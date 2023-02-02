Think about the board games you played as a child. A few might come to mind – Candyland, Hi-Ho Cherry-O, and the classic game of tunnels and slides, Chutes and Ladders. When you see the brightly-colored boxes on the store shelves, they might stir up fond memories of rainy days spent playing for hours. You might even play those same games with your own children. But did you know that Kent, Washington is home to a life-size Chutes and Ladders-theme playground? If not, you need to check out West Fenwick Park, where the colorful game board comes to life creating fun memories for a whole new generation of children.

