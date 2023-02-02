ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You Want to Burn Calories While You Work, These 11 Exercise Bikes Will Get the Job Done

By Emily Laurence
 3 days ago

Ready, set, pedal.

In a perfect world, each day would allow for time to go to an exercise class, the gym, or a walk around the neighborhood. But for many, the demands of life can often prevent that from happening. If you spend the majority of your day at the computer, you may be working under looming deadlines or have back-to-back Zoom meetings.

Can you relate? An under-desk exercise bike is a great way to work more movement into your day while still getting your work done. But before making the investment, it helps to know what to look for. Keep reading to learn more about the benefits of an under-desk bike, what to consider when shopping for one and 11 highly-rated picks to consider.

Why Using an Under Desk Exercise Bike Can Be Beneficial

Fitness instructor Meredith Chen, CPT , who regularly leads workouts for seniors on her YouTube channel , says that there are a couple of different reasons why someone can benefit from an under-desk exercise bike. One is that it can help keep blood flowing to the lower half of your body—key for anyone who sits a lot.

Keeping blood flowing to the lower half of the body is important for preventing blood clots and is something anyone who sits for the majority of the day should be mindful of. Chen says that if someone has difficulty walking or with mobility, an under-desk exercise bike is a great way to move their legs.

Besides this, Chen says that using an under-desk exercise bike is a good cardiovascular workout and also strengthens the legs. Using an under-desk exercise bike gets the heart pumping more than if you’re sitting completely still at your computer. But unlike with jogging, the energy exerted is not strenuous enough to distract from the work you’re doing. You can also use a peddler to work your arms by placing it on top of your desk instead of under it. This can be especially beneficial for arm-strengthening or to rehab shoulder injuries.

When you’re using an under-desk bike, Chen says that it’s important to have proper posture, not hunching your back toward your screen. (Good advice to keep in mind anytime you’re sitting in front of the computer.) “If you add resistance or tension, make sure it’s not too much for your knees,” Chen adds.

Ready to get shopping? Chen says that when comparing different under-desk exercise bikes, look for one with adjustable resistance. “It is also nice to have a timer and have one that shows your distance, so you can see how far and for how long you use it,” she says. If you’re not sure where to start, consider the 11 rounded up here. All of them have the criteria Chen says to look for and have high customer reviews, ensuring that you’re getting your money’s worth.

11 Best Under-Desk Bikes

1. DeskCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike, $199 on Amazon

Amazon

With over 7,000 customer ratings, this exercise bike has a high customer review of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Customers like that it’s quiet; no one on your Zoom calls will know you’re pedaling away. There are eight different resistance options, making it a good fit for a wide range of varying fitness levels. DeskCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike, $199 on Amazon .

2. Himaly Mini Exercise Bike, $47.88 on Amazon

Amazon

This is a great under-desk exercise bike option for anyone short on space. Weighing just eight pounds, it’s light enough to bring to and from the office too. Like bigger under-desk exercise bikes, it comes with resistance options and displays time, distance, and calories burned. Himaly Mini Exercise Bike, $47.88 on Amazon .

3. Vaunn Medical Folding Pedal  Exercises, $39.99 on Amazon

Amazon

Another great option under $50, this under-desk exercise desk has a strong base that ensures it stays securely in place as you pedal. It also folds up easily so you can store it when you’re not using it. Bonus: It comes fully assembled! Vaunn Medical Folding Pedal Exercises, $39.99 on Amazon .

4. AGM Mini Exercise Bike, $45.99 on Amazon

Amazon

Several customers rave that this under-desk exercise bike helped them while rehabbing from knee surgery or injuries. Its resistance knob comes in handy whether you’re using it to exercise your legs or placing it on a table to strengthen your arms. AGM Mini Exercise Bike, $45.99 on Amazon .

5. Yosuda Under Desk Exercise Bike, $119.91 on Amazon

Amazon

This under-desk exercise bike is 22 pounds, which may be too heavy to tote to and from the office, but the weight ensures that it stays securely in place and doesn’t wobble. There is a helpful handle in the middle of the machine, which does make it easy to bring into different rooms, such as if you want to use it while watching TV instead of at your desk. Yosuda Under Desk Exercise Bike, $119.91 on Amazon .

6. Goredi Pedal Exerciser, $39.99 on Amazon

Amazon

The height of this under-desk exercise bike is adjustable, ensuring that it feels both comfortable and fits your space perfectly. It also folds up for easy storage and, at seven pounds, is light enough to take to the office. Goredi Pedal Exerciser, $39.99 on Amazon.

7. Ergonomyx Under Desk Exercise Bike, $299 on Amazon

Amazon

At $299, this pick is pricier than most other under-desk exercise bikes, but what sets it apart is that it can connect to your phone (both iPhone and Android devices), tracking your distance and calories through its app. It also doesn’t require any batteries or plugs, making it more energy efficient than some others on the market. Ergonomyx Under Desk Exercise Bike, $299 on Amazon .

8. Sunny Health & Fitness Under Desk Mini Bike Pedal Exerciser, $86 on Amazon

Amazon

With eight different resistance levels, this pedal exerciser makes it easy to step up your intensity. The foot straps also double as hand grips, making it easy to carry. Sunny Health & Fitness Under Desk Mini Bike Pedal Exerciser, $86 on Amazon.

9. Hausse Portable Mini Exercise Peddler, $46.99 on Amazon

Amazon

With over 11,000 customer reviews, this peddler is a top seller. Customers like that it’s solid, light, and quiet. The LCD screen allows you to see how far you’ve pedaled at a quick glance too. Hausse Portable Mini Exercise Peddler, $46.99 on Amazon .

10. Momoda Under Desk Exercise Bike, $29.99 on Amazon

Amazon

This option is proof that you don’t have to spend a lot of money for a great under-desk exercise bike. At just $30, it still comes outfitted with an LCD screen and folds up for compact storage. Momoda Under Desk Exercise Bike, $29.99 on Amazon .

11. iHomey Motorized Pedal Exerciser, $61.99 on Amazon

Amazon

This under-desk exercise bike comes with a remote control, so you can change the speed and direction, and stop or start it without reaching under your desk. There are six different speeds, which can be used for both legs and arms. iHomey Motorized Pedal Exerciser, $61.99 on Amazon .

