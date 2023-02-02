ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged in domestic-related murder of MTA bus driver in Baltimore Police custody

BALTIMORE - Leon Hill, the 53-year-old man accused in the domestic-related shooting death of Baltimore MTA bus driver Elaine Jackson is now in custody of the Baltimore Police Department.

BPD shared video of Hill being escorted into the police department after he was extradited from Atlanta, where he was captured and arrested on January 12.

Jackson was shot at the MTA lot near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street on Oct. 18. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Hill has been charged with first-degree murder.

Just four days before the shooting, WJZ confirmed through court documents that Jackson took out a peace order against Hill .

In a statement, Jackson wrote Hill allegedly told her "if he can't have me, no one will."

The victim accuses Hill of harassing and stalking both her and her husband.

Jackson had expressed Hill was a friend, and only started to communicate again in early 2022 after having "some differences."

dappermae
4d ago

Why do all these criminals who get caught always hold their heads down. You didn't hold you head down when you were doing the crime. so why hold your head down when you get Caught

Jacqueline Capel
4d ago

I'm so glad this man was finally caught and pray that he will be convicted of this woman's murder!

