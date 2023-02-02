Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
'It would mean that they finally believe us': New bill targets domestic abuse survivors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma lawmaker is bringing forward a bill this legislative session that if passed would give courts more discretion when sentencing crimes where domestic abuse was determined to be a significant factor. Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-District 65, is still putting the finishing touches on the...
Overdoses Not Responding To Narcan, OBN Says Drugs Contain Horse Tranquilizer Xylazine To Blame
A horse tranquilizer, Xylazine, is making its way into Oklahoma street drugs. The drug is hard to identify, and it can cause some gruesome injuries. This drug overdose problem is becoming common. “We’re seeing as many as seven to 10 overdoses at our Oklahoma City Hospitals on any given night,”...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma lawmaker files bills banning minors from medical gender transition
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed the fourth in a series of bills aimed at banning medical gender transition for minors and young adults. Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, filed four bills to “protect minors from life-changing gender transition hormones and surgery that could render them unable to have children as adults,” according to a press release.
Oklahoma Ice Rescue: 16-Year-Old Rescues Calf Stuck On Frozen Pond
A viewer, Stanley Diller, sent this video of 16-year-old Christopher Diller rescuing a calf stuck on a frozen pond this week. Christopher was able to lasso the baby and get it to safety while the mama watched nearby.
ksmu.org
Syphilis infections are spiking in the Ozarks. Health experts urge testing for all ages.
While COVID-19 took our attention over the last three years, other diseases were quietly spreading in the Ozarks. One of them is syphilis, a sexually transmitted infection that’s seen a spike in cases in southwest Missouri. In Missouri, cases of syphilis more than doubled from 2015 to 2021. But...
Oklahoma woman’s never-ending tiny home issues now fixed after months
KFOR brought you this story a couple of weeks ago about an Oklahoma woman having never ending issues after she purchased a mobile home from Tiny House Outlet of OKC.
KFOR
New report from ODOT reveals fatal accidents slightly decreasing across Oklahoma, but distracted driving remains an issue
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) released new data to KFOR on fatal accidents throughout the state from 2017 to 2021. During that five-year period, 250 motorists have died on Oklahoma highways, and nearly 8,000 motorists were injured due to distracted driving. New report from ODOT reveals fatal accidents slightly...
KOCO
Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma
NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
KTUL
Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
KOCO
FBI reporting teenage boys being targeted by sextortion schemes, OSBI says
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says children and teenagers increasingly face threats and blackmail to share their intimate or explicit images of themselves. Criminals can do this through any social media platform – Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook, among others – and they'll try it if...
KCCI.com
Man dies after fire in Iowa motel room
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Investigators are looking for the cause of a motel fire that killed one man. The fire broke out in a room at Rodeway Inn. It was confined to that space. Firefighters found the man's body after getting the fire extinguished. An autopsy will help determine...
Oklahoma Jailed Women Who Couldn’t Stop Their Abusers. Will a New Law Help?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2015, Kerry King was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma, because she failed to stop her abusive boyfriend from beating her and her young daughter. That’s a slight simplification (read more about her case...
KFOR
Sheriff: Gun is accidentally fired near Oklahoma elementary school, bullet strikes truck
A man was moving a loaded rifle from the backseat of a vehicle to make room for a girl being picked up from a Geary school when it went off, authorities said. Sheriff: Gun is accidentally fired near Oklahoma …. A man was moving a loaded rifle from the backseat...
Oklahoma AG preps lawsuit over the lesser prairie chicken
Many who reside in Oklahoma the lesser prairie chicken is symbolic of the Oklahoma prairies.
‘Will you send me money?’ Romance scams targeting elderly Oklahomans – one woman loses $56k
Scams are nothing new, but Oklahoma City Police say they're seeing an uptick in elderly people losing money to people on dating sites.
KFOR
Made in Oklahoma: Super Bowl dip
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We call it Super Bowl dip, but it’s great anytime of the year. Everyone will love this cheesy dip with bacon. It’s great with corn chips, veggies or even as a drizzle in burritos or tacos. Ingredients. 6-8 slices Bar-S thick-cut bacon. 1...
OK senator files bill to fight for veterans’ military benefits
An Oklahoma state senator has filed a measure to ensure that Oklahoma's veterans get their rightful military benefits.
Drummond gets to work as the AG of Stitt and Walters’ nightmares
Oklahoma's new Attorney General Gentner Drummond, in just a few weeks after being sworn in, has already started fulfilling campaign promises. The post Drummond gets to work as the AG of Stitt and Walters’ nightmares appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma bill would fine, jail drag queens for public performances
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative introduced a bill that would make drag queen performances in public spaces a felony offense. House Bill 2186 (HB 2186), authored by State Rep. Kevin West (R-Cleveland County), could have drag queens facing up to $20,000 in fines and/or up to two years in jail.
Oklahoma Pharmacy Board unanimously approves new rules for shipping mail-order medications
The Oklahoma Pharmacy Board unanimously approved new rules Wednesday that would regulate how Oklahomans receive mail-order medications.
Comments / 1