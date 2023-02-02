ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Georgians anticipate the State of the Union; Senate investigation into Europe trip

Sam Olens, @samolens, former state attorney general. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter,The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 1. President Biden will give his annual State of the Union address tonight. This comes as a Washington Post poll finds 62% of Americans think the president has accomplished little to nothing in office. Biden's waning...
GEORGIA STATE
Key Republican wants Ga. as early primary state — in 2028

In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference in Atlanta. As former President Donald Trump sought to lay blame for his 2020 election loss, Georgia’s secretary of state emerged as one of his main targets. Now, with a Trump-endorsed challenger in the Republican primary, Brad Raffensperger is in a tough fight to keep his job. Last March, Georgia U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, a conservative Trump loyalist and former pastor, announced he would challenge Raffensperger in the Republican primary.
GEORGIA STATE
As Wisconsin struggles to hire prosecutors, one D.A. resigned because of the workload

Experts say it's a nationwide problem, as older lawyers retire and younger ones opt for higher paying jobs. Local prosecutors' offices across the U.S. are struggling to hire enough lawyers. In Wisconsin, the staffing shortage in one county became so severe and the workload so heavy, a longtime district attorney said he had no choice but to resign. From Wisconsin Public Radio, Sarah Lehr reports.
WISCONSIN STATE
Immigration fees may go up and green card applicants could be hard hit

After two decades of waiting, Patricia Ramirez of New Mexico was filled with joy when she finally became eligible for a green card a few months ago. To Ramirez, who came to the U.S. undocumented, becoming a lawful permanent resident would give her more security living in the U.S., allow her to visit her family in Mexico, and put her one step closer to becoming a U.S. citizen.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Ohio braces for a 'controlled release' of derailed train cars

Ohio authorities plan to release hazardous chemicals from five cars of a train that derailed amid fears of a "catastrophic" explosion. In consultation with the National Defense, Ohio National Guard and Norfolk Southern Railroad, Gov. Mike DeWine approved the operation of a "controlled release." The alternative — possibly waiting until the cars break down themselves — would have been more difficult to manage, according to DeWine.
OHIO STATE
Residents of northeast Ohio urged to evacuate after derailed train threatens explosion

Residents of East Palestine in northeast Ohio have been asked to evacuate, as officials fear the cars of a train that derailed nearby might explode or release toxic gases. Gov. Mike DeWine issued an evacuation order on Sunday evening for people living within a mile of the train derailment. According to DeWine, a majority of residents left prior to the evacuation notice, but at least 500 people had refused. Families with children who fail to evacuate could face possible arrest.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

