Manhattan, KS

NCAA Basketball: Kansas State at Kansas

By Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bL5Zl_0kaakXnU00

Jan 31, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) celebrates during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

KSN News

Kansas woman killed in Oklahoma crash

BLUEJACKET, Okla. (KSNF) — An Overland Park woman died in a three-vehicle wreck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the patrol reported. The fatality collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles southwest of Bluejacket. […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSN News

Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman in northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. KSNT 27 Storm Track Chief Meteorologist […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kmaland.com

Alexa Nicole Bragg, 13, Blue Springs, Missouri

Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 4, 2023. Visitation Start:10:00am. Visitation End:11:00am. Memorials:Liggett Trail Educational Center in Blue Springs. Funeral Home:Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, Missouri. Cemetery:
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
Wichita Eagle

‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family

Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
MANHATTAN, KS
St. Joseph Post

4 charged following vandalism at Kansas high school

JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four teens in connection with vandalism at the Blue Valley High School football stadium and press box, according to a statement from the Johnson County District Attorney's office. The District Attorney's office charged 16-year-old Jaden J. Butler; 16-year-old Nathan J. Murphy;...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Kansas transgender inmate transferred to all-female prison

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A transgender inmate has been transferred from a Kansas men’s prison to the state’s women’s prison in Topeka. 13 NEWS investigated a question from a view about an El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate being moved to Topeka Correctional Facility, the state’s all-female institution.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.

The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. They retreated into legalistic formalities. All the while, […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
doniphanherald.com

'I killed her,' ex-boyfriend of slain Omaha woman told his platoon mate, deputy testifies

OMAHA — A Topeka man told a former platoon mate that he killed his Omaha ex-girlfriend after they got into an argument, a Douglas County sheriff's deputy testified Monday. "I killed her," Deputy Neal Klein said Aldrick Scott told a former U.S. military comrade while he was in a hotel in Cancun, Mexico, just a day after he allegedly buried Cari Allen's body near an abandoned barn in Kansas.
OMAHA, NE
KSN News

KBI called after man finds friend dead in Kansas home

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is looking into the death of a man in Wamego on Sunday, Jan. 29. It happened at a home in the 1000 block of Ash St., Lot 29. A caller informed authorities that he found his friend dead inside. The Wamego Police Department arrived and […]
WAMEGO, KS
KCTV 5

Person gunned down in car at 55th and Cleveland in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was shot to death inside a vehicle in Kansas City early Monday morning. No one is in custody. Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to a shots-fired call near Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway. They canvassed the area and found a vehicle with a gunshot victim inside just north of 55th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Officers called emergency medical crews, who declared the victim dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
