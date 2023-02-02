Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Carolinas Saturday morning
The suspected Chinese spy balloon was seen Saturday morning hovering over North Carolina and South Carolina. An Asheville-area resident Kim Hixson captured photos of the balloon at about 8:40 a.m. ET. A Charlotte-based Meteorologist Brad Panovich snapped a photo of it over his neighborhood. Other sightings occurred in Greenville, South...
WJCL
First the Port of Savannah now the Port of Brunswick; Sen. Jon Ossoff expanding the port
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — First, it was the port of Savannah, and now the port of Brunswick. An expansion is about to begin, thanks to Senator Jon Ossoff. "The port of Brunswick handles a lot of shipping, automotive shipping in particular. That comes in and out of Georgia; it is an important job creator for coastal Georgia," stated Ossoff. "It supports this manufacturing that we are increasingly seeing, like the new Hyundai plant, for example."
americanhistorycentral.com
The Battle of Kettle Creek, a Critical Patriot Victory in Georgia
The Battle of Kettle Creek was fought between the United States of America and Great Britain on February 14, 1779, at Kettle Creek, in Wilkes County, Georgia, during the American Revolutionary War. Colonel John Boyd, a Loyalist, worked his way through the backcountry of North Carolina and South Carolina. Along the way, he gathered Loyalists who were willing to fight for the British. Marching to Augusta, Georgia, he was harassed by Patriot forces that gathered along the way. After Boyd clashed with Patriot militia forces at Vann’s Creek, he crossed over into Georgia. Unknown to Boyd, Colonel Andrew Pickens was moving in to engage him, in an effort to keep him from making it to Augusta. On the morning of the 14th, Boyd and his men were on the march when they stopped near Kettle Creek long enough for Pickens and his men to move in. Boyd and his men took positions on a hill. The Patriots were divided into three columns, but two of them were bogged down trying to pass through swamps. The column led by Pickens advanced on the hill, however, the Loyalists had the advantage of the high ground, and they controlled the battlefield. After intense fighting carried on for maybe an hour and a half, Boyd was shot and fell, mortally wounded. Seeing him fall, his men scattered and moved south. The Loyalists suffered heavy casualties and the Patriots captured around 75 men. Although it was a small battle, it was an important victory for the American forces in the South. Not only were Pickens and his men outnumbered, but a good number of the Loyalists who escaped abandoned the war effort.
Busing migrants was a partisan lightning rod. Here's why Democrats have embraced it
When Texas and Arizona's Republican governors began busing immigrants out of their states last year, they said it was in protest of the Democrats' "reckless" federal immigration policies. Democrats criticized the tactic as dehumanizing, especially when migrants were misled about where they were going. But some cities and states led...
Political Rewind: The Legislature picks up steam; Judge rules on mass voter challenges; Trump's base
Adrienne Jones, @adriennemjns, professor of political science and director of pre-law, Morehouse College. Jim Galloway, @JimJournalist, former political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Meg Kinnard, @MegKinnardAP, national politics reporter, The Associated Press. The breakdown. 1. The state legislature is picking up steam with a flurry of new bills filed. Legislators hope...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
9K+
Followers
34K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0