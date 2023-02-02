ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bergen Record

On fourth try, temp worker 'bill of rights' passes final hurdle in NJ Senate

By Daniel Munoz, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

After months of lobbying and legislative wrangling , state lawmakers on Thursday approved a bill aimed at beefing up protections for warehouse workers and other temporary staff.

The so-called “temp worker bill of rights” had failed to garner enough votes in the state Senate three times in recent months. But it finally won approval after Sen. Vince Polistina, an Atlantic County Republican, joined its Democratic supporters in a vote at the Statehouse in Trenton.

Supporters estimate that the measure will cover 127,000 temporary workers, a group that has grown in recent years with the proliferation of warehouses and distribution centers in New Jersey.

“This is an invisible workforce that has been left vulnerable to exploitation and mistreatment. They have been cheated out of their wages, denied benefits, forced to work in unsafe conditions and charged unjustified fees by employers,” said the bill's main sponsor, Sen. Joseph Cryan, D-Union. “The bill of rights will help correct these wrongs of the past so these workers are treated fairly."

The legislation has already passed the state Assembly. Gov. Phil Murphy has said he supports it, after first demanding changes that he said would ease the burden on staffing agencies.

The Senate passed the bill with a 21-16 vote, the bare minimum needed for approval. Business groups lobbied against it, arguing that it would bury an industry that provides thousands of entry-level jobs for blue-collar workers and new immigrants.

The legislation requires that temp employees receive the same salary and benefits that workplaces offer to traditional staff, and it would ban agencies from deducting transportation fees and other mandatory charges often imposed on worker paychecks.

Temp services would have to disclose basic details to workers about an assignment, including the pay, location, length of the job, health and safety arrangements and transportation.

Labor unions and immigrant rights groups backing the bill contend that agencies often funnel undocumented immigrants in New Jersey into unsafe working conditions. Advocates say temp staff members are sometimes kept on the same job site for years, becoming "perma-temps" even as they are paid less and shut out of typical benefits.

More: Worker deaths in NJ, including three at Amazon, draw attention to heat risks

Weed at work: Can you get fired for smoking weed in New Jersey? Now there are rules for workers

“Justice has come to the hundreds of thousands of essential temp workers who have been advocating for transparency of job assignments, fair wages, anti-retaliation measures and safe working conditions for years," said Diana Bello, a member of Make the Road New Jersey, an immigrant rights advocacy group that lobbied for the measure.

The New Jersey Business & Industry Association, a trade group for employers, took issue with the requirement that temp employees and regular staff receive the same pay.

"We have repeatedly warned that at least one key provision of it would so greatly drive up the cost of utilizing temp agencies that it would jeopardize legitimate temp agencies, harm third-party businesses that use them and, as a result, provide less opportunity for those seeking temporary employment," said Alexis Bailey, the NJBIA's vice president of government affairs.

Lobbying over the bill has been intense.

On Wednesday, the New Jersey Monitor reported that 17 staffing agencies arguing against the bill were not registered to operate in the state. All 17 were members of the New Jersey Staffing Alliance, which urged lawmakers to reject the legislation, the report said. Messages left by NorthJersey.com for the staffing alliance weren't immediately returned on Thursday.

Daniel Munoz covers business, consumer affairs, labor and the economy for NorthJersey.com and The Record.

Email: munozd@northjersey.com ; Twitter: @danielmunoz100

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: On fourth try, temp worker 'bill of rights' passes final hurdle in NJ Senate

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 PST

Coming soon to NJ: Contraceptives without a prescription

⚫ No prescription is needed, but you still need to answer some questions. ⚫ NJ's law will benefit residents of other states as well. ⚫ NJ is trying to make everyone aware of the new law. This spring, it's expected that women in New Jersey will no longer need a...
94.5 PST

Restraining order against a stranger? Not so easy in New Jersey

⚫ Restraining orders are typically reserved for domestic violence/ex-partner cases. ⚫ NJ lawmakers want to expand the eligibility pool for restraining orders. ⚫ Critics say the move could overload the court system. Harassers and stalkers are too protected under New Jersey law, according to legislators and concerned residents who want...
NEW JERSEY STATE
omahanews.net

New Jersey law allowing state to sue gun industry blocked by court

TRENTON, New Jersey: A federal judge has blocked a New Jersey law allowing the state's attorney-general to sue gun manufacturers and sellers for endangering public safety. US District Judge Zahid Quraishi in Trenton, New Jersey, ruled that the new law did not comply with a federal law protecting the gun industry, and that the law cannot be enforced while the court considers a legal challenge by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a gun industry group.
NEW JERSEY STATE
basketballinsiders.com

New Jersey’s Atlantic City casinos could soon see smoking banned

Smoking could soon be totally banned from Atlantic City’s casinos as New Jersey’s lawmakers meet on February 13th to discuss the proposal. New Jersey has outlawed indoor smoking since 2006, but a specific law allows smoking in up to 25% of a casino floor. The issue remains contentious,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Woonsocket Call

New Jersey DUI Lawyer Rachel Kugel Explains the Importance of BAC in New Jersey DUI and DWI Cases

According to the New Jersey DUI lawyer “In other states, criminal offenses are often divided into misdemeanors and felonies. This is not the case in New Jersey where misdemeanors are categorized as disorderly person offenses and felonies as indictable offenses. New Jersey does not consider drunk driving or DWI as a criminal offense. That doesn’t mean there aren’t harsh penalties for it including the potential for a loss of license and jail time.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

Bill to prevent erroneous E-ZPass fines becomes law

NEW JERSEY – In an effort to prevent erroneous EZ-Pass fines, legislation sponsored by Senator Gordon Johnson which would require the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority to check the E-ZPass database prior to issuing an E-ZPass violation was signed into law. “Currently, the New...
penncapital-star.com

N.J. lawmakers pass bill to make ‘sextortion’ a crime

TRENTON, N.J. — Using sexual images to extort victims could soon become a crime in New Jersey after lawmakers in the Senate unanimously passed legislation last week to criminalize “sextortion.”. Sextortion can involve someone hacking into a person’s computer or phone to steal sexual material and threaten to...
NJ.com

The real reasons Murphy flipped on charter schools | Moran

For six years, Gov. Phil Murphy has been hostile to charter schools, blocking expansions even at the very best of them, forcing some charter families to send their kids back into failing and dangerous district schools, and leaving senior charter positions in the Department of Education vacant. Last week --...
NJ.com

Finally, Murphy gets it right on charters | Editorial

Gov. Phil Murphy seems to have done an astonishing turnaround on charter schools, which comes as welcome relief to thousands of New Jersey families that are desperate for a seat. His administration just announced its approval of 11 of 14 requested charter school expansions. The 2,299 new seats they granted,...
NJ.com

These 11 young activists are reshaping N.J.’s future

Mere days into his retirement, an 80-year-old Stewart Farrell, his unmistakable gruff voice the same as ever, turned his attention toward the future. Not his — New Jersey’s and the planet as a whole in the face of a global climate crisis. Farrell began at Stockton University at...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

How to Avoid Bogus E-ZPass Violations in NJ

🔴 Lawmaker calls it "massive win for NJ drivers" 🔴 How you could still get a violation in the mail. It is one of the most infuriating things that can happen to an E-ZPass user in New Jersey: the bogus toll violation. Not only do you get charged...
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy