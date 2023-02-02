ARCHER LODGE – For the second time in less than six months, thieves have stolen a trackless train and trailer in Johnston County. Xavier Parrott the owner and operator of Big Bounce Party Rentals of Clayton said the amusement ride theft has forced him to cancel several upcoming events. “I just really need it back. It’s how I make a living. It’s my business,” Mr. Parrott said Thursday afternoon.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO