Idaho State

kmvt

Idaho Unclaimed Property Division Receives over 2,800 Claims in two days

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Since launching the unclaimed property campaign on February 1, 2023 the State Treasurer’s office, Unclaimed Property Division has received over 2,800 claims from people checking the website and finding that they have money waiting for them. The claims received in just two days total over $1.3 million in value.
Idaho Capital Sun

Uncertainty looms as nearly 150,000 Idahoans could lose Medicaid

As the pandemic gave way to the worst health crisis in modern history, emergency rules kept Idahoans and other Americans from losing Medicaid coverage — regardless of changes in their income or life circumstances. The COVID-19 situation has changed in the U.S., and that guarantee of ongoing Medicaid coverage will end on April 1. As […] The post Uncertainty looms as nearly 150,000 Idahoans could lose Medicaid appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Committee introduces three proposals to give Idahoans property tax relief

BOISE — The House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Thursday heard three proposals to provide property tax relief — a top issue legislative leaders highlighted at the start of the session. Each piece of legislation took a different approach to solving the issue. One would use a percentage...
Big Country News

Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
idahoednews.org

State commission reprimands teachers for offensive comments, physical altercation

Idaho’s Professional Standards Commission (PSC) took action Thursday against eight teachers who violated the state’s Code of Ethics for public educators. The standards commission is an 18-member volunteer board made up of teachers, school administrators and higher education officials, who have the authority to approve, suspend and revoke teaching and administrative licenses in Idaho.
eastidahonews.com

Anti-vaping campaign highlights Idaho’s crisis

BOISE (Idaho Ed News) — Idaho Public Television is launching an anti-vaping awareness campaign this spring to address a crisis affecting Idaho teenagers, a group highly susceptible to new fads and trendy products. Two out of five Idaho teenagers have tried vaping at least once, according to the anti-vaping...
Idaho State Journal

Idaho breakfast spots adjusting to high cost of eggs, inflation pressure

Selling breakfast or brunch dishes used to yield decent profits for restaurants. That’s because many breakfast and brunch dishes feature eggs, a food whose low prices allowed for healthy profit margins — until recently. The price of eggs has risen steeply over the past year, in part due to aggressive measures to reduce the spread of bird flu. Around 40 million laying hens in the U.S. have died from the...
Post Register

2023 water year starts strong, snow survey shows

The 2023 water year is off to a good start in Idaho, State Conservationist Curtis Elke and his team reported in their first snow survey of the year, released Jan. 10. Snowpack through much of Idaho is already halfway to reaching normal peak snowpack conditions, the report states. But, it cautions, “last year serves as a good reminder that continued snowfall is required to reach normal peak snowpack conditions and ensure adequate springtime runoff.”
Big Country News

‘A line has been crossed’: Idaho Supreme Court alarmed at harassment and threats targeting state's judges, their families and staff

BOISE - Idaho judges, their spouses and children, and employees of the courts have been targeted with harassment and threats, the Idaho Supreme Court said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. The statement suggested that the attacks are meant to undermine the independence of the judicial branch and to interfere with...
MIX 106

Where You CAN and CAN’T Camp in Idaho

We are looking forward to camping season being back in the gem state. It is certainly planning time now. Here are some places that you may think are ok to camp, that actually are off limits. The Forest Service is doing the best they can and speaking up to remind campers to be respectful and kind to the land. Over the last few years there were issues with trash and waste left at sites and the mistreatment of public lands. (Seriously not cool.)
Idaho Capital Sun

Bill introduced to limit who could vote by absentee ballot in Idaho

The Idaho House State Affairs Committee introduced a bill Thursday that would limit the number of people eligible for an absentee ballot. Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, pitched the bill, saying the recent popularity of absentee ballots is detrimental to the voting process and opens the door to fraud. He did not cite any examples […] The post Bill introduced to limit who could vote by absentee ballot in Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
minicassia.com

IDAHO GAS PRICES UP A NICKEL, BUT COLD WEATHER MAY FREEZE DEMAND

Idaho gas prices are on the rise, but drivers here continue to pay less than many of their counterparts nationwide. According to AAA, today’s average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.44 per gallon, which is a nickel more than a week ago, but the same price as a month ago. Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.51 per gallon, which is nine cents more than a week ago and 33 cents more than a month ago. Today, Idaho ranks 21st in the country for most expensive fuel.
