First Coast News

UNF professor says corporate landlords to blame for affordable rental housing crisis in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rental prices are rapidly increasing in Duval County, making it tough for renters to find affordable housing in Jacksonville. Professor of Sociology at the University of North Florida, Dr. David Jaffee, started the Jax Rental Housing Project last year. He said institutional investors are to blame for the rental housing crisis in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Community meeting explores ways to combat violence

Community leaders and members of the public worried about the rise in youth violence in the Ocala area recently heard of a unique program in Jacksonville that is showing a possible way forward. The Jan. 26 community meeting at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, sponsored by the Marion County Chapter...
OCALA, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

From the Bench: Duval County Judge Michael Bateh

My brother, Abraham Bateh, inspired me to become a lawyer. At a young age, I became fascinated with the judicial process. While working with my brother during the summer months, I accompanied him on many occasions to the courthouse and witnessed the process in action. From visiting the different courtrooms...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

FCSO, SJSO Agriculture Deputies Sworn-in as Special Deputies for Enforcement Capability in Both Counties

BUNNELL, FL – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, FCSO Agriculture/Ranch Deputy First Class Steve Williams and SJSO Agriculture Deputy Mike Pedonti were sworn in to be dually certified in both counties. Both deputies had previously been “lone rangers” patrolling the unique border areas of Flagler Estates, a rural community in Northwest Flagler and Southwest St. Johns County.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Ribault High School seniors earn scholarships for participating in school-to-work mentoring program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ribault High School students were honored Thursday morning at a scholarship presentation that recognized their dedication and perseverance through their involvement in the Big Brother Big Sisters “Beyond School Walls” workforce readiness-mentoring program. The 11 seniors received scholarships valued at a total of nearly...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
travelawaits.com

17 Fabulous Things To Do In Beautiful Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville was named the second-best city to live in Florida by Forbes. It’s also one of the best to visit. It offers a fantastic mix of beaches, art, museums, the USS Orleck, an award-winning zoo, and the largest urban park system in the nation, with 80,000 acres of parks, including seven state parks, two national parks, a national preserve, and 400 city parks and gardens.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Volunteers needed to help low-income clients

“If you want to be a true professional, you will do something outside yourself, something that makes life better for people less fortunate.”. The late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. February is the shortest month of the year, but what a difference you could make in the lives...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

