ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Chelsea Target Declan Rice Could Be Sold For £80million

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rSMKJ_0kaaqECN00

Chelsea are likely to target Declan Rice in the summer, and the player is expected to be worth around £80million

View the original article to see embedded media.

Chelsea have already broke the British transfer record in 2023, and they could have to hand out another massive fee for a midfielder in the summer.

Declan Rice has been a long term target for Chelsea and is still on the list. The club have wanted two new midfielders for a while, and Rice is expected to be a target in the summer.

West Ham are resigned to losing Rice in the summer, but want a big fee for the player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Cs5J_0kaaqECN00
Declan Rice could be sold for around £80million.

IMAGO / News Images

According to David Ornstein, the realistic figure for the transfer of Declan Rice in the summer is around £80million.

Chelsea will of course not be alone in their pursuit of Rice, with Arsenal also heavily interested in the player. The Gunner's have recently been named favourites in the pursuit of the midfielder.

£80million is the going rate for a top midfielder in the Premier League at the moment, with Moises Caicedo's price tag in January being around that fee too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S01bL_0kaaqECN00
Chelsea have never dropped their interest in Declan Rice.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea have never stopped their interest in Rice and he has always been around the top of the list when it comes to the midfield targets.

Rice was never going to be allowed leave West Ham in January, but West Ham know he will definitely leave the club in the summer.

A midfielder is almost guaranteed in for Chelsea in the next window, and Declan Rice is going to be a name heavily linked to the Blue's for a long period during the summer.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Dream debut for Dyche as Everton stuns Arsenal

The Sean Dyche era at Everton got off to the perfect start as they stunned Premier League leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park. Everton were joint-bottom of the table at the start of play and beat the leaders to secure their first Premier League win since October. The new manager bounce was monumental.
BBC

Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Chelsea: Emma Hayes criticises Blues despite topping WSL

Emma Hayes called her Chelsea team "sloppy" despite returning to the top of the Women's Super League by beating Tottenham 3-2. Chelsea lead Manchester United by two points after they were held at home by Everton. However Hayes felt Chelsea were below their best and she was relieved they were...
BBC

Carlisle United 0-1 Harrogate Town

Harrogate ended a run of five games without a win in League Two after Paul Huntington's late own goal earned them victory away at promotion-chasing Carlisle. The match looked destined to end in a goalless draw until the 82nd minute, when Huntington misjudged a pass back to goalkeeper Tomas Holy and sent it agonisingly across the line.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
877K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy