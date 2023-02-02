ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXAN

Ice storm: Here’s how you can get help, access to resources

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An ice storm passed through the Central Texas area this week, leaving behind considerable damage. Whether people need help with damage as a result of the storm, clearing down tree branches and limbs, insurance information, access to food resources or any open shelters, KXAN has compiled a list to get people the […]
CBS Austin

Experts share tips on what to do if frozen debris falls on your property

AUSTIN, Texas — Accumulating ice from the winter storm is weighing down many trees across Central Texas. As we’ve been reporting icy conditions are causing hazards like frozen tree limbs to snap and fall onto cars and homes. A tree removal service we spoke with says you may want to think twice before starting to clean up the frozen debris on your own.
The Associated Press

Frustrated south Austin residents powerless, want answers

Some residents in Austin, Texas who are still without power Saturday days after a winter storm struck say they are frustrated that no answers are being offered as to when their electricity will return. “There’s just no communication from (Austin Energy) about when we’re going to get help,” said Christy Kale, who lives in south Austin. “We got a text (Friday) saying ‘thank you for your patience,’” after receiving a text on Thursday that said a repair crew had been assigned to the area, Kale said. “But no one has come to the neighborhood that I can tell.” “There are elderly people” in the neighborhood, said Kale, 66. “Children, people who need medical equipment, it’s just wrong” that no one with the energy company will say when power is expected to be restored.
KVUE

Mayor Watson gives disaster declaration update for Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — City officials are providing more information regarding a disaster declaration for the City of Austin after a winter storm slammed the area this week. City of Austin Mayor Kirk Watson will be joined by Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk at 3 p.m. at the Combined Transportation, Emergency and Communications Center located off Manor Road.
malta

Flying from Austin, Texas to Bermuda Islands: A Guide to Airlines and Prices

Bermuda is a popular destination for travelers, known for its stunning beaches, rich history, and stunning architecture. If you're planning a trip to Bermuda, you'll need to know how to get there. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is a major hub in Texas and offers several flights to Bermuda. Here is a comprehensive guide to all airlines and prices that offer flights from Austin to Bermuda.
