KFVS12
Rodney Boyd becomes highest-ranking Black officer of color in Illinois National Guard history
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Rodney Boyd was promoted to Major General after receiving his second star. On February 4, Governor JB Pritzker promoted Brigadier General Rodney Boyd, from Chicago, Ill., to Maj. Gen., making him the highest-ranking Black and officer of color in the 300-year history of the Illinois National Guard.
starvedrock.media
Legal Rights of Illinois Vet and Active Service
Are you active duty military or a vet? You have certain rights when it comes to your employer and family you should know about. The Illinois Attorney General issued an updated guide to the legal rights of Illinois Veterans Saturday. Among them, the obligations of your employer when it comes...
vfpress.news
State preparing further defense of assault weapons ban
Judge found fault with often-used legislative shortcuts. Wednesday, January 25, 2023|| By Peter Hancock || Capitol News Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislative leaders said they were disappointed but not surprised by a judge’s decision putting a temporary and limited halt to enforcement of the state’s recently passed assault weapons ban.
southernillinoisnow.com
Another Southern Illinois Judge issues a temporary restraining order to block implementation of the assault gun law
A second Southern Illinois Judge has issued a temporary restraining order putting the assault weapon ban on hold for those bringing the lawsuit. The ruling came in White County Court at Carmi where Judge T. Scott Webb indicated he based his decision on the likelihood of the success of the lawsuit seeking to declare the law unconstitutional.
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
1027superhits.com
Man who trafficked drugs to central Illinois sentenced to federal prison
PEORIA, Ill. – A 41-year-old man who trafficked ice methamphetamine to Central Illinois will spend the next 27 years in federal prison. That’s the sentence Gabriel Antonio Montano-Rodriquez received in the Central District of Illinois on January 13th. He will also have five years of supervised release after the prison sentence.
khqa.com
Illinois could ease restrictions on name changes for convicted felons
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It could soon be easier for convicted felons to change their names. House Bill 2542, which passed both the Illinois House and Senate, would eliminate the current 10-year waiting period for people with felony convictions after they serve their full sentence. If signed into law,...
Opponents of Illinois assault weapons ban win another round in court
A White County judge issued an order putting the assault gun ban on hold for more than 1,000 people and dozens of gun dealers who are part of a lawsuit in southern Illinois. Among those named in the White County challenge: State Sen. Darren Bailey.
Chicago native makes history, becomes highest-ranking person of color in Illinois National Guard
"I am honored to wear that title as the first minority person to achieve this rank of major general," General Boyd said. "I just want to continue to wear it well and represent well."
Arrest made for child's strangulation
Prosecutors claim Henry Hughes shot a man dead and killed a three-year-old in a south St. Louis home on February 2. Murder, burglary, and robbery charges have been filed against Hughes.
advantagenews.com
Alton police investigate gunfire during domestic incident
The Alton Police Department is investigating an alleged domestic incident in which they believe a gun was fired. No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire, but the victim sustained other injuries during the altercation. The following is a statement from Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford:. On 02/05/23...
The Reason Why People Are Smiling So Much In Illinois
If you ever wondered why people smile so much in Illinois, it's definitely not because of high property taxes. No one in Illinois smiles when they have to pay those knowing that Iowa's property taxes are way lower. Illinois is smiling for a different reason and a rightful one. Illinois was named one of the best states with dental health.
St. Louis mom lays down law with son, turns him into cops for carjacking pastor
A mom turned her 13-year-old son into police after he allegedly carried out a carjacking against a St. Louis pastor. The pastor welcomed the teen to his church.
wglt.org
State Week: COVID-19 health emergency to officially end in May
In 2020, Gov. JB Pritzker declared a public health emergency in Illinois. He's continued to renew disaster proclamations since that time, although many COVID-19 requirements like mask and vaccine mandates, have ended. This week, Pritzker announced the emergency will officially end May 11, the same day a national proclamation will expire. We'll bring some context to the historic decision.
Effingham Radio
IDPH Reports 5 Illinois Counties at an Elevated Community Level for COVID-19
White House and Governor Pritzker Announce Emergency Declarations to Expire in May; IDPH Pledges to Remain Vigilant and Protect Those Most At-Risk. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that the CDC is reporting five counties in the state are at a Medium Community Level for COVID-19, compared to 20 counties the previous week. No counties are listed at High Community Level in Illinois for the second straight week.
Illinois Residents - Boone vs Snap Privacy Class Action Settlement Payments for $16.35 Being Sent Out
Boone vs Snap Privacy Class Action Settlement Payments Being Sent $16.35. $16.35 Payments to PayPal and Prepaid Cards are being reported as sent out to individuals who filed valid and timely claims in the Snapchat Privacy Class Action Lawsuit. The total settlement amount was $35,000,000 which is being sent out to consumers who qualified, before court, lawyers, and administrative fees.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police recruits now have to take a course on avoiding wrongful convictions
With the start of the new year, all police recruits in Illinois will have to take a course on avoiding wrongful convictions. This is a new requirement but was developed several years ago and used by Mike Schlosser who is the Director of the Police Training Institute at the University of Illinois. The course focuses on the importance of carefully gathering and analyzing evidence and not jumping to conclusions about certain subjects.
11,000 Cases Of Wings Go Missing From Illinois School District
A school district in Illinois recently figured out they were missing $1.5 million worth of chicken wings. Illinois School District Is Way Over Food Budget For Year. A school district in the Chicago suburbs was investigating an accounting issue. After the first semester, they were already way over the food budget for the whole year. Not just a little but $300,000. Officials discovered that food was purchased but it never arrived at any of the facilities.
Juvenile victim fatally shot in the face Sunday night, police say
ST. LOUIS — A juvenile was fatally shot in the face Sunday evening in St. Louis, police investigators said. The fatal shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of O'Fallon Street, three blocks north of the Dome at America's Center in the city's Columbus Square neighborhood.
Know about Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program? Tenants and landlords can check their eligibility for $25,000
Living in the United States with a family is not as easy as many of you think. This is especially true when you have come from an underdeveloped country and don’t have a job and money to feed your family.
