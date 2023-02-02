Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County begins new road project in Green Cove Springs, announces 5 projects starting soonZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Office Depot is Closing More Stores in 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Middleburg restaurants cited for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Council divided on reopening of Special Investigatory Committee into JEA sale
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The failed sale of JEA, the city-owned water and sewer utility, is a scandal that rocked Jacksonville. Next week City Council will reopen a Special Investigatory Committee into the failed sale, this time with plans to investigate one of its own members. The special committee's new...
Jacksonville's historic Thunderbird Motor Hotel scheduled for demolition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been years since anyone booked a room at the Thunderbird, and now it looks like it's coming down. Demolition permits were approved Thursday for the Thunderbird Motor Hotel on the Arlington Expressway. When that wrecking crew moves in here, it's sure to bring up a...
fsunews.com
Governor Ron DeSantis proposes Teacher’s Bill of Rights to promote teacher empowerment
On Jan. 23, 2023, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis proposed a new education package that would be implemented in an attempt to combat the shortage of teachers throughout the state of Florida. Proposed in Jacksonville, the new Teacher’s Bill of Rights would set aside $1 billion to be invested into teacher...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville Housing Authority OKs $44.5 million plan for two home developments
The Jacksonville Housing Authority board approved a $44.5 million plan to finance and work with two for-profit development firms to build 152 single-family homes in Duval County. The board approved the deals at its Jan. 30 meeting. In the first, JHA will contract with Jacksonville-based Chase Properties Inc. to build...
News4Jax.com
LeAnna Cumber’s lawyer says Mayor Lenny Curry behind ‘manufactured controversy’ over JEA dealings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In 47 days, Jacksonville voters will go to the polls to elect a new mayor, and while there are seven candidates running for the spot, most of the attention lately has been on two Republicans — LeAnna Cumber and Daniel Davis. The focus has been...
UNF professor says corporate landlords to blame for affordable rental housing crisis in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rental prices are rapidly increasing in Duval County, making it tough for renters to find affordable housing in Jacksonville. Professor of Sociology at the University of North Florida, Dr. David Jaffee, started the Jax Rental Housing Project last year. He said institutional investors are to blame for the rental housing crisis in Jacksonville.
No, sidewalks are not required in your neighborhood if you live near a school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pedestrian safety is the top priority for neighbors in the Duclay area, which is why they believe sidewalks should be installed near the intersection of Jammes and Townsend Roads. A neighbor thought with a school less than a mile away from the intersection that there may...
Community meeting explores ways to combat violence
Community leaders and members of the public worried about the rise in youth violence in the Ocala area recently heard of a unique program in Jacksonville that is showing a possible way forward. The Jan. 26 community meeting at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, sponsored by the Marion County Chapter...
Jacksonville’s Morocco Shrine Center is being demolished to become the Village at Town Center
Jacksonville’s Morocco Shrine Center is being demolished to become the Village at Town Center that includes luxury, high-end and student housing units along with office, restaurant and retail space.
Jacksonville Daily Record
From the Bench: Duval County Judge Michael Bateh
My brother, Abraham Bateh, inspired me to become a lawyer. At a young age, I became fascinated with the judicial process. While working with my brother during the summer months, I accompanied him on many occasions to the courthouse and witnessed the process in action. From visiting the different courtrooms...
Action News Jax
City of Jacksonville reminds residents to dispose of hazardous waste at facility
City of Jacksonville issued a reminder to residents that household hazardous waste cannot be collected at the curb and must be disposed of at the hazardous waste facility.
Action News Jax
Jacksonville Zoo looking for teen volunteers in its ZooTeens! program
In the ZooTeens! program, student volunteers will learn about animals and conservation while gaining more than 100 hours of volunteer service.
Students push for answers after Duval County school leaders cancel ‘Indecent’ performance
Action News Jax reached out to the school district on Wednesday asking if there were plans to change the decision on the performance. A spokesperson said in an email “there are no plans to reconsider the decision regarding the play.”
flaglernewsweekly.com
FCSO, SJSO Agriculture Deputies Sworn-in as Special Deputies for Enforcement Capability in Both Counties
BUNNELL, FL – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, FCSO Agriculture/Ranch Deputy First Class Steve Williams and SJSO Agriculture Deputy Mike Pedonti were sworn in to be dually certified in both counties. Both deputies had previously been “lone rangers” patrolling the unique border areas of Flagler Estates, a rural community in Northwest Flagler and Southwest St. Johns County.
News4Jax.com
Ribault High School seniors earn scholarships for participating in school-to-work mentoring program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ribault High School students were honored Thursday morning at a scholarship presentation that recognized their dedication and perseverance through their involvement in the Big Brother Big Sisters “Beyond School Walls” workforce readiness-mentoring program. The 11 seniors received scholarships valued at a total of nearly...
FireRescue1
Judge rules against Black firefighters who sued Fla. city over shaving exception
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Black firefighters who sued the city over grooming standards to help them manage a skin condition lost their case last month, the Florida Times-Union reported. In 2020, the firefighters argued that the department was wrongly burdening Black firefighters by requiring them to be cleanshaven – including...
travelawaits.com
17 Fabulous Things To Do In Beautiful Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville was named the second-best city to live in Florida by Forbes. It’s also one of the best to visit. It offers a fantastic mix of beaches, art, museums, the USS Orleck, an award-winning zoo, and the largest urban park system in the nation, with 80,000 acres of parks, including seven state parks, two national parks, a national preserve, and 400 city parks and gardens.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Volunteers needed to help low-income clients
“If you want to be a true professional, you will do something outside yourself, something that makes life better for people less fortunate.”. The late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. February is the shortest month of the year, but what a difference you could make in the lives...
Island Donut Opening Second Location This Spring
The popular donut shop from St. Augustine is opening soon in Atlantic Beach.
Action News Jax
Jacksonville dentist’s office hosts free dental day for kids in the community
In celebration of National Children’s Dental Health month, the dentistry held its first free kids’ dental day for children 13 and younger.
