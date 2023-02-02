Report: Chelsea Target Declan Rice Could Be Sold For £80million

Chelsea are likely to target Declan Rice in the summer, and the player is expected to be worth around £80million

Chelsea have already broke the British transfer record in 2023, and they could have to hand out another massive fee for a midfielder in the summer.

Declan Rice has been a long term target for Chelsea and is still on the list. The club have wanted two new midfielders for a while, and Rice is expected to be a target in the summer.

West Ham are resigned to losing Rice in the summer, but want a big fee for the player.

Declan Rice could be sold for around £80million. IMAGO / News Images

According to David Ornstein, the realistic figure for the transfer of Declan Rice in the summer is around £80million.

Chelsea will of course not be alone in their pursuit of Rice, with Arsenal also heavily interested in the player. The Gunner's have recently been named favourites in the pursuit of the midfielder.

£80million is the going rate for a top midfielder in the Premier League at the moment, with Moises Caicedo's price tag in January being around that fee too.

Chelsea have never dropped their interest in Declan Rice. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea have never stopped their interest in Rice and he has always been around the top of the list when it comes to the midfield targets.

Rice was never going to be allowed leave West Ham in January, but West Ham know he will definitely leave the club in the summer.

A midfielder is almost guaranteed in for Chelsea in the next window, and Declan Rice is going to be a name heavily linked to the Blue's for a long period during the summer.

