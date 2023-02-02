ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How good is WCC men's basketball this season? Saint Mary's is 'playing at a high level'

By Christian Pedersen
 3 days ago

The West Coast Conference has two teams - Gonzaga and Saint Mary's - ranked in the national polls and four more teams that are on pace to win at least 20 games.

Is this the deepest the conference has ever been? How good is Saint Mary's?

"This is as good as Saint Mary's has been," said Santa Clara assistant coach Scott Garson. "Not only are they good, but they're playing at a high level. It just seems like when you play them that nobody is open."

On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau talks with Garson about the depth of the WCC, Gonzaga's matchup with the Broncos and much more.

