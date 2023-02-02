NCAA Basketball: Kansas State at Kansas

Related
Kansas high school basketball game canceled after alleged exchange of threats
TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Highland Park boys varsity basketball team was scheduled to play Wyandotte County High School last Friday, but never got the chance. The Scots were on the road set to play Wyandotte High School but after the Freshman game, students from both varsity teams allegedly exchanged words, which led to Wyandotte faculty making […]
Arizona-based Chiefs fans ship hundreds of pounds of Kansas City barbeque
Before the lunchtime rush could even form a door outside Joe's KC, the Kansas City barbecue mainstay was already filling more than 100 orders for barbeque destined for Arizona.
Kansas woman killed in Oklahoma crash
BLUEJACKET, Okla. (KSNF) — An Overland Park woman died in a three-vehicle wreck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the patrol reported. The fatality collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles southwest of Bluejacket. […]
Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman in northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. KSNT 27 Storm Track Chief Meteorologist […]
kmaland.com
Alexa Nicole Bragg, 13, Blue Springs, Missouri
Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 4, 2023. Visitation Start:10:00am. Visitation End:11:00am. Memorials:Liggett Trail Educational Center in Blue Springs. Funeral Home:Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, Missouri. Cemetery:
1 dead after homicide in 3800 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri
One person died after a homicide Saturday in the 3800 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Wichita Eagle
‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family
Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
KCPD identifies man killed Thursday near Swope Memorial Golf Course
Kansas City, Missouri, police said a man was killed just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at Gregory Boulevard and Swope Memorial Drive, not far from the Swope Memorial Golf Course.
Suspect in custody following standoff with Kansas City police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City Missouri police have taken one person in custody following a standoff that lasted for several hours Wednesday. Around 3:30 p.m. police were called to a home in the 500 block of Wallace Ave, which is near I-435 and E Winner Road, for reported sounds of gunshots. Once on scene officers […]
KMBC.com
2 missing children from Missouri found safe in Florida, Clay County, Mo., woman arrested
LIBERTY, Mo. — Two missing children from the State of Missouri were found safe in Florida this week. The High Springs, Fla., Police Department said that siblings Brooke Gilley (11) and Adrian Gilley (12) were found Wednesday during a routine vehicle tag check. Kristi Nicole Gilley, who police are...
4 charged following vandalism at Kansas high school
JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four teens in connection with vandalism at the Blue Valley High School football stadium and press box, according to a statement from the Johnson County District Attorney's office. The District Attorney's office charged 16-year-old Jaden J. Butler; 16-year-old Nathan J. Murphy;...
WIBW
Kansas transgender inmate transferred to all-female prison
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A transgender inmate has been transferred from a Kansas men’s prison to the state’s women’s prison in Topeka. 13 NEWS investigated a question from a view about an El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate being moved to Topeka Correctional Facility, the state’s all-female institution.
A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.
The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. They retreated into legalistic formalities. All the while, […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Walmart stores in Kansas, Missouri impacted by national recall of sausage products
A recall on thousands of pounds of sausage products is impacting Walmart stores in the Kansas City area.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
doniphanherald.com
'I killed her,' ex-boyfriend of slain Omaha woman told his platoon mate, deputy testifies
OMAHA — A Topeka man told a former platoon mate that he killed his Omaha ex-girlfriend after they got into an argument, a Douglas County sheriff's deputy testified Monday. "I killed her," Deputy Neal Klein said Aldrick Scott told a former U.S. military comrade while he was in a hotel in Cancun, Mexico, just a day after he allegedly buried Cari Allen's body near an abandoned barn in Kansas.
KBI called after man finds friend dead in Kansas home
WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is looking into the death of a man in Wamego on Sunday, Jan. 29. It happened at a home in the 1000 block of Ash St., Lot 29. A caller informed authorities that he found his friend dead inside. The Wamego Police Department arrived and […]
KCTV 5
Person gunned down in car at 55th and Cleveland in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was shot to death inside a vehicle in Kansas City early Monday morning. No one is in custody. Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to a shots-fired call near Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway. They canvassed the area and found a vehicle with a gunshot victim inside just north of 55th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Officers called emergency medical crews, who declared the victim dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Obituary released for mom, daughters killed in Topeka house fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The obituary for a mom and her two daughters that were killed in a tragic house fire ruled as a triple homicide has been released. Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 30, and her two daughters, Peyton and Kourtney Tyler, ages nine and one respectively, died in a house fire on Jan. 20. The fire […]
Kansas City police find body in man’s car after towing it
Adam “A.J.” Blackstock Jr.'s death is being investigated as a homicide, according to The Kansas City Star.
