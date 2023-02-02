Man Arrested in Shooting Death of Man in Anaheim in 2021

Photo: Getty Images

ANAHEIM (CNS) - A man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man in Anaheim in 2021, police announced Thursday.

Miguel Rodriguez, 20, of Anaheim was arrested in the fatal shooting death of 23-year-old Jonathan Romero, who was gunned down about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2021 in the 1200 block of North Placentia Avenue, the Anaheim Police Department reported.

Officers went to the location to investigate reports of gunfire, said Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock.

"Upon arrival, they located Romero in the alleyway suffering from at least one gunshot wound," McClintock said in a statement.

Romero was taken to a hospital, where he died, McClintock said.

"Over the past year, homicide detectives continued to work the case and identified Rodriguez as the suspect," McClintock said. "Gang Unit investigators also identified Rodriguez as a suspect in an additional shooting that occurred in December 2022."

On Jan. 27, Anaheim police SWAT personnel and Gang Unit investigators served several search warrants in the 2100 block of East Banyan Avenue, and arrested Rodriguez, McClintock said.

Rodriguez was booked into the Anaheim Detention Facility on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and is being held without bail.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 714- 765-1900, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.