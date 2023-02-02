Read full article on original website
Related
State lawmaker plans bill to override local housing restrictions, standards to meet workforce quest
Legislators in Georgia could soon consider a bill to make first-time homebuyers’ homes more affordable, as the entry-level housing market continues to price out many middle- and lower-class families. Rep. Dale Washburn, a Republican from Macon, plans to introduce a bill soon to reduce some of the control of...
General Assembly to renew debate over certificate of need law
ATLANTA — State lawmakers have eased restrictions in Georgia’s certificate of need (CON) law over the years, making it easier for providers to build new health care facilities or offer new medical services without proving the community needs them. Now, a push is on to repeal the CON...
Secrecy in Georgia’s medical cannabis regulation frustrates efforts to deliver relief to patients
For months, rival companies that want to produce low-THC cannabis oil for medical purposes in Georgia have not been able to pry open the black box of the state’s 2019 Hope Act to see how six firms—out of 69 bidders—were awarded licenses to dispense the marijuana extract to patients across the state.
Political Rewind: Georgians anticipate the State of the Union; Senate investigation into Europe trip
Sam Olens, @samolens, former state attorney general. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter,The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 1. President Biden will give his annual State of the Union address tonight. This comes as a Washington Post poll finds 62% of Americans think the president has accomplished little to nothing in office. Biden's waning...
Georgia Today: Court nixes spaceport, a record year in Savannah, more access to healthcare needed
LISTEN: On the Tuesday Feb. 7th edition of Georgia Today: Camden County's spaceport has been nixed, a record year in Savannah air travel, and more access to health care is needed. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, Feb. 7. I'm Peter Biello....
Georgia Supreme Court upholds local referendum opposing Spaceport Camden
ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court Tuesday upheld a lower court ruling verifying the validity of a voter referendum in Camden County last March that rejected plans to build a commercial spaceport. In the referendum, Camden voters soundly defeated the county’s plan to purchase land for the proposed Spaceport...
GPB morning headlines for February 6, 2023
The Family and Medical Leave Act, 30 years after is passing. A new poll finds Georgians broadly support using the state's $6 billion budget surplus for both tax relief and new spending. Tagged as:. GPB evening headlines for February 7, 2023. The Georgia Supreme Court has handed a major victory...
Key Republican wants Ga. as early primary state — in 2028
In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference in Atlanta. As former President Donald Trump sought to lay blame for his 2020 election loss, Georgia’s secretary of state emerged as one of his main targets. Now, with a Trump-endorsed challenger in the Republican primary, Brad Raffensperger is in a tough fight to keep his job. Last March, Georgia U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, a conservative Trump loyalist and former pastor, announced he would challenge Raffensperger in the Republican primary.
Lawmakers: Senators debate COVID-19 vaccines and pimping on Day 14
Georgia senators engaged in contentious debates over two bills on Day 14. First, senators debated Senate Bill 1, which would permanently ban state agencies from requiring people show proof of COVID-19 vaccination as a condition to receive government services. The ban is currently in effect, but the law will end...
Kemp-backed measure seeks harsher Georgia gang sentences
Georgia senators advanced a bill Monday that would add a mandatory five years to prison sentences for anyone convicted of a gang crime and 10 years for anyone convicted of recruiting minors into a gang. Senate Bill 44, which is being pushed by Gov. Brian Kemp as part of his...
As Wisconsin struggles to hire prosecutors, one D.A. resigned because of the workload
Experts say it's a nationwide problem, as older lawyers retire and younger ones opt for higher paying jobs. Local prosecutors' offices across the U.S. are struggling to hire enough lawyers. In Wisconsin, the staffing shortage in one county became so severe and the workload so heavy, a longtime district attorney said he had no choice but to resign. From Wisconsin Public Radio, Sarah Lehr reports.
A new bill in Florida would give the governor control of Disney's governing district
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis would take control over the board of a special governing district Walt Disney World operates in Florida under a bill introduced Monday, as the Republican governor punishes the company over its opposition to the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law. Republican leaders in the...
Immigration fees may go up and green card applicants could be hard hit
After two decades of waiting, Patricia Ramirez of New Mexico was filled with joy when she finally became eligible for a green card a few months ago. To Ramirez, who came to the U.S. undocumented, becoming a lawful permanent resident would give her more security living in the U.S., allow her to visit her family in Mexico, and put her one step closer to becoming a U.S. citizen.
Ohio braces for a 'controlled release' of derailed train cars
Ohio authorities plan to release hazardous chemicals from five cars of a train that derailed amid fears of a "catastrophic" explosion. In consultation with the National Defense, Ohio National Guard and Norfolk Southern Railroad, Gov. Mike DeWine approved the operation of a "controlled release." The alternative — possibly waiting until the cars break down themselves — would have been more difficult to manage, according to DeWine.
Ohio crews conduct a 'controlled release' of toxic chemicals from derailed train cars
Crews in Ohio began to release hazardous chemicals from five cars of a train that derailed amid fears of a "catastrophic" explosion on Monday at the site near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border. What officials also called a "controlled explosion" began on Monday afternoon with reports of a loud boom and large...
Georgia Today: Family of killed protester speaks, anti-Semitism in Atlanta, Okefenokee to UNESCO
On the Monday Feb. 6 edition of Georgia Today: The family of the protester killed at 'Cop City' speaks, anti-Semitism in Atlanta, and protecting the Okefenokee. Georgia Today: Georgians agree on spending budget surplus, India boosts local farmers, free museums. February 03, 2023. |. By:. Peter Biello and. Jeremy Powell.
Residents of northeast Ohio urged to evacuate after derailed train threatens explosion
Residents of East Palestine in northeast Ohio have been asked to evacuate, as officials fear the cars of a train that derailed nearby might explode or release toxic gases. Gov. Mike DeWine issued an evacuation order on Sunday evening for people living within a mile of the train derailment. According to DeWine, a majority of residents left prior to the evacuation notice, but at least 500 people had refused. Families with children who fail to evacuate could face possible arrest.
Sanders says the choice in the U.S. is 'normal or crazy' in GOP response to Biden
Arkansas' newly elected governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, delivered the Republican Party's response to President Biden's State of the Union address, telling Americans: "Biden and the Democrats have failed you." "They know it and you know it and it's time for a change," she said. She drew a sharp contrast between...
This doctor wants to prescribe a cure for homelessness
Over the last decade, cities up and down the West Coast have seen a tsunami of homelessness flood their streets. Encampments dot freeway underpasses, parks, and city downtowns. Distressed people languish on street corners and sidewalks. Cities, big and small, must grapple with what to do about it. The most...
How a major election theory case at the U.S. Supreme Court could get thrown out
An unusual move by North Carolina's highest state court has raised the question of whether the U.S. Supreme Court will end up throwing out a major election case about a once-fringe theory that could upend federal elections across the country. Late last week, the North Carolina Supreme Court — where...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
9K+
Followers
34K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0