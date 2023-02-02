ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
People

Jason Kelce Says Pregnant Wife Kylie Is Bringing Her OB-GYN as Super Bowl Guest as She's 38 Weeks

"If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason Kelce laughed with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his family are ready for what's being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl." Speaking with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast — New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment — the two discussed having their family members at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Eagles will face off against the Kansas City...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Joe Montana Has Shocking Pick For 49ers Quarterback

The 49ers have a decision on their hands when it comes to the quarterback position next season. But team legend Joe Montana believes the route they should go is the one that's not even on the table. Speaking to Mike Silver on his "OpenMike" podcast, the Hall of Fame QB said he believes the Niners ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Comeback

New, huge Derek Carr update revealed

The Raiders have finally authorized Derek Carr to speak with potential trade partners, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Raiders already have granted QB Derek Carr permission to speak with other teams interested in trading for him that have also agreed to compensation with Las Vegas,” Schefter tweeted. Raiders already have granted QB Derek Carr permission Read more... The post New, huge Derek Carr update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Chiefs Wide Receiver 'Doubtful' To Play In Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has officially been listed as "doubtful" for next weekend's Super Bowl. Hardman missed practice everyday this week after suffering a pelvis injury during last weekend's AFC Championship win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Hardman missed the final nine ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

The Eagles have landed: NFC champs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl 2023 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (PHOTOS)

The Philadelphia Eagles arrived in Arizona on Sunday, seven days before they will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale next Sunday. Monday and the NFL’s Opening Night ceremonies will make the start of four days of a media circus as the NFC champions prepare to meet the AFC champion Chiefs, their dynamic quarterback Patrick Mahomes and their creative head coach, Andy Reid, who once coached the Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones impressed with 1 QB at Senior Bowl

Jerry Jones has said the Dallas Cowboys are planning to draft a quarterback this year, and it sounds like there is one he has his eye on. Jones attended the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., this week to get a closer look at some prospects. He told reporters after Wednesday’s practice that he was particularly... The post Jerry Jones impressed with 1 QB at Senior Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Athlon Sports

Jeff Fisher Reportedly Resigns From Current Coaching Job

Jeff Fisher has stepped down from his USFL head coaching job due to personal reasons. The long-time NFL head coach spent the 2022 season coaching the USFL's Michigan Panthers. “I have made the tough decision to step away from coaching in the USFL to spend more time with my family, including ...
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

T.J. Watt Names The Toughest Offensive Lineman He's Faced

In his six NFL seasons, Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt has established himself as one of the best defenders in the league. But there are at least a few players who know how to give him fits. Speaking to TheSpun this week, Watt was asked to name the toughest offensive lineman he's had to ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

Raiders make major coordinator hire

The Las Vegas Raiders hired the son of a former coach the franchise once had to join the coaching staff. Head coach Josh McDaniels hired Scott Turner to be the team’s next offensive coordinator. Turner joins the Raiders from the Washington Commanders, where he spent three seasons in the same position on staff. NFL Network insider Read more... The post Raiders make major coordinator hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Broncos Defensive Coordinator Decision

The Denver Broncos are going to have a new defensive coordinator for next season and beyond. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to get out of his contract so he can pursue other opportunities, one of which could be in ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy