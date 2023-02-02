Read full article on original website
Insurance may reimburse for some food lost during power outages
Power outages were rampant in Austin and Travis County throughout the ice storm. As of Friday afternoon, there were over 100,000 customers still without power. Can insurance cover wasted food?
Last freeze? Here’s when we leave winter behind
As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and slowly watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.
Insurance provider offers advice for surveying ice damage, filing claims
A large number of trees in Georgetown were damaged as a result of a recent ice storm. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) As temperatures rise after the winter storm that swept through Central Texas, homeowners out surveying damage to their property may consider filing a claim with their insurance provider. The buildup...
‘Just do your job’: West Austin neighbors still without power grow frustrated
Friday afternoon, Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent asked those that are still without power to help ease strain on the city's system.
Austinites still without power as city leaders provide update on winter response: 'This storm is ungodly'
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austinites are still without power and without a timeline of when they can expect to have their electricity turned on. Robert Donathan has made at least four calls to the City of Austin. None of the homes in his southwest Austin subdivision, Woods of Westlake, have any power.
Ice storm: Here’s how you can get help, access to resources
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An ice storm passed through the Central Texas area this week, leaving behind considerable damage. Whether people need help with damage as a result of the storm, clearing down tree branches and limbs, insurance information, access to food resources or any open shelters, KXAN has compiled a list to get people the […]
Texas ice storm: Crash takes out power pole in Leander, causes outage for thousands
LEANDER, Texas - A crash in Leander has caused more outages Saturday evening, says the city of Leander and Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC). The city says the crash happened at FM 2243 and Horizon Park Boulevard and took out a power pole as well as a few traffic signals. PEC...
Experts share tips on what to do if frozen debris falls on your property
AUSTIN, Texas — Accumulating ice from the winter storm is weighing down many trees across Central Texas. As we’ve been reporting icy conditions are causing hazards like frozen tree limbs to snap and fall onto cars and homes. A tree removal service we spoke with says you may want to think twice before starting to clean up the frozen debris on your own.
Frustrated Texans seeking accountability after going days without power in winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Thousands of residents in Austin, Texas, have gone days without power after a deadly winter storm. Nearly 122,000 customers remained without power late Friday morning, according to PowerOutage.us. City and county officials on Thursday held two news conferences to explain what work is happening to...
Central Texas weather: Get ready for wet, chilly week
We've got some rain chances in the forecast for this week and a couple cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco breaks it down.
Who’s responsible for cleanup if your neighbor’s tree falls into your yard?
As this week's ice storm passes through Central Texas, with it comes downed trees and branches. But if a tree falls from your neighbor's yard into your own, who's responsible?
50,000 without power in Williamson County, heavy ice on lines to blame, Oncor says
She said the county had been in regular contact with energy providers who did not have an estimated time or day that power could come back.
Frustrated south Austin residents powerless, want answers
Some residents in Austin, Texas who are still without power Saturday days after a winter storm struck say they are frustrated that no answers are being offered as to when their electricity will return. “There’s just no communication from (Austin Energy) about when we’re going to get help,” said Christy Kale, who lives in south Austin. “We got a text (Friday) saying ‘thank you for your patience,’” after receiving a text on Thursday that said a repair crew had been assigned to the area, Kale said. “But no one has come to the neighborhood that I can tell.” “There are elderly people” in the neighborhood, said Kale, 66. “Children, people who need medical equipment, it’s just wrong” that no one with the energy company will say when power is expected to be restored.
Independent living facility residents feeling overlooked after power outage: 'We were just being overlooked because we're old'
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — This week of inclement weather left Austinites with icy roads, fallen trees and power outages throughout the area. But extreme conditions like what Central Texas has seen can be hard for our elderly population. Residents at Ledgestone Independent Living in Dripping Springs were left without...
Mayor Watson gives disaster declaration update for Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — City officials are providing more information regarding a disaster declaration for the City of Austin after a winter storm slammed the area this week. City of Austin Mayor Kirk Watson will be joined by Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk at 3 p.m. at the Combined Transportation, Emergency and Communications Center located off Manor Road.
Flying from Austin, Texas to Bermuda Islands: A Guide to Airlines and Prices
Bermuda is a popular destination for travelers, known for its stunning beaches, rich history, and stunning architecture. If you're planning a trip to Bermuda, you'll need to know how to get there. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is a major hub in Texas and offers several flights to Bermuda. Here is a comprehensive guide to all airlines and prices that offer flights from Austin to Bermuda.
Travis County residents say neighborhood feels like a truck stop with parked big rigs
Some Travis County residents say their subdivision feels like a truck stop ever since drivers started parking their big rigs in their neighborhood. Confused about what recourse they have, they reached out to KXAN Investigates.
'Nothing we can do': Austinites who still don't have power are feeling hopeless
Stef Schrader has gone more than two days without power in her West Austin home. A collector of ’80s-era stuffed animals, Schrader has crammed her bed with these toys to help stay warm. “There are three cabinets of those little guys,” she said, pointing to a glass case of...
Austin Energy ‘cautiously optimistic’ about work to restore full power as city, county declare disaster
As thousands remain without power Friday afternoon, Austin's mayor and the Travis County judge announced they're each issuing disaster declarations because of the ice storm.
Resources for downed trees, power lines available in Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto
As the weight of ice causes downing of trees and power lines in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto, city offices have provided information to point residents in the right direction for reporting. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) As the weight of ice causes downing of trees and power lines in...
