Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Apple says it earned $20.8B from 935M subscriptions last fiscal quarter
Friday, cha cha cha! Fri-day! Cha cha cha! We’re doing a tiny, joyous, two-person conga line around our virtual Daily Crunch editorial Zoom meeting to celebrate the arrival of the first weekend in February. Yes, it looks ridiculous. No, we couldn’t care less even if we took every ounce we had and poured into less-caring.
Engadget
All the big tech layoffs of 2023
The tech industry is reeling from the combination of a rough economy, the COVID-19 pandemic, and not to mention some obvious business missteps. And while that led to job cuts in 2022, the headcount reductions have unfortunately ramped up in 2023. It can be tough to keep track of these moves, so we’ve compiled all the major layoffs in one place and will update as the situation evolves.
Engadget
Elon Musk claims Twitter will start sharing ad revenue with Blue subscribers
Subscribers will receive a cut of revenue from ads that appear in their reply threads, CEO Elon Musk . The new program starts today, Musk noted, but he hasn't yet provided additional details about how it works. The Twitter Blue support page doesn't include any information either. no longer has a comms department that can be reached for comment.
Motley Fool
Why Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Soared in January
The market is waking up to the value opportunity at this leading healthcare company. A margin recovery story about overcoming supply chain difficulties and growing new product sales supports GE HealthCare's stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Why Minerals Technologies Stock Is Tumbling Today
Minerals Technologies' fourth-quarter results were below analysts' expectations. It believes it's in an excellent position to deliver profitable future growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Engadget
YouTube Music workers strike at Google’s Austin offices
YouTube Music workers in the Austin, TX area who voted to unionize are striking. The Alphabet Works Union-CWA (AWU-CWA), which represents the contractors, says this is the first time a group of Google-affiliated workers has gone on strike. Cognizant, an Alphabet subcontractor, staffs the (more than 40) striking workers. They...
Motley Fool
Why Starbucks Stock Fell Today
Coronavirus outbreaks in China took a heavy toll on Starbucks' sales. Management sees the situation improving later in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TechCrunch
GitHub CEO on why open source developers should be exempt from the EU’s AI Act
“Open source is forming the foundation of AI in Europe,” Dohmke said onstage at the EU Open Source Policy Summit in Brussels. “The U.S. and China don’t have to win it all.”. The regulations in question come via The Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act), first proposed back...
Engadget
Tesla raises Model Y pricing following federal tax credit change
The Long Range and Performance models are now $1,000 more expensive than before. Tesla has quietly raised the price of its best-selling Model Y crossover. As of Saturday, the lists the Long Range and Performance models at $54,990 and $57,990, respectively. For the former, that represents a $2,000 increase from the all-time low it hit when Tesla in the middle of January. As for the Performance variant, it’s currently $1,000 more than it was after last month’s price adjustment.
TechCrunch
Dear founders, returning to the office is a numbers game
Toward the end of 2022, a number of entrepreneurs, some citing Elon Musk, told me that they’re bringing back an in-person work culture in the following year to help promote productivity and, in some cases, loyalty. One founder even told me over drinks and fancy snacks that they weren’t worried about losing talent — because those who leave just because there’s an in-person mandate weren’t truly mission-driven to begin with.
Engadget
Anker charging accessories are up to 46 percent off in Amazon sale
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Anker's charging accessories...
Engadget
Elon Musk says Twitter will offer a free API tier for 'good' bots
After announcing last week that all developers would have to pay to access Twitter's API, CEO Elon Musk has walked that back a step. In a tweet yesterday, he announced that "responding to feedback, Twitter will enable a light, write-only API for bots providing good content that is free." Since...
Engadget
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max returns to a record low of $35
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Don't worry if...
Engadget
Apple may be working on a pricier iPhone 'Ultra'
Next year could see the introduction of a new flagship iPhone. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is considering whether to release a more expensive iPhone “Ultra” that would slot in above the iPhone Pro and Pro Max. He says the device could arrive as early next year.
Engadget
NVIDIA rolls out update for Discord performance bug
NVIDIA has begun rolling out a fix for a bug that had caused some of its GPUs to perform worse while people had Discord open. In a spotted by , the company said Windows will now automatically download an app profile update the next time users log into their PC. The update resolves an issue that prevented some NVIDIA GPUs, including RTX 30 series models like the and , from pushing their memory as fast as possible when Discord was open in the background. In some instances, NVIDIA users reported their video cards being throttled by as much as 200Mhz, translating to a modest performance decrease in most games.
Engadget
Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2 is $200 off right now
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you’re looking...
Engadget
SpaceX will attempt Starship orbital test in March, says Elon Musk
SpaceX could attempt to complete Starship’s long-awaited orbital test flight as early as next month, according to Elon Musk. Responding on Saturday to a question from one of his Twitter followers, Musk said the private space firm is targeting a March launch attempt. “If remaining tests go well, we will attempt a Starship launch next month,” .
Engadget
Sonos gear is on sale ahead of the Super Bowl, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Even if you...
Comments / 0