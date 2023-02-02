'Once You Pop, the Fun Don't Stop!' 30 of the Best Pringles Flavors—Ranked

The original stackable snack.

While millennials may think of Pringles as a quintessential junk food of the '90s, these salty chips (which aren't actually chips at all, but in fact, crisps ), have been around since 1968. A decade later, Pringles were pretty much a staple snack in the US, and by the early 1990s, they were being distributed internationally to much fanfare. It also may surprise you that the Pringles roster extends far beyond their Original flavor. No, there aren't just two or three, but in fact, more than 30+ Pringles flavors —and we're ranking all of them.

Just a note: Parade did not include any Pringles flavors that are solely distributed outside of the US. This includes Wasabi, Prawn Cocktail and Curry, which are only available in the UK and the Republic of Ireland; also left out of this ranking are Soft-Shelled Crab, Grilled Shrimp, Seaweed, Blueberry & Hazlenut and Lemon Sesame (all of which saw limited runs in Asia only). We also did not include Pringles' Scorchin' line in our ranking nor any of the brand's recalled flavors.

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

What are Pringles made of?

Distinguishing Pringles as a "crisp" rather than a chip might be a surprising thing to wrap your head around, but it is undeniably true. In fact, it's so true that it's legally true—at least in the US.

Pringles aren't actually made from real potatoes. (They're made from other potato-adjacent ingredients but we'll get to that in a second.) However, because the Pringle is devoid of actual potatoes, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ruled in 1975 that Pringles can only call themselves "chips" with a disclaimer. That disclaimer asserts that Pringles are "potato chips made from dried potatoes."

The key word here is "dried." But Pringles—AKA their parent company Proctor & Gamble— didn't like that, so they amended their branding, choosing the word "crisps."

"Crisps" was totally acceptable in the eyes of the FDA.

The UK's take has been a bit more complex. Try to stay with us because it gets a bit confusing... In the UK, potato chips are called "crisps," so the argument across the pond was that Pringles did not fall into the same category as those UK crisps (AKA American potato chips).

The same argument was made by Proctor & Gamble: Because the potato content in Pringles was "less than 50 percent," a High Court judge ruled that Pringles were not in the same category as the UK's other chips. The BBC explained back in 2008, "As a result, Pringles, in all flavors are free from Value Added Tax (VAT)," an additional tax of 17.5 percent "because it was a 'potato crisp product,' which are, unlike most food, subject to the tax."

However, a year later, an Appeal Court judge reviewed the case and ultimately ruled that Pringles do, in fact, qualify for the VAT tax. While the potato content of Pringles is less than 50 percent, the judge argued that Pringles—which contains 42 percent potato content—has enough potato content to warrant paying the VAT tax.

How many Pringles are in a can?

Remember that Tootsie Pop advertisement that asked, "How many licks does it take to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop?" The animated owl consistently licked the pop three times before taking a bite. Ultimately, the owl never got the real answer of how many licks it actually takes.

Well, figuring out how many Pringles are in a can results in a similar conundrum—meaning no one can really agree.

Some people say there should be about 100 Pringles per can; others maintain that it's less. The can itself claims that each can contains about five servings of 16 chips, which would mean 80.

One journalist from Mel Magazine did some research and found one can to contain 78 and two cans to contain 79.

So, you know, it varies.

How many flavors of Pringles are there?

Over the years, there have been dozens of Pringles flavors, far more than what's currently available in the US—about 166 according to Taquitos.net .

That estimation, however, includes all of Pringles' international flavors and the recalled ones as well.

What kinds of Pringles are there?

There's just about every flavor of Pringles you can possibly think of. And if you haven't seen it in the US, it probably exists in another country. Just look at surprising flavors like Prawn Cocktail, Grilled Shrimp and Soft-Shelled Crab. Would you ever imagine that those would be flavors? They are, however, only available internationally.

Related: 15 Gatorade Flavors in Best to Worst Order

Some other surprising flavors of Pringles may include flavors from their limited-edition runs: Top Ramen Chicken, Mexican-Layered Dip, Mozarella Cheese Stick, Cheesey Fries and Chili Cheese Dog. Pumpkin Pie Spice-flavored Pringles also have us reeling...

But some other kinds of Pringles—still available on the shelves today—include everything from Ranch and Buffalo Ranch to Dill Pickle and Honey Mustard.

What is the most popular Pringles flavor?

Truly, it depends on who you ask. Statistically, some of the most popular Pringles flavors that are usually almost always in production include Original, Salt and Vinegar, BBQ, and of course, Sour Cream and Onion.

Related: 30 Retro Foods We All Grew Up

How many flavors does Pringles have in 2023?

Though there have been as many as 166 Pringles flavors throughout the decades, there are about 21 different Pringles flavors available on shelves in the US.

Related: The 32 Best Ice Cream Flavors—Ranked Best to Worst

30 best Pringles flavors—ranked

30. White Chocolate Peppermint

View the original article to see embedded media.

One word: terrible. Though White Chocolate Peppermint Pringles may be "better" than other unmentionable flavors (like the one listed above), it's only marginally. If you've never tried this limited-edition sweet flavor before, you'll be surprised to learn that it's not, in fact, covered in chocolate. Actually, it looks similar to an Original-flavored Pringle.

But make no mistake, despite its unassuming outward appearance devoid of chocolate or red and white flakes, White Chocolate Peppermint Pringles is a strange experience. Yes, you get the chocolate (a little) and then the peppermint (a little more), but then you also get overwhelmed with an Original-flavored aftertaste. Yuck!

Related: From Phish Food to Cherry Garcia, These Are the Best Ben and Jerry's Flavors—Ranked

29. Cinnamon & Sugar

View the original article to see embedded media.

Another sweet Pringles flavor gone wrong, the Cinnamon & Sugar flavor is a limited edition that was also rolled out alongside White Chocolate Peppermint. While it's significantly better than WCP—thanks to a simpler flavor profile—it's still... not great. We'll give it a C- for any staunch cinnamon -and-sugar lovers out there, but it really is a Pringles can worth skipping.

28. Honey Mustard

While it definitely doesn't make the top spot or even the top 10, Honey Mustard Pringles are a fine flavor. They'll specifically appeal to honey mustard feens who will immediately recognize the flavor as an authentic version of their beloved dip.

Related: You'll Never Look at the Golden Arches the Same Once You Crack Open the McDonald's Secret Menu

27. Jalapeño

Moderately hot, but also somehow not spicy enough ( especially for genuine fans of jalapeño who are used to the heat), Jalapeño Pringles don't live up to the hype. They smell a lot like jalapeños and they taste somewhat similar, but this Pringles flavor is mediocre at best. Truth is, there's a better version of this flavor; scroll down to #13.

26. Cheesy Quesadilla

Surprisingly, even Cheesy Quesadilla Pringles are a better version of the above Jalapeño. Though it may not have the "j" word in its title, Cheesy Quesadilla is just as cheesy as it is spicy. It's only a hint of a jalapeño kick, but it is enough to make this flavor one of the better ones.

Related: Ain't No Laws When You're Ranking White Claws From Best to Worst

25. Nashville Hot Chicken

For fans of true-blue Nashville Hot Chicken (we're looking at you, Hattie B's!), Nashville Hot Chicken Pringles are worth a try. Don't get us wrong—they're flamin' hot and a little too hot for even our taste. Still, the flavor profile on this one is solid and if you can handle a little zing (OK, a lot of zing), then this spicy crisp is for you.

24. Wavy Sweet & Tangy BBQ

Full disclosure: If you don't like BBQ as a flavor (and we mostly don't ), Wavy Sweet & Tangy BBQ Pringles are going to be hard to choke down. On the other hand, if you live and breathe BBQ, then a sweet and tangy version of it can be quite good.

Related: 20 Hottest Hot Sauces in the World for the Spiciest of Tastebuds

For those tried-and-true BBQ aficionados, the BBQ flavor of these Pringles may be more subtle than you're used to. That's a good thing for the BBQ adverse but for those who live for the kick, it could leave something to be desired.

Also notable is that this flavor is the lowest ranked of all of Pringles' Wavy series. Those crunchy ripples associated with Wavy Pringles is perhaps this flavor's most redeeming quality.

23. Memphis BBQ

View the original article to see embedded media.

Pringles really loves its BBQ-reminiscent flavors (with more than 11 iterations of BBQ so far) and Memphis BBQ is no exception. Unfortunately, it falls kind of short, hence the relatively low ranking.

Traditionally, Memphis-style BBQ is categorized by ribs slow-cooked in a pit than can be served either "dry" or "wet." Dry ribs are typically covered in a dry rub (salt and additional spices) while wet ribs are brushed with loads of BBQ sauce.

Related: Are You Team Thin Mints or Team Samoas? 14 Best Girl Scout Cookie Flavors

But do Memphis BBQ Pringles really live up to the distinct flavoring and high standards of Memphis-style BBQ? We're not entirely sure.

22. Bacon

View the original article to see embedded media.

Moving onward to more bacon flavors! While Pringles has introduced several iterations of bacon-flavored Pringles, the OG version of the stand-alone Bacon flavor has been pretty consistently well-liked.

Related: Try These 20 Starbucks Drinks From Their Secret Menu

These Pringles certainly smell like bacon but they don't have the coloring of bacon and they don't get the flavor quite right either. With more of a smokeless, faux bacon kind of a taste, this flavor is worth trying if you particularly like this breakfast meat, but if bacon isn't your be-all-end-all flavor, then this one's worth missing out on.

21. Bacon Ranch

The best of all the bacon-flavored Pringles by far, we have to attribute this flavor's success to the strong taste of ranch balancing out the smokiness of the bacon.

However, our ranking of Bacon Ranch could have been skewed by a general preference for the twinge of Ranch. After all, Bacon Ranch Pringles are extremely controversial: You other love them or you hate them.

20. Loaded Baked Potato

View the original article to see embedded media.

Those that love Loaded Baked Potato Pringles go hard for Loaded Baked Potato Pringles. Quite unlike any other flavor you've tasted these Pringles do the whole LBP thing justice. No need to drive to your nearest diner to order one as this is just as good as the real thing.

Upon biting into one of these, you'll immediately get a hint of a cheesy flavor; right behind it, however, is a well-balanced hit of bacon. Of course, if you don't like bacon or are vegetarian/vegan, then you're out of luck.

Related: Are You Team Thin Mints or Team Samoas? 14 Best Girl Scout Cookie Flavors

19. Wavy Applewood Smoked Cheddar

View the original article to see embedded media.

Another fine example of a good Wavy flavor, Wavy Applewood Smoked Cheddar Pringles have a lot going on and perhaps that's why it works so well. Flavor profiles often overdo it or underdo it, but this one's done just right.

Does it break the Pringles mold? Not in any way. But if a bowl of this flavor was in front of you, you'd undoubtedly keep reaching in for more.

18. Ketchup

Once again, this a polarizing choice but the fact is, Ketchup Pringles are extremely popular. A moody red color, these are ideal for fans of ketchup-flavored chips in general but if you enjoy a savory-sweet combo, you might just find yourself obsessing over these.

Related: How I Learned to Make Homemade Ketchup

A word of caution? Maybe don't order them via Amazon. These crisps may have 1,000+ reviews, but most reviewers complained that the package arrived with nothing but ketchup-flavored crumbs.

17. Paprika

For Pringles lovers who just can't keep up with other barbecue flavors, there's Paprika. Yes, it's called Paprika after the ground-red-peppered spice, but it possesses a subtle nod to BBQ-related flavoring. It's not too overpowering and like most Pringles, it's kinda addicting.

16. Wavy Sharp White Cheddar

View the original article to see embedded media.

If you're a fan of Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn, you're going to go gaga over Wavy Sharp White Cheddar Pringles. It's got that typical extraordinary crunchiness that's come synonymous with Wavy Pringles, but its sharp and cheesy taste is to die for.

Related: Ranking Truly's Holiday Pack One Flavor at a Time

15. Wendy's Spicy Chicken

View the original article to see embedded media.

Undoubtedly the standout flavor from the Pringles x Wendy's collaboration, Wendy's Spicy Chicken is quite honestly, the bee's knees. Spicier than other spicy flavors and more chicken-y than other chicken-forward flavors, we've got to admit that these two-flavored Pringles are expertly balanced. And doesn't just strike a good balance—it's a successful nod to the real thing.

14. Parmesan & Roasted Garlic

We can't guarantee your breath will smell kosher after snacking on these, but stinkiness aside, Parmesan & Roasted Garlic Pringles are pure heaven. Flavor-wise, they're very similar in taste to homemade garlic bread with the parmesan not being too overpowering. If given the chance to eat these every day, you should take it. Plus, the purple-y-blue packaging is kinda pretty?

View the original article to see embedded media.

13. Wavy Fire-Roasted Jalapeño

Ah! The best of the jalapeño-flavored Pringles by far, Wavy Fire-Roasted Jalapeño is spicy goodness incarnate with every crunch (and those crunches are satisfying!). However, like most other jalapeño Pringles flavors, it can fall a teensy bit short in terms of just how flavorful it is. Is it spicy? Yes. Will jalapeño purists be impressed? Probably not.

Related: The Perfect, 30-Minute Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers Recipe

Of course, our standards are pretty high but all things considered, it's worth snacking on.

12. Pizza

Controversial for sure, Pizza Pringles came in at #12. Now, this is not to be confused with the limited edition Loud Mighty Margherita Pizza, Pizza-licious Potato Crisps, or even Pringles Baked Wheat Stix Pizza.

The singularly titled Pizza may be beloved by many and disliked by some, but the flavor itself stays true to its word. These Pringles—without a doubt—taste like the cheesiest of pizzas imaginable. Whether you're here for it or not, it's spot-on.

11. Extreme Screamin' Dill Pickle

Bear with us—you've got to, absolutely got to like the taste of pickles in order to understand this extremely high ranking. Just shy of the top 10 is Extreme Screamin' Dill Pickle and while that may shock some, pickle lovers everywhere will attest: Extreme Screamin' Dill Pickle doesn't just taste pickle-flavored; it might as well be the real thing in the form of a yellow crisp.

It's pickle-y, delicious and super strong. Although, it *could* be stronger for those ride-or-die pickle enthusiasts perhaps, we're putting it on record: it's great the way it is.

Related: 10 Dill-icious Dill Pickle Recipes

10. BBQ

Although there are lots of varieties of BBQ-adjacent Pringles flavors, Pringles nailed it with its original try. Sure, it may not be everyone's cup of tea, but BBQ is one of the most popular chip flavors in the world so, it's certainly a lot of peoples' cup of tea.

Here's what you'll love about it (provided you like BBQ), it's just a little bit smokey, a little bit tangy, and it quite literally tastes like a summer night spent grilling in the backyard. Nostalgic? Sure. Delicious? Definitely.

9. Buffalo Ranch

The only ranch-flavored Pringles better than Buffalo Ranch is the plain-old Ranch (see #2 below). But even so, Buffalo Ranch Pringles rank extremely high (although we don't know why Pringles also made a Buffalo Ranch Dip flavor at one time; seems redundant?). Anyway, this flavor carves out a space for those buffalo wings-eaters who prefer to dip in ranch versus the long-standing favorite of bleu cheese.

Related: How to Order the Healthiest Food Options at Taco Bell According to Registered Dietitians

Again, this is a hot take, but it's nevertheless true for many.

It's great because it's mild enough to be enjoyed by most and the ranch flavoring isn't overpowered by the buffalo and vice versa. The two flavors combine together well and the result is a quickly-eaten can of Pringles finished in mere minutes.

8. Cheddar & Sour Cream

Not everyone loves the taste of Sour Cream & Onion (though plenty do; see #5), so if you're looking for a delicious alternative that's in the same vein, try Cheddar & Sour Cream. It's a fan-favorite amongst many Pringles eaters and for good reason.

Where the onion in Sour Cream & Onion is sharp, the Cheddar is well, cheesier. Sure, it's still savory, but it cuts through in a more subtle way than the onion of it all.

7. Original

Also known as Original Lightly Salted, heads may turn for ranking Original as seventh. Though there is surely an argument to be made for Pringles' OG flavor (the only flavor from the late '60s to the '80s), times have changed and it's really not as good as some other flavors. It's just not. While it may be the preference of many, there are plenty of flavors—six in fact—that outshine Original Pringles.

Related: Mountain Dew Turns One of Its Fan-Favorite Flavors Into New Hot Sauce

6. Salt and Vinegar

Kinda sorta sour, yet also extremely vinegary and also very tangy, scarfing down an entire can of Salt and Vinegar Pringles is a fast track to making your tastebuds tingle indefinitely. But it's oh so worth it.

As with most controversial flavors, we'd be remiss to not point out that Salt and Vinegar aren't for everyone. However, the flavor itself has a strong, passionate fanbase and S&V Pringles continues to be one of the more popular flavors.

5. Sour Cream & Onion

The power of Sour Cream & Onion cannot be denied—with any other chip or with Pringles. Consistently one of Pringles' best sellers and main players, this flavor is reliably good, beloved by legions, and attainable.

It's ideal for those who fangirl over the typical sour cream and onion flavor and it's not too off-the-beaten-track that it would deter a less-than-adventurous snacker.

There's something to be said about a flavor that's a constant and that perfectly sums up Sour Cream & Onion Pringles.

4. French Onion Dip

View the original article to see embedded media.

Wow, just wow. French Onion Dip Pringles really do taste like the real thing and they are significantly tastier than others on this list that also incorporates onion flavors. Not only does it taste authentic to the real dip, but it's the perfect balance of onion and sour cream. It's not too salty, but not too sweet, either.

3. Wavy Original

If you're a stan for Pringles Original, we don't blame you, but we also need to ask you: Have you tried Wavy Original Pringles? They're like, way better and it's the best Wavy by far. That may be a divisive thing to say but as established in every other ranking that included Pringles from the brand's Wavy line, Wavy's just have more crunch.

More crunch plus the delicious Original flavor you love? That's perfection.

Related: Would You Try This Mountain Dew Pizza Recipe?

2. Ranch

Ranch-flavored anything has a way of breaking up friendships and families, but frankly, we don't care if it's a point of contention. Ranch Pringles are DELICIOUS. Delicious!

Maybe you had a negative experience with the dressing or you just don't find yourself enjoying Ranch rice cakes. Through all those bad Ranch memories out the window because this is the ranch-flavored snack that is going to sway you.

This can of Pringles went so fast that it was apparent in seconds it was a highly-ranked favorite. In fact, it's only surpassed by one other flavor...

1. Cheddar Cheese

Lo and behold, Cheddar Cheese Pringles sit at the #1 spot! On Amazon , Cheddar Cheese earned more stars than most other flavors (tied with Ranch and beat Sour Cream & Onion by a landslide), but anecdotal evidence tells us about the same.

Cheddar Cheese Pringles get scooped up REALLY fast. Perhaps that's a testament to how difficult they can be to find on the shelves—but only partly. The other part is that Cheddar Cheese Pringles is simply heaven in a can.

Next up, are the top 40 Monster energy drink flavors .