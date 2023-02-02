The housing market has slowed down quite a bit in recent months. Sales have tapered off, prices have stopped their steep upward climb, and mortgage rates have even started to creep down a bit. They now hover around 6% — and are predicted to remain there for some time. While that's down from the 7%-plus rates we saw at the end of last year, it's still high compared to the record-setting lows seen not long ago. Fortunately, if you're hoping to buy a home or refinance, shopping around for your lender — and, more importantly, your loan — can still help...

2 HOURS AGO