Lawrence E. “Butch” Baker
Four Oaks, NC: Lawrence E. (Butch) Baker, age 82, of Four Oaks, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, NC. The wake will take place on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM at the home on 3182 Black Creek Road, Four Oaks, NC. The burial will be on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Four Oaks City Cemetery.
5 Injured In Collision Near Downtown Smithfield
SMITHFIELD – Five people were injured Thursday evening when two cars collided on E. Market Street at Futrell Way near the underpass. It was raining at the time of the 7:20pm accident. The driver of a silver Honda was trapped inside her car following the t-bone accident. The Smithfield...
Clayton Planning Ahead For I-42 Impact
CLAYTON – The Town of Clayton is embarking on an ambitious effort to envision a new front door for Clayton. As US 70 is upgraded to Interstate 42, a new critical junction is forming where this corridor meets and intersects with the Town of Clayton at Highway 42. According...
Authorities Trying To Track Down Train Thief
ARCHER LODGE – For the second time in less than six months, thieves have stolen a trackless train and trailer in Johnston County. Xavier Parrott the owner and operator of Big Bounce Party Rentals of Clayton said the amusement ride theft has forced him to cancel several upcoming events. “I just really need it back. It’s how I make a living. It’s my business,” Mr. Parrott said Thursday afternoon.
