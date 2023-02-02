ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

SB LVII line shifts as Chiefs draw increased action

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago

The Philadelphia Eagles remain the favorite to win Super Bowl LVII, but the line has made a noticeable shift, with the public increasingly getting behind the Kansas City Chiefs.

After the Eagles drew heavy early support following the conference championship games, the consensus line had moved back to Philadelphia -1.5 by Thursday.

That included at BetMGM, where the line opened at 1.5 points but shot up to 2.5 by Monday morning. However, the sportsbook reported that by mid-week the action had largely evened out.

"From a futures perspective, a Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl was a great outcome for the sportsbook," BetMGM sports trader Christian Cipollini said. "Right now we're seeing even action on both sides for the Super Bowl but that could change leading up to kickoff."

However, Kansas and Massachusetts remained the only states receiving more spread-line money action on the Chiefs. By comparison, the other 17 states the sportsbook is live in reported more spread money flowing in on the Eagles.

The line has also moved to 1.5 at BetRivers, FanDuel and DraftKings. The Eagles are still drawing 70 percent of the spread-line bets and 72 percent of the money at DraftKings as of Thursday -- the same splits as on Monday. They are also backed by 64 and 78 percent of the action, respectively, at BetRivers.

The handle on the moneyline at DraftKings has been split between the Eagles (-125) and Chiefs (+105), while Kansas City has drawn 55 percent of the total bets. According to the sportsbook, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 were the only underdog in the past four years to win the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Over/Under at DraftKings has shifted slightly from 50 to 50.5 total points, with the Under backed by 52 percent of the bets while 56 percent of the money has been wagered on the Over. The same point total at BetRivers has seen the Over an even more popular play, with 64 percent of the money wagered.

Among the countless offbeat props available around the Super Bowl, Caesars Sportsbook reported one bettor wagered $13,000 at -650 that a quarterback will not have a reception during the game, with a potential payout of $2,000. Meanwhile, another bettor wagered 10 cents at -1600 that the game will not go to overtime -- to win 1 cent.

The two most bet prop at DraftKings has been the result of the coin flip at +100, with "Tails" leading "Heads" in total bet count. The third most popular has been the opening kickoff not resulting in a touchback at +160.

--Field Level Media

The Avery Journal-Times

