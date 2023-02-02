Read full article on original website
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under Siege
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan State
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google Reviews
WILX-TV
Spartan Baseball Gets 2023 Season Started With 17th Annual First Pitch Dinner Saturday
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State baseball hosted its 17th-annual First Pitch Dinner Saturday afternoon at the Kellogg Center, filling the ballroom of roughly 400 spirited Spartans fans. This year’s event featured East Lansing native and producer, director and Emmy Award-winning actor Timothy Busfield as the keynote speaker,...
WILX-TV
Michigan State senior goaltender comes up big on Senior Night weekend
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a forgettable series sweep a week ago Minneapolis to No. 2 Minnesota, Michigan state was desperately searching for much-needed conference points against No. 20 Notre Dame in East Lansing. And in snagging a much-needed sweep, it was only fitting that its standout senior netminder...
WILX-TV
Dickinson leads Michigan to 77-69 win over skidding Buckeyes
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Michigan to a 77-69 win over Ohio State on Sunday. Jett Howard added 16 points and Kobe Bufkin 13 with eight rebounds for the Wolverines (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten Conference), who missed their last four shots to drop to 49% for the game.
MLive.com
Two former Michigan State stars help National team to win in Senior Bowl
Jayden Reed and Bryce Baringer picked up a win in their last game wearing a Michigan State helmet. The former All-American Spartans helped the National team to a 27-10 win against the American squad in the Senior Bowl on Saturday at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. Reed...
WILX-TV
Spartans Shut Out Notre Dame To Open Homestand
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State scored an important 3-0 victory over Notre Dame on Friday night at Munn Ice Arena. MSU snapped a four-game winless streak against the Irish, and look for a weekend sweep in Saturday’s matinee. Spartan goaltender Dylan St. Cyr – a Notre Dame...
WILX-TV
In My View: NIL issues likely to impact college recruitment
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The biggest college sports challenge moving forward in my view will be major schools recruiting around NIL issues. Michigan and Ohio State football both reportedly concerned about keeping a level of recruits that can keep both schools where they have been in the national limelight because they don’t have enough NIL money. Is that accurate and if it is what about the schools like Michigan State who likely have lesser NIL revenue sources?
WILX-TV
Mulcahy leads Rutgers over Michigan State at Garden 61-55
NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Mulcahy scored all 17 of his points in the second half and Rutgers rallied to beat Michigan State 61-55 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Clifford Omoruyi added 15 points for the Scarlet Knights (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten), nine in the second half, and grabbed 12 rebounds for his ninth double-double this season.
‘It was magical:’ Tom Izzo talks about adopting his son Steven
The coach said anybody considering adoption should go through with it, calling it a positive life-changing experience.
wcsx.com
Fox Blunders MSU Spartans, Naming Them Wolverines on National TV
Talk about not getting respect. The Michigan State men’s basketball team was playing Rutgers Saturday (Feb. 4) afternoon on Fox. Usually, the most action you get out of these games is watching Tom Izzo go nuts, which is always entertaining. I love the guy. But, for this game, there was all kinds of weird action, in that Fox actually called the Michigan State Spartans the Michigan State Wolverines!
Michigan Football & Jim Harbaugh, QB Coach, Juwan Howard & Hoops, National Signing Day
Michigan basketball is hanging in there, and it's officially the offseason for football, but there's still always something to talk about.
WILX-TV
Haslett Girls stay undefeated with Senior Night win
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 16-0 Vikings would have no problem Friday against Fowlerville jumping out to a big early lead. They rolled to a 69-23 win over the Gladiators to go to 17-0 on senior night. Fowlerville takes on Charlotte next on Tuesday, while Haslett takes on Lansing Catholic.
WILX-TV
Polar Plunge comes to Jackson Field in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People got together at Jackson Field to swim for a good cause. The Polar Plunge took place in Lansing on Sunday and people raised money for Special Olympics Michigan, which the organization says they are the biggest fundraiser. People jumped, swam, and conquered cold water during the mid-winter season.
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan
A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
WILX-TV
City of East Lansing to host free Children’s Cultural Concert Series
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing invites community members to attend their free Children’s Cultural Concert Series this February and March. All concerts are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center located at 819 Abbot Road, East Lansing. The...
WILX-TV
East Lansing plans park closures for deer cull
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Intermittent park closures are planned in the City of East Lansing parks for the purposes of deer removal operations. The specific date the deer removal will begin was not stated. According to city officials, parks will be closed, when posted, during the evening and overnight hours...
Culver's franchise in Wixom fined $13K by feds for overworking 14- and 15-year-olds
It's wasn't the horrors of child labor that Charles Dickens wrote about in 19th-century Britain, but the federal labor department said Friday that it found teens in a Culver’s franchise in Wixom who were working more hours than what the law allows. As a result, the eatery must pay $13,212 in fines. "Permitting young...
mitechnews.com
Coast Retires As President Of Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center
PLYMOUTH – Mike Coast, President of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center for the past 21 years, has announced his retirement after 27 years with the organization. Replacing him is Ingrid Tighe, previously Director of Economic Development for Oakland County where she led 200 staff members in four divisions focused on business development and international business attraction; community development and planning; and the county’s workforce development and veteran services.
tourcounsel.com
Genesee Valley Center | Shopping mall in Michigan
Genesee Valley Center is an enclosed shopping mall located in Flint Township, Michigan, outside the city of Flint, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1970, the mall is 1,272,397 square feet (118,209.5 m2) of leasable area. The mall has three anchor tenants: JCPenney, Macy's, and Play Big. It comprises more than 120 tenants, including a food court, and an external concourse called the Outdoor Village which also features a Barnes & Noble bookstore.
Michigan school board member sues over removal as president
ADDISON, MI - A Lenawee County school board member is suing other members of the board who voted to remove him as president. Addison School Board Member Scott Williams filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court’s Eastern District in Detroit in November 2022, claiming he was removed from his role as president without cause.
