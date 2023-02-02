Read full article on original website
Related
Where Are the Best Cities To Buy a Home in 2023? (Hint: They’re All Down South)
A combination of factors -- including soaring mortgage rates, inflation and short supply -- made becoming a homeowner a difficult path for many Americans in 2022. Read: Do You Have Too Much Money in...
As Property Values Slump in the U.S., It’s Time to Get Your Home Reassessed and Lower Your Tax Bill
Watch out for local deadlines on when to file an appeal with your tax assessor’s office
CNBC
The best car insurance companies for young adults
Insuring a car can be expensive for anyone. But that's especially true when you're a young adult under the age of 25. That's because many car insurance companies consider your age and how long you've been driving when determining the amount you'll pay for coverage (also known as your premium).
Get married or get a mortgage? Cities where a wedding costs more than a down payment
Becoming a homeowner and getting married are two of the biggest - and most expensive - milestones you may have. Where you live could impact which is more expensive.
New gun safety act prohibits wearing, carrying, or transporting firearms on real property without permission in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD. - Maryland State Senator Waldstreicher and Lee have introduced new legislation, the Gun Safety Act of 2023. The act seeks to regulate the wearing, carrying, or transporting of firearms within the state.
Guy cut hole in the Wall and was shocked by what comes pouring out.
Nick Castro, who runs Nick’s Extreme Pest Control in California, has been in business for over 20 years but in all that time, he’s never encountered something quite like this.
First-time homebuyers are 'royally screwed'
First-time buyers are older, living with their parents longer, and still struggling to find a home thanks to America's broken housing market.
Cotton suggests Biden administration delayed shooting down balloon to ‘salvage’ Blinken trip to China
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Sunday accused President Biden of delaying his decision to take down the suspected Chinese spy balloon to “salvage” Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to China. “I do believe the administration wanted to salvage the Secretary of State’s trip on Friday night, and they got through Thursday afternoon,” he told…
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
New deadline for delivery of stimulus checks in the U.S.
In the United States, there is a territory that extended the deadline for the delivery of stimulus checks due to the high prices imposed by inflation. It is the so-called Golden State, California, where its Franchise Tax Board announced a delay in the review of the information.
NASDAQ
The 9 Best Utility Stocks to Buy Now
Diversified utility stock AES (AES, $26.52) is based in Virginia, but may be familiar to folks in the Midwest through its AES Ohio and AES Indiana operations. This utility stock is even more geographically diverse than that, though, with worldwide operations that span South and Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. All told, it operates a power generation portfolio of almost 32,000 megawatts – enough energy to power as many as 28 million homes.
Missing Missouri children found in Florida grocery store nearly a year after abduction, police say
Police in High Springs, Florida, located two children who were allegedly abducted by their noncustodial mother last year in Missouri after a "routine" vehicle tag check.
A Guide to Selling a Home without a Realtor
Selling a home can be a daunting task, especially if you're doing it without the help of a realtor. However, with the right knowledge and preparation, it's definitely possible to successfully sell your home on your own.
Billions of dollars available to Virginia homeowners and renters
As you know the COVID-19 pandemic left a lot of Virginians struggling to pay housing expenses—mortgages, rent, utilities, even internet. Assistance is available—but you'll want to apply soon before funds run out! Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.
How to get a VA loan
The housing market has slowed down quite a bit in recent months. Sales have tapered off, prices have stopped their steep upward climb, and mortgage rates have even started to creep down a bit. They now hover around 6% — and are predicted to remain there for some time. While that's down from the 7%-plus rates we saw at the end of last year, it's still high compared to the record-setting lows seen not long ago. Fortunately, if you're hoping to buy a home or refinance, shopping around for your lender — and, more importantly, your loan — can still help...
NASDAQ
Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Declares $0.08 Dividend
Community West Bancshares said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share. At the current...
Will Rent Prices Drop in 2023? Here are the Facts.
Rent prices are rising high, and it seems like they’ll never go down. Especially with our real estate market being in the state that it’s in. So, in this article, we’ll be going over current market trends, future market prices based on statistics, current locations that can be deemed “affordable”, and some ideas to make your current rent situation more bearable.(United States Market with 2022 data)
A Strong Dollar Has U.S. Buyers Flooding Overseas Housing Markets
Pent-up wanderlust, exchange rates and the ability to work anywhere are driving renewed interest in owning property abroad
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NET)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.51MM shares of Cloudflare, Inc. Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (NET). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 9, 2022 they reported 13.78MM shares and 4.90%...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.29MM shares of Sierra Bancorp (BSRR). This represents 8.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.26MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.98% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Comments / 0