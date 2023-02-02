ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

NCAA Basketball: Kansas State at Kansas

By Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBN9W_0kaapWsQ00

Jan 31, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) celebrates during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy