Super Bowl 2023 odds: 3 reasons to bet on the Chiefs against the Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl, making their third trip in the last four seasons. But they've got their work cut out for them if they plan to get by the Eagles in the Big Game. And speaking of having their work cut out for them...
Who Is Jalen Hurts' Girlfriend? All About Bry Burrows
The Eagles quarterback went public with his girlfriend after winning the NFC Championship in January 2023 Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has taken his relationship with girlfriend Bryonna "Bry" Rivera Burrows public. The football star stunned fans when he was joined by Burrows on the field to celebrate his team's NFC Championship win against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 29, 2023. Prior to their public debut, Hurts kept his romance with Burrows out of the spotlight. The NFL pro — whose Instagram is devoted to snaps from his...
4 free agents the Cowboys should happily let leave
The Dallas Cowboys had moments this past season where it appeared this could be a true contender, but it was clear that wasn’t the case. There should be somewhat of a reset this offseason, letting these four free agents walk. The Dallas Cowboys are in offseason mode as we...
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game
Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
LeBron James’ son Bryce shows off freak athleticism
Bronny James is getting closer to making his highly anticipated college decision, but his younger brother Bryce reminded everyone this week that there could be two future NBA stars in the family. Like Bronny, Bryce has also inherited his father LeBron’s genes. A video that went viral this week showed the 15-year-old — that’s right,... The post LeBron James’ son Bryce shows off freak athleticism appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts
Super Bowl hero Nick Foles was back in Philadelphia this week. But not for the reason you might think. Foles returned to the city that turned him into a folk hero to testify on the behalf of his former teammate and friend, Chris Maragos. Maragos is suing his former doctor for medical negligence that officially Read more... The post Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sixers Rumored to Have Interest in a Reunion With Pistons Center
The Sixers could look into reuniting with Pistons center, Nerlens Noel.
Fletcher Cox Believes 2017 Super Bowl Eagles Could Beat This Year's Group
Cox believes the 2017 group had more veterans who had been around the league compared to this year's group, which is young at key spots
Jalen Ramsey accidentally trucked Tyreek Hill during flag football at the Pro Bowl
Even though the Pro Bowl Games have switched to a flag football format, that didn’t stop Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey from getting in a big hit on Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill. While playing on defense for the NFC team, Ramsey saw the prime opportunity to make...
Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
Who could trade for Kyrie Irving? Here are the favorites
The NBA trade deadline just became much more interesting. Kyrie Irving sent shockwaves through the league on Friday by reportedly requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving reportedly informed the Nets he will leave in the upcoming free agency period if he isn't dealt by Thursday's deadline. The stunning...
NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement
Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
Draymond, Kerr unhappy with how Dubs closed out Mavericks
The Warriors came away Saturday night with a much-needed 119-113 win over the Luka Dončić-less Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Despite the victory, various members of the Warriors were displeased by how they pulled out the win over a hobbled Dallas squad in the waning moments of the game.
Tom Brady Sr.'s take on why his son retired makes a lot of sense
Tom Brady has a football obsession, which is why many believed he'd return for a 24th NFL season in 2023. But it appears his fire has finally burned out. The 45-year-old quarterback announced his NFL retirement last week, insisting he's done "for good" this time after ending his initial retirement after just 40 days in February 2022.
Stephen A. Smith Says Kyrie Trade Request Proves He Can't Be Trusted
The ESPN analyst weighed in on the recent news involving the Nets star guard.
Five lessons Commanders could learn from Super Bowl-bound Eagles
In Week 17 of the 2020 campaign, the then Football Team defeated a then 4-10-1 Eagles bunch at Lincoln Financial Field to clinch a shaky-but-still-real NFC East title. That was Ron Rivera's first year in charge of Washington and the franchise seemed to be in the early stages of a much-needed turnaround. Philadelphia, meanwhile, would go on to fire head coach Doug Pederson and appeared rather lost.
The meaning of Tom Brady lies in his recipe for greatness
Beyond the obvious essentials of accuracy and smarts and competitiveness and quick decision-making, what makes a great quarterback in the modern game? Five things, I think:. Mastery of the thousand little things the position demands, and actual enjoyment in the road to that mastery. Total unselfishness. As Bo Schembechler once...
