NCAA Basketball: Kansas State at Kansas

No. 7 Kansas State, No. 15 TCU ready for key Big 12 battle
Coming off its first two-game losing streak this season, No. 7 Kansas State will face No. 15 TCU in Manhattan, Kan., on Tuesday night, with both teams trying to stay within shouting distance of the top of the Big 12 Conference. TCU (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) and Kansas State (18-5, 6-4) are part of a four-team logjam in third place, two games behind No. 10 Texas and a game behind 13th-ranked Iowa State. Both teams will be looking to rebound from tough losses. ...
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (2/6): Dick leads Kansas past Texas for crucial Big 12 win
(Lawrence) -- Kansas (19-5, 7-4) recorded a pivotal Big 12 Conference win with an 88-80 victory over Texas (19-5, 8-3). Gradey Dick had a big game with 21 points while DaJuan Harris Jr. added 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Kevin McCullar Jr scored 16 points, Joseph Yesufu came...
1350kman.com
Star quarterback recruit Avery Johnson welcomed to college life
The first weeks of being a college student can be intimidating. Learning how to navigate campus, where classes are and hustling around town to get in a comfortable seat before class starts and finding where the best places on campus is to get a bite to eat. All of this is true even for a top-200 national recruit at the most prized position in sports.
Gradey Dick leads No. 9 Kansas over No. 5 Texas
Gradey Dick poured in 21 points and Dajuan Harris added 17 as No. 9 Kansas never trailed in an 88-80 win over No. 5 Texas on Monday in a key Big 12 Conference dustup in Lawrence, Kan. The Jayhawks (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) withstood constant pressure from Texas over the final 12 minutes of the game. Kansas led by seven points at the half before the Longhorns rallied to within 49-48 with 14:36 to play. But that's as close as Texas would get as the...
University Daily Kansan
Kansas football reloads its roster for 2023
After a historic season in 2022, head coach Lance Leipold and his staff have finalized the roster for the 2023 season. The roster boasts 13 transfers, 13 incoming freshmen and the return of redshirt-senior quarterback Jason Bean. The additions have led Kansas to fill the 85 scholarship players on its roster for the first time in a decade.
TODAY.com
Kansas Jayhawks guess junior reporter’s drawings of team logos
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the University of Kansas football team interpreting a junior reporter’s drawings to guess who they’ll be playing, the battle of the groundhog meteorologists, plus more Highs and Lows!Feb. 5, 2023.
WIBW
K-State names interim faculty athletics supervisor effective immediately
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has named a new interim faculty athletics supervisor to take effect immediately. Kansas State University announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that Shawna Jordan, assistant dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences, has been named the interim faculty athletics representative effective immediately. She will work with K-State Athletics and the Big 12 Conference on academic integrity, rules compliance and student-athlete welfare.
Kansas high school basketball game canceled after alleged exchange of threats
TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Highland Park boys varsity basketball team was scheduled to play Wyandotte County High School last Friday, but never got the chance. The Scots were on the road set to play Wyandotte High School but after the Freshman game, students from both varsity teams allegedly exchanged words, which led to Wyandotte faculty making […]
Jalen Hurts, Eagles determined to finish job vs. Chiefs
Quarterback Jalen Hurts is confident about the Philadelphia Eagles' mindset entering the Super Bowl. "I didn't put in all that work for no reason. I feel like this team hasn't put in all the work that we've put in for no reason," he said. "We've come here to finish the job we set out to do." Hurts referred to "the work" time after time during his remarks on Monday at...
NFL: Super Bowl LVII Opening Night
Feb 6, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) speaks with media during Super Bowl Opening Night at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Patrick Mahomes cool, calm, collected ahead of 3rd Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is playing in his third Super Bowl in four seasons and insists he isn't feeling the least bit of pressure. At 27 years, 148 days, Mahomes will be the youngest quarterback to start three Super Bowls. He will join Tom Brady as the only signal callers to start three in their first six NFL seasons. But pressure? Mahomes claims the calm outside demeanor is...
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Oldest Churches In Kansas Dates Back To The 1800s And Has A Fascinating History
Do you ever wander through a particularly old area and think about all the things that the buildings there have seen? Every structure has a story, and it’s easy to lose yourself daydreaming about all the people and events that have been inside of those walls. One historic church in Kansas that has a particularly interesting backstory is located in Baldwin City, on the Baker University campus. Here you’ll find the Clarice L. Osborne Memorial Chapel, which is one of the oldest churches in Kansas. This beautiful structure wasn’t always a resident of the Sunflower State, however. Check it out:
Super Bowl notebook: QBs proud to be in historic matchup
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are days away from being part of a momentous occasion. Mahomes and Hurts are slated to become the first pair of Black quarterbacks to start in the same Super Bowl when they lead the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively, into action on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Both players are NFL MVP finalists, and both are very aware of the symbolism involved. ...
‘The sky is the limit’: Kansas man makes flying look easy with paramotor
NEMAHA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – For Lucas Niehues, keeping his feet on the ground is easier said than done. 27 News spoke with Niehues, a local paramotoring enthusiast hailing from Nemaha County, about his unconventional hobby. Niehues relies on a paramotor, or powered paraglider, to take to the skies, capturing some truly eye-catching photos and […]
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Amiya Arrendondo
Months have passed since a teenager was reported missing in northeast Kansas. Amiya Arrendondo, 14, was last seen on Nov. 3, 2022, in Topeka. She is believed to be a runaway. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved said Amiya may still be in Topeka or may be trying to get to Florida.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Emporia, KS
Emporia is a city in east-central Kansas. It is the county seat of Lyon County and the principal city of the Emporia Micropolitan Statistical Area. The town was founded in 1857 and named after the ancient city of Emporia. It is also home to Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College. The population was 24,009 at the 2021 census.
WIBW
Kansas waterfowl hunters called to help cull overpopulated geese
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Waterfowl hunters in Kansas can now hunt in a special season to help cull overpopulated geese and protect their arctic nests. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that while it is not often that waterfowl hunters are called to help “save the day,” that is just what it has done with the Light Goose Conservation Order.
Kansas faith leaders, environmentalists call for transparency around Keystone pipeline spill
TOPEKA — Faith leaders joined environmental advocates and Kansas legislators for a vigil Monday at the Statehouse to call attention to TC Energy’s lack of transparency regarding December’s Keystone pipeline spill, which dumped 588,000 gallons of crude oil in northern Kansas. TC Energy — the Canadian natural gas company that owns the Keystone pipeline — […] The post Kansas faith leaders, environmentalists call for transparency around Keystone pipeline spill appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.
This commentary originally appeared in the Kansas Reflector. The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
invisiblepeople.tv
Shawnee, Kansas Bans Roommates, Making Housing Even More Out of Reach
The Majority of Americans Live Paycheck to Paycheck as the Country Faces a Shortage of Affordable Housing. The United States is in utter disarray as the affordable housing shortage continues to plague American citizens, shrinking the working class and effectively squeezing most residents right out of home ownership. According to...
