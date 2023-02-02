The Eagles quarterback went public with his girlfriend after winning the NFC Championship in January 2023 Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has taken his relationship with girlfriend Bryonna "Bry" Rivera Burrows public. The football star stunned fans when he was joined by Burrows on the field to celebrate his team's NFC Championship win against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 29, 2023. Prior to their public debut, Hurts kept his romance with Burrows out of the spotlight. The NFL pro — whose Instagram is devoted to snaps from his...

DALLAS, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO