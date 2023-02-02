Read full article on original website
Karen Thorstad
Karen Thorstad, of Sacred Heart, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Avera Granite Falls Hospital at the age of 76. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Anderson – TeBeest Funeral Home in Granite Falls with a prayer service at 7:00 PM.
Ronald Allen Dilley
Ronald Dilley, 67, of Pennock, died Wednesday, February 1st. Hs funeral will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 8th at First Lutheran Church of Norway Lake with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 7th from 5-7:00 pm at the church and continue one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Funeral arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in New London. www.hafh.or.
Myka Doraska
Myka Dean Doraska, son of Adam and Mackenzie Doraska, was born into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, January 31st at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Myka had a rare condition called bilateral renal agenesis. His family was able to love on him and look forward to the joy of heaven with him.
Bob Dols, champion of Highway 23, passes away
(Willmar MN-) Tributes are pouring in for Willmar businessman, Highway 23 activist and philanthropist Bob Dols who passed away last Thursday at the age of 73. Dols led Northern States Supply until his retirement in 2017. He also worked hard to get Highway 23 widened to a four-lane from Willmar to St. Cloud, and his efforts have paid off as the final two gaps on either side of Paynesville will be finished within the next 3 years. Representative Dave Baker of Willmar talked about Dols on Legislative Review Saturday...
Military coffee gathering in Willmar Monday morning
(Willmar MN-) Monday is another of the twice-a-month coffee gatherings for veterans at the Willmar Community Center. The informal meetings are a chance to talk with others who have served our country both in times of war and peace. Organizer and Vietnam War Vet Ron Mackedanz says sometimes it's good to just talk...
Paynesville 6th-grader seriously injured in skiing accident
(Kimball MN-) Donations are pouring in for a Stearns County girl who was seriously injured while skiing this past week. Jo Weis, a 6th-grader at Paynesville Middle School, suffered "significant head trauma" in the accident, which happened Feb. 1 at Powder Ridge in Kimball. According to the GoFundMe page set up on her family's behalf, Jo has since been heavily sedated.
Montevideo murder suspect in court Monday
(Olivia MN-) A settlement conference will be held Monday for Renville County Murder suspect Deja Padilla of Montevideo. Padilla, 20, is charged with 3rd Degree Murder and 3rd Degree Controlled Substance Drug Sales. Officials believe Padilla sold a Renville County woman drugs that contained a fatal dose of fentanyl November 13th of 2021. Padilla is being held in the Renville County Jail on $500,000 unconditional bail. Her settlement conference takes place Monday at 1 p.m. before Judge Laurence Stratton at The Renville County Courthouse in Olivia.
Judge commits Vossen to memory care facility
(Willmar MN-) Algene Vossen will not stand trial for the 1974 murder of Mae Herman of Willmar. Vossen, 81 of Sioux Falls, has been ordered committed to a memory care facility for the rest of his life by Judge Stephen Wentzell. In November of 2021, Wentzell ruled that Vossen was not mentally competent to stand trial for 2nd Degree Murder, and ordered him released to the custody of his Niece in Des Moines Iowa. The Kandiyohi County Attorney's Office appealed, lost, and then asked that Vossen be civilly committed to a mental health facility until, or if, he is ever able to stand trial. On Thursday, Wentzell ruled Vossen be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life. Vossen suffers from dementia and according to his attorney his mental health has continued to deteriorate over the past two years. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says he had hoped Vossen would be convicted of the murder and give closure to Herman's family...
Winterfest Winding Down
(Spicer, MN) Winterfest activities in Spicer are winding down. Today (Saturday) there will be the Frozen 5K Run/Walk starting at Zorbaz at 9 a.m. And Winter Family Fun Day takes place today from 1 to 4 at the Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center, with activities like cross country skiing, snow shoeing, fat tire bike rides and kick sledding and the indoor climbing wall will also be open. $5 per person or a maximum of $20 per family. And Spicer Commercial Club officials say the Spicer Ice Castle on Saulsbury Beach will be lit only until this morning. The castle itself will remain standing for as long as it remains safe. But they say once it starts to look frail, it's time to knock it down.
Willmar Dance Team at Sections
The Willmar Cardinals Dance Team is competing at their section meet this morning at Mound-Westonka High School in Mound. The Cardinals had several performers that received all state and all conference awards. Senior Kailey Hyatt was selected for the 2nd year in a row for the All State Kick Dance...
NL-S Wildcats girls remain undefeated
(New London, MN) – The New London-Spicer (NL-S) Wildcats girls hosted the Rockford Rockets on Friday night and only trailed for the first few seconds of the game on their way to a 69-30 win. The Rockets scored first, and the Wildcats answered with a 12-0 run which they then stretched into a 22-2 run on their way to a 33-13 lead at the break.
Thunderhawks offense holds back the Warriors
The BOLD Warriors girls basketball team traveled to Montevideo on Friday night to take on the Thunderhawks. The Thunderhawks offense started off strong and never let the Warriors take the lead away. At the half, the score was 26-13. The Thunderhawks won by a final score of 61-39. BOLD Warriors...
