, The Last of Us. The show made great use of his versatility with him portraying a hot teacher, recovering coma patient, critical mother, and flirtatious waiter among others. An eager and enthusiastic host, his talent and charisma were squandered on a slew of unfocused and middlebrow sketches.
A.V. Club
How 1923 Hollywood shaped 2023 Hollywood
While a lot of people are looking ahead to the movies that are coming in 2023 (we’ve done it too), The A.V. Club thought this would also be a good moment to take a look back. Way, way back. We decided to time-shift a full 100 years, to 1923, a seminal year for Hollywood in particular and the movie industry in general. A century ago, the growing business of moviemaking already had a foothold in Los Angeles—and the recently incorporated neighborhood of Hollywood—but it was in 1923 that Hollywood as we know it today began to take on a familiar shape. Literally. That’s the year an enterprising real estate mogul completed construction on a giant sign in the hills overlooking a new housing development called Hollywoodland. A cultural landmark, and an industry, was officially immortalized.
A.V. Club
Viola Davis has an EGOT
Ahead of tonight’s Grammys, Viola Davis has already been named the winner of the award for Best Audiobook, Narration, And Storytelling Recording for the audio version of her memoir, Finding Me, which means she has officially achieved EGOT status. Davis is the 18th person to earn this honor, which was popularized by Tracy Morgan’s character on 30 Rock, and the third to pull it off in the last four years—Jennifer Hudson won it last year and legendary composer Alan Menken won it in 2020. Other EGOT holders include John Legend, Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks, Audrey Hepburn, and Rita Moreno.
A.V. Club
It’s 1923 all over again as Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren’s Paramount+ drama renewed
It’s another triumph for Taylor Sheridan and the Yellowstone cinematic universe. 1923, the Dutton ancestor prequel series starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, has been renewed for a second season at Paramount+. The show is currently midway through its super-successful first season, which depicts the family navigating Prohibition, drought, and the looming Great Depression.
A.V. Club
The Boys producer Seth Rogen sees Marvel movies as "geared towards kids"
Abandon all hope ye who enter here: there is no safe way to wade into Marvel vs. Cinema discourse. The topic is designed to ruffle feathers and provoke outrage. All of this, ironically, over a bunch of kids movies—at least that’s how Seth Rogen sees them. “I think...
A.V. Club
There's never been a better time to watch Columbo
When it comes to concepts, style, and format, one man’s fingerprints are all over today’s entertainment landscape: Peter Falk’s Lieutenant Columbo. The blue-collar homicide detective from the eponymous NBC series Columbo has enjoyed a resurgence of interest in the past year, particularly among a younger audience. It’s not older viewers reminiscing about the series, which began in 1971, who are making Columbo fan art and running Columbo-centric Twitter accounts. Rather, it’s a tidal wave of new fans who’ve found comfort in the methods of an unassuming Los Angeles police lieutenant.
