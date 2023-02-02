ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma lawmaker files bills banning minors from medical gender transition

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed the fourth in a series of bills aimed at banning medical gender transition for minors and young adults. Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, filed four bills to “protect minors from life-changing gender transition hormones and surgery that could render them unable to have children as adults,” according to a press release.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma

NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KCCI.com

Man dies after fire in Iowa motel room

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Investigators are looking for the cause of a motel fire that killed one man. The fire broke out in a room at Rodeway Inn. It was confined to that space. Firefighters found the man's body after getting the fire extinguished. An autopsy will help determine...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KFOR

Made in Oklahoma: Super Bowl dip

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We call it Super Bowl dip, but it’s great anytime of the year. Everyone will love this cheesy dip with bacon. It’s great with corn chips, veggies or even as a drizzle in burritos or tacos. Ingredients. 6-8 slices Bar-S thick-cut bacon. 1...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma bill would fine, jail drag queens for public performances

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative introduced a bill that would make drag queen performances in public spaces a felony offense. House Bill 2186 (HB 2186), authored by State Rep. Kevin West (R-Cleveland County), could have drag queens facing up to $20,000 in fines and/or up to two years in jail.
OKLAHOMA STATE

