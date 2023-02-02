ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Michigan State senior goaltender comes up big on Senior Night weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a forgettable series sweep a week ago Minneapolis to No. 2 Minnesota, Michigan state was desperately searching for much-needed conference points against No. 20 Notre Dame in East Lansing. And in snagging a much-needed sweep, it was only fitting that its standout senior netminder...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Dickinson leads Michigan to 77-69 win over skidding Buckeyes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Michigan to a 77-69 win over Ohio State on Sunday. Jett Howard added 16 points and Kobe Bufkin 13 with eight rebounds for the Wolverines (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten Conference), who missed their last four shots to drop to 49% for the game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Spartans Shut Out Notre Dame To Open Homestand

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State scored an important 3-0 victory over Notre Dame on Friday night at Munn Ice Arena. MSU snapped a four-game winless streak against the Irish, and look for a weekend sweep in Saturday’s matinee. Spartan goaltender Dylan St. Cyr – a Notre Dame...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: NIL issues likely to impact college recruitment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The biggest college sports challenge moving forward in my view will be major schools recruiting around NIL issues. Michigan and Ohio State football both reportedly concerned about keeping a level of recruits that can keep both schools where they have been in the national limelight because they don’t have enough NIL money. Is that accurate and if it is what about the schools like Michigan State who likely have lesser NIL revenue sources?
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Mulcahy leads Rutgers over Michigan State at Garden 61-55

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Mulcahy scored all 17 of his points in the second half and Rutgers rallied to beat Michigan State 61-55 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Clifford Omoruyi added 15 points for the Scarlet Knights (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten), nine in the second half, and grabbed 12 rebounds for his ninth double-double this season.
EAST LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

Fox Blunders MSU Spartans, Naming Them Wolverines on National TV

Talk about not getting respect. The Michigan State men’s basketball team was playing Rutgers Saturday (Feb. 4) afternoon on Fox. Usually, the most action you get out of these games is watching Tom Izzo go nuts, which is always entertaining. I love the guy. But, for this game, there was all kinds of weird action, in that Fox actually called the Michigan State Spartans the Michigan State Wolverines!
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Haslett Girls stay undefeated with Senior Night win

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 16-0 Vikings would have no problem Friday against Fowlerville jumping out to a big early lead. They rolled to a 69-23 win over the Gladiators to go to 17-0 on senior night. Fowlerville takes on Charlotte next on Tuesday, while Haslett takes on Lansing Catholic.
FOWLERVILLE, MI
WILX-TV

Polar Plunge comes to Jackson Field in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People got together at Jackson Field to swim for a good cause. The Polar Plunge took place in Lansing on Sunday and people raised money for Special Olympics Michigan, which the organization says they are the biggest fundraiser. People jumped, swam, and conquered cold water during the mid-winter season.
LANSING, MI
Kristen Walters

Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
WYOMING, MI
Banana 101.5

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing plans park closures for deer cull

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Intermittent park closures are planned in the City of East Lansing parks for the purposes of deer removal operations. The specific date the deer removal will begin was not stated. According to city officials, parks will be closed, when posted, during the evening and overnight hours...
EAST LANSING, MI
mitechnews.com

Coast Retires As President Of Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center

PLYMOUTH – Mike Coast, President of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center for the past 21 years, has announced his retirement after 27 years with the organization. Replacing him is Ingrid Tighe, previously Director of Economic Development for Oakland County where she led 200 staff members in four divisions focused on business development and international business attraction; community development and planning; and the county’s workforce development and veteran services.
PLYMOUTH, MI
tourcounsel.com

Genesee Valley Center | Shopping mall in Michigan

Genesee Valley Center is an enclosed shopping mall located in Flint Township, Michigan, outside the city of Flint, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1970, the mall is 1,272,397 square feet (118,209.5 m2) of leasable area. The mall has three anchor tenants: JCPenney, Macy's, and Play Big. It comprises more than 120 tenants, including a food court, and an external concourse called the Outdoor Village which also features a Barnes & Noble bookstore.
FLINT, MI

