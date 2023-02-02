Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester School Committee exploring remote learning option for snow days
WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester's School Committee discussed options Thursday night for remote learning when the city cancels school for weather, like they did Friday. As of now, students are still required to have 180 days of in-person learning under the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education guidelines. Since the remote learning option would not count as a school day of learning that can be accounted for as a make up, it is not an option that would save some days in the summer, but that doesn't mean students won't have the opportunity to learn.
No school Friday in Worcester; city warming center to open
WORCESTER — With the city preparing for dangerously low temperatures and wind chill as this weekend's artic blast arrives in the region, Worcester Public Schools leaders announced there will be no school Friday, as well as the cancellation of all before and after school programs in the city. The temperatures are expected to break the all-time record for lowest temperature Feb. 4, when arctic air rolls in Friday. ...
Worcester schools closed Friday as region braces for extreme cold weather blast
Due to a powerful and dangerous blast of winter weather moving across the region, Worcester public schools will be closed Friday.
thisweekinworcester.com
WCAC, City of Worcester Hosting Youth Resume Workshops
WORCESTER - The Worcester Community Action Council and the City of Worcester are hosting Youth Resume and Cover Letter Workshops starting Feb. 16. The workshops are being held every Thursday and Friday from 3 PM to 4 PM at WCAC on the 5th floor at 18 Chestnut St. in downtown Worcester.
Boston Public Schools closed Friday due to extreme cold weather
Boston Public Schools will be closed Friday as the city braces for a dangerously cold air mass that is expected to blast the region with brutal wind chills.
What’s the Most Amount of Snow Massachusetts Has Received in 24 Hours?
Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. One storm that comes to my mind was the one that happened right around Halloween in 2011. We were slammed with snow over a period of a couple of days (right around 32 inches in some areas of the Bay State) with the storm forming on Oct. 29. Other than the Oct. 29 storm, Massachusetts didn't receive a whole lot of snow that particular winter but we have definitely made up for it in other years.
LIST: Coldest temperatures recorded in Massachusetts on Saturday
BOSTON -- The arctic blast Friday night into Saturday brought frigid and record-breaking temperatures to Massachusetts. Boston recorded a low of -10° F which breaks the old record low for the day of -2° F set back in 1886.Here are the lowest temperatures in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. Ashburnham: -20Sterling: -18Royalston: -18 (Elevation: 1200 feet)Ashby: -18 (Lowest Wind Chill -40)Worthington: -18Gardner: -17Spencer: -16 (Lowest Wind Chill -30)Hubbardston: -16Fitchburg: -16 (Second spotter report of -15)Spencer: -15West Townsend: -15 (-14.5 as reported by spotter)Fitchburg: -15Lowell - UMASS: -14 (Coldest since 1/22/84, coldest on record - -15 on 1/19/71)Auburn: -14North Brookfield: -14Westford: -13Stow: -13 (Minimum Wind Chill: -33)Pelham, NH: -13Shirley: -13Sudbury: -12Woburn: -12Methuen: -12Swampscott: -12Salisbury Plains: -12Bradford: -12 (Wind Chill -26)Acton: -12 (Wind Chill -37)Sharon: -12Northboro: -12Wakefield: -12Lynn: -11 (2 different spotters with 1 spotter reporting a lowest wind chill of -35)Ipswich: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -36)Sutton: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -34)West Roxbury: -11North Oxford: -11Stoneham: -11 (second spotter report of -10)North Grafton: -11Marlboro: -10Wakefield: -10Lexington: -10Mansfield: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)Webster: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)South Weymouth: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -27)New Bedford: -10 (North-end)
Low temperature records broken in Boston, Worcester this weekend
Friday and Saturday brought record-breaking low temperatures to New England as an Arctic front swept through the region. According to the National Weather Service, Boston’s low temperature of 8 degrees below zero on Friday broke the previous record of minus 5 degrees from 1881, and Worcester’s temperature of 10 degrees below zero broke the 1931 record of minus 7 degrees. On Saturday, Boston reached minus 10 degrees, breaking the 1886 record of minus 2, and in Worcester, temperatures flew past the previous record of minus 4 degrees set in 1934, reaching 13 degrees below zero.
Schools, emergency workers make preparations for brutal Friday cold
BOSTON - Boston emergency officials are urging people to cancel immediate outdoor plans if possible. That prompted Pat Fay, who's training for the Boston Marathon, to get out early. "You go out, you skip work, and you take a two-hour break. This is my long run instead of doing it tomorrow," he said Thursday. Boston Public Schools canceled classes for Friday, and so did Cathedral High School. "It's going to be so cold in the morning and a lot of our kids walk a pretty big distance," said Cathedral High President Dan Carmody. At the Boston EMS garage Thursday, mechanics checked ambulances to make sure back-up batteries are working in ambulances. "Try not to push things as much, you know. We're all busy," said Boston EMS Dep. Supt. Steven McHugh. "We have busy lives, and when the weather starts getting cold, we don't want to get into car accidents so that we'll be out in the cold for long exposures," he said. The agency also has an outreach crew making rounds and checking on homeless in the city. Boston is inviting people who need to get warm to go to community centers and libraries.
School closings in Massachusetts, Southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several communities have announced school will be closed on Friday due to extreme cold temperatures in the forecast. Check the list HERE.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Green Corps Hosting Community Cleanup at Crompton Park
WORCESTER - The Worcester Green Corps and Assumption University students are hosting a Community Cleanup Day at Crompton Park on March 11. Green Corps volunteers and Assumption students will work together to pick up litter and are asking community members to join them and recruit friends, family members and coworkers to help with the clean up.
Strong winds cause damage, power outages across Massachusetts
BOSTON - Strong winds caused damage and power outages across Massachusetts on Friday. More than 45,000 customers were without power at one point Friday night. By 11 p.m., the outages dropped to about 15,000, according to MEMA. In North Attleboro, scaffolding was torn away from a building on South Washington Street. Debris was scattered on the sidewalk and part of the street. No injuries were reported.Winds damaged a billboard on I-93 north of Boston, causing lane closures and delays. In Mansfield, a downed tree knocked out power to approximately 450 residents. The town opened a warming shelter at the Jordan/Jackson School for people who are impacted. In Wellesley, a tree fell across Route 16, closing the roadway. The National Weather Service said wind gusts reached up to 60 mph in Massachusetts. Wind chills dropped between 10 and 30 below zero.
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain Closed
(KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) The Kingston community has been seeing some of the coldest temperatures of the year in the past few days, with lows reaching negative numbers. The local mall, the Kingston Collection, has reportedly fallen victim to the frigid weather, as news has just broke that today, Sunday, February 5th, mall visitors had to be evacuated after a pipe may have burst.
MetroWest Police Chiefs Speak at Greater Framingham Community Church
FRAMINGHAM – The Greater Framingham Community Church held a discussion with MetroWest police chiefs today, February 5. SOURCE will have a full report and more photos later.
Record breaking temps and wind chills set this weekend in Mass
Records were set in Boston and Massachusetts last night and early Saturday morning as an arctic blast brought extremely cold temps to the area.
homenewshere.com
School start times to change in 2023
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington School Committee voted in favor of changing school start times with a new schedule for the 2023-2024 school year at their meeting last week. The Wildwood will now start at 7:45 a.m.; the high school and middle school at 8:05 a.m.; the Boutwell, Shawsheen, and West at 8:30 a.m.; and the Woburn Street and the North will begin at 9:05 a.m. next year.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 1
Above: Main Street looking south, with the Elms building (Besos today) in the distance, from the Rhode Island Pendulum. Scanned by Terry Romano, courtesy of the EGHPS. We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! We start with this one from Laura Sullivan, who provides a glimpse of the storm from someone who had to work through it, providing essential coffee and donuts (of course) to first responders, bus riders and others who just happened by. We will be posting more remembrances in coming days. Thanks to all who wrote in!
Winter Walk to raise awareness to end homelessness in Massachusetts
A new tradition begins on Sunday in Springfield, supporting the homeless population.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Malden, MA
Malden is an accessible city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, via private and public transport. The reward in getting here is a modern-looking downtown complemented by historic places and nature parks that offer a perfect balance between living the city life and staying close to the woodlands and lakes. There’s Waitt’s...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Jan. 29 to Feb. 5
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Jan. 29 to Feb 5. There were 179 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,160-square-foot home on Patriots Road in Templeton that sold for $417,500.
