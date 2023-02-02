Read full article on original website
kmvt
Idaho Unclaimed Property Division Receives over 2,800 Claims in two days
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Since launching the unclaimed property campaign on February 1, 2023 the State Treasurer’s office, Unclaimed Property Division has received over 2,800 claims from people checking the website and finding that they have money waiting for them. The claims received in just two days total over $1.3 million in value.
Uncertainty looms as nearly 150,000 Idahoans could lose Medicaid
As the pandemic gave way to the worst health crisis in modern history, emergency rules kept Idahoans and other Americans from losing Medicaid coverage — regardless of changes in their income or life circumstances. The COVID-19 situation has changed in the U.S., and that guarantee of ongoing Medicaid coverage will end on April 1. As […] The post Uncertainty looms as nearly 150,000 Idahoans could lose Medicaid appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho witness photographs hovering cylinder-shaped objects
An Idaho witness at Idaho Falls reported watching and photographing multiple cylinder-shaped objects in the sky to the southwest at 6:09 p.m. on February 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KPVI Newschannel 6
Committee introduces three proposals to give Idahoans property tax relief
BOISE — The House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Thursday heard three proposals to provide property tax relief — a top issue legislative leaders highlighted at the start of the session. Each piece of legislation took a different approach to solving the issue. One would use a percentage...
Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
Hilarious Viral TikTok Mocks ‘Types of Idahoans’ by Hometown
Oh, Idaho--it never stops. What's not to love about this place? We have some of the greatest wilderness, literally, on the planet. Our people (for the most part) are very kind, and we have arguably the most unique access to "all of it" in the entire nation. Yet somehow, amid...
Gov. Little notifies Biden Administration of Idaho’s intent to sue on grizzly delisting
Governor Brad Little notified the Biden Administration Thursday of his intention to sue the federal government for its failure to uphold the law and make a required finding on the State of Idaho’s petition to remove grizzly bears from the endangered species list.
DEQ awards nearly $192,000 to six drinking water and wastewater systems across Idaho
“Families, farmers, ranchers, and all Idaho residents rely on clean, efficient water and wastewater systems. These systems are not only a crucial part of our way of life, but our economy as well."
idahoednews.org
State commission reprimands teachers for offensive comments, physical altercation
Idaho’s Professional Standards Commission (PSC) took action Thursday against eight teachers who violated the state’s Code of Ethics for public educators. The standards commission is an 18-member volunteer board made up of teachers, school administrators and higher education officials, who have the authority to approve, suspend and revoke teaching and administrative licenses in Idaho.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Gun bills in Mountain West state legislatures go in very different directions
There are a variety of gun-related bills in state legislatures throughout the Mountain West right now with very different aims. Some states are looking into versions of an assault weapons ban while others may do away with concealed carry limits in some public spaces. In Colorado and New Mexico –...
eastidahonews.com
Anti-vaping campaign highlights Idaho’s crisis
BOISE (Idaho Ed News) — Idaho Public Television is launching an anti-vaping awareness campaign this spring to address a crisis affecting Idaho teenagers, a group highly susceptible to new fads and trendy products. Two out of five Idaho teenagers have tried vaping at least once, according to the anti-vaping...
kmvt
Greater Idaho and transgender bathroom legislation make it through committees
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho lawmakers are starting the process for the Idaho Legislature and Oregon Legislature to begin talks about relocating the border shared by the two states. On Wednesday in the House State Affairs Committee, Midvale Rep. Judy Boyle introduced a House Joint Memorial to authorize the Idaho...
Idaho breakfast spots adjusting to high cost of eggs, inflation pressure
Selling breakfast or brunch dishes used to yield decent profits for restaurants. That’s because many breakfast and brunch dishes feature eggs, a food whose low prices allowed for healthy profit margins — until recently. The price of eggs has risen steeply over the past year, in part due to aggressive measures to reduce the spread of bird flu. Around 40 million laying hens in the U.S. have died from the...
KTVB
Idaho bill to ban gender affirming care for minors is met with opposing perspectives
Rep. Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa) proposed the legislation Jan. 31. He offered a similar bill during the 2022 legislative session; it died in the senate.
Post Register
2023 water year starts strong, snow survey shows
The 2023 water year is off to a good start in Idaho, State Conservationist Curtis Elke and his team reported in their first snow survey of the year, released Jan. 10. Snowpack through much of Idaho is already halfway to reaching normal peak snowpack conditions, the report states. But, it cautions, “last year serves as a good reminder that continued snowfall is required to reach normal peak snowpack conditions and ensure adequate springtime runoff.”
‘A line has been crossed’: Idaho Supreme Court alarmed at harassment and threats targeting state's judges, their families and staff
BOISE - Idaho judges, their spouses and children, and employees of the courts have been targeted with harassment and threats, the Idaho Supreme Court said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. The statement suggested that the attacks are meant to undermine the independence of the judicial branch and to interfere with...
Where You CAN and CAN’T Camp in Idaho
We are looking forward to camping season being back in the gem state. It is certainly planning time now. Here are some places that you may think are ok to camp, that actually are off limits. The Forest Service is doing the best they can and speaking up to remind campers to be respectful and kind to the land. Over the last few years there were issues with trash and waste left at sites and the mistreatment of public lands. (Seriously not cool.)
Bill introduced to limit who could vote by absentee ballot in Idaho
The Idaho House State Affairs Committee introduced a bill Thursday that would limit the number of people eligible for an absentee ballot. Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, pitched the bill, saying the recent popularity of absentee ballots is detrimental to the voting process and opens the door to fraud. He did not cite any examples […] The post Bill introduced to limit who could vote by absentee ballot in Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
minicassia.com
IDAHO GAS PRICES UP A NICKEL, BUT COLD WEATHER MAY FREEZE DEMAND
Idaho gas prices are on the rise, but drivers here continue to pay less than many of their counterparts nationwide. According to AAA, today’s average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.44 per gallon, which is a nickel more than a week ago, but the same price as a month ago. Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.51 per gallon, which is nine cents more than a week ago and 33 cents more than a month ago. Today, Idaho ranks 21st in the country for most expensive fuel.
Small Town Is Home to the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Idaho
We recently shared a list of “15 Really Frigid Reasons You Shouldn’t Move to Boise” on Facebook. While it was meant to be a joke, our friends on the other side of state were quick to check in with just how cold it was where they were at.
