Longhorns Atop Big 12 in On3 Recruiting Class Rankings

Longhorns top the Big 12 with No. 1 overall recruiting class ahead of the 2023 season.

The Big 12 will look quite different during the 2023 season with the new additions of Houston, BYU, UCF, and Cincinnati.

The conference is already ultra-competitive and should be even more compelling this upcoming season. The four programs come in as four of the premier non-group of five powers in the college football ranks.

The Texas Longhorns are ranked No. 1 in the Big 12 in the On3 consensus recruiting rankings, though, and for good reason.

The Longhorns signed an incredible class headlined by quarterback Arch Manning. As well, Texas landed stars including linebacker Anthony Hill, running back Cedric Baxter Jr and receiver Johntay Cook .

With the talented recruiting class, the Longhorns are expected to compete for a Big 12 Title. The hype for the Longhorns is once again sky-high as coach Steve Sarkisian embarks on his third season in Austin.

So far he has not met those expectations, with an overall record of just 13-12 in two seasons. However, with his second straight elite recruiting class and seemingly favorable schedule, 2023 might just be the season that he breaks through in Austin.

The Longhorns will have four conference home games against Kansas (Sep. 30), BYU (Oct. 28), Kansas State (Nov. 4), and Texas Tech (Nov. 24).

On the flip side, Texas will travel to four different cities, including Houston for its revival of a Southwest Conference classic against the Cougars on Oct. 21.

The 2023 season marks the first time since 2010 that the Big 12 will feature at least 12 programs with the arrival of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF. Texas and Oklahoma will remain in the conference through their current contract before joining the SEC on July 1, 2025.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns?

