Ohio Lt. Governor Husted talks on infrastructure development, education, and career tech in next two year budget

Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
National Guard activated to help town as derailment smolders
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Officials were working to prevent any major explosion from the smoldering wreckage of an Ohio train derailment near the Pennsylvania state line as the governor activated the Ohio National Guard to help the village where many residents had to evacuate. The village of East...
hometownstations.com
2 abducted Missouri children found in a Florida supermarket
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a central Florida grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said. Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant....
Comments / 0