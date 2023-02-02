ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

The best car insurance companies for young adults

Insuring a car can be expensive for anyone. But that's especially true when you're a young adult under the age of 25. That's because many car insurance companies consider your age and how long you've been driving when determining the amount you'll pay for coverage (also known as your premium).
HAWAII STATE
The Hill

Cotton suggests Biden administration delayed shooting down balloon to ‘salvage’ Blinken trip to China

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Sunday accused President Biden of delaying his decision to take down the suspected Chinese spy balloon to “salvage” Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to China. “I do believe the administration wanted to salvage the Secretary of State’s trip on Friday night, and they got through Thursday afternoon,” he told…
MONTANA STATE
NASDAQ

The 9 Best Utility Stocks to Buy Now

Diversified utility stock AES (AES, $26.52) is based in Virginia, but may be familiar to folks in the Midwest through its AES Ohio and AES Indiana operations. This utility stock is even more geographically diverse than that, though, with worldwide operations that span South and Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. All told, it operates a power generation portfolio of almost 32,000 megawatts – enough energy to power as many as 28 million homes.
MINNESOTA STATE
Andrew77

A Guide to Selling a Home without a Realtor

Selling a home can be a daunting task, especially if you're doing it without the help of a realtor. However, with the right knowledge and preparation, it's definitely possible to successfully sell your home on your own.
CBS News

How to get a VA loan

The housing market has slowed down quite a bit in recent months. Sales have tapered off, prices have stopped their steep upward climb, and mortgage rates have even started to creep down a bit. They now hover around 6% — and are predicted to remain there for some time. While that's down from the 7%-plus rates we saw at the end of last year, it's still high compared to the record-setting lows seen not long ago. Fortunately, if you're hoping to buy a home or refinance, shopping around for your lender — and, more importantly, your loan — can still help...
NASDAQ

Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Community West Bancshares said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share. At the current...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jordy Schuck

Will Rent Prices Drop in 2023? Here are the Facts.

Rent prices are rising high, and it seems like they’ll never go down. Especially with our real estate market being in the state that it’s in. So, in this article, we’ll be going over current market trends, future market prices based on statistics, current locations that can be deemed “affordable”, and some ideas to make your current rent situation more bearable.(United States Market with 2022 data)
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.29MM shares of Sierra Bancorp (BSRR). This represents 8.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.26MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.98% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy