abc27.com
Lamont Jones announces Harrisburg City Council candidacy
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg native Lamont Jones has announced his intentions to run for Harrisburg City Council in 2023. According to his campaign, Jones is the former Vice President of Operations for Breaking the EChainz Inc. and currently serves as Civic Engagement Manager for 1 Vote Counts. He...
FireRescue1
Pa. county issues $47,000 in tax credits to volunteer firefighters, EMS staffers
CARLISLE, Pa. — Cumberland County announced Tuesday it has issued $47,124 in real estate tax credits to 197 volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel. County commissioners in 2022 created the credit to acknowledge the value and dedication of volunteer first responders. Volunteers who applied and qualified for the credit received...
theburgnews.com
Modern-style apartment building proposed along riverfront in Harrisburg
A new apartment building may be coming to Uptown Harrisburg, as a New Jersey-based developer is proposing a 21-unit structure along the riverfront. On Wednesday night, the city’s Planning Commission heard the proposal by EI Realty of Cedar Knolls, N.J., which wants to raze two mid-century office buildings and build “Dauphin House Apartments,” a modern-style, glass-and-masonry apartment building in their place.
abc27.com
Affordable housing project by Lebanon-based construction company ranks 3rd internationally
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County-based construction company named Arthur Funk & Sons, won third place in an international competition for an affordable housing project they constructed in southeastern Pennsylvania. The affordable housing project which won third place was the Simpson Gardens in Lansdowne, Pa. in Delaware County. According...
More state employees will soon be working in-person, and that’s good news for restaurants
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Some state workers in Harrisburg will soon be in the office more often after the Shapiro administration announced all senior managers, governor’s office staff and cabinet members will be required to work in-person at least three days a week. Officials said the new policy would...
local21news.com
Nighttime lane restrictions on Wright's Ferry Bridge in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Nighttime lane restrictions on the Wright's Ferry Bridge on Route 30 in Hellam Township, York County and Columbia Borough, Lancaster County will be put in place Monday night. PennDOT says the right lane and right shoulder will be closed both east and westbound while...
abc27.com
Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
pahomepage.com
Gun violence declining in the City of York
Gun violence declining in the City of York
pahomepage.com
Fire damages townhouses in Cumberland County
Fire damages townhouses in Cumberland County
abc27.com
Non-profit opens new Cumberland County location
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes now have their feet firmly planted in the community they serve. New Hope Ministries is opening a new location in New Cumberland, located on Old York Road. The organization has operated a mobile food pantry in the area after the Red Land Food Ministry closed its doors in 2019.
abc27.com
Governor Shapiro orders thousands of state employees to work in-person
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a spokesperson with Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration, 2,300 state employees will soon be required to commute to the office and work in person. A large portion of state employees have been working hybrid since the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed work from home....
local21news.com
Pennsylvania preserving islands in Susquehanna River
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — State officials recently purchased and closed on two islands in the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg, with the goal of conserving the land. Both Bailey’s and Independence Island are located near the Harvey Taylor Bridge. The purchase price of the two islands, which are about 10 acres, was about $160,000.
local21news.com
9-year-old boy from Pennsylvania graduates high school
HARRISBURG, Pa — High school graduation is an important milestone in a person’s life. However, one Bucks County boy is celebrating that accomplishment a bit early. Nine-year-old David Balogun received his diploma through the Reach Cyber Charter School in Dauphin County. His journey started in the third grade...
abc27.com
Extermination to start under Mulberry Street Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is ready to move ahead with extermination under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city said a rat infestation is a public safety emergency for residents of a homeless encampment, that has been under the bridge for years. In mid-January, the city asked everyone living there to leave.
tourcounsel.com
Capital City Mall | Shopping mall in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania
Capital City Mall is a 608,911-square-foot (56,569.7 m2) regional shopping mall located approximately 5 miles (8.0 km) southwest of Harrisburg in Lower Allen Township, Pennsylvania. It is one of three enclosed malls in the immediate Harrisburg area, and is the only enclosed mall in Harrisburg's western suburbs. The anchor stores...
Pa. GOP groups holding events with organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies in 2020
A Republican activist who organized the “Stop the Steal” rallies in Harrisburg in 2020 and has been linked to right-wing fringe groups will be headlining several Pennsylvania GOP events over the next week. Scott Presler will make stops in Delaware County on Saturday, Butler County on Feb. 6,...
Retired postal service inspector opens campaign for Lebanon County district judge seat
Michael Corricelli, a former Air Force officer and retired federal agent, said Friday he will run for an open magisterial district judge seat covering the Palmyra and several surrounding Lebanon County municipalities. “I have dedicated my life to serving our country and community,” Corricelli said Friday in a release announcing...
Large cave under Pennsylvania home reopened after being closed for 70 years
A unique house in Pennsylvania houses a secret cave in its basement that was off limits for almost 70 years. Until now. The Black-Coffey Caverns, originally called the Baker Caverns, can be entered again after almost three-quarters of a century have passed by. The house, owned by Dara Black, is located in the Franklin County community of Williamson. Black does tours that are conducted as open house events, where visitors...
iheart.com
State Utility Commission Launches Probe into PPL Billing Error
State Utility Commission Launches Probe into PPL Billing Error. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The state Public Utility Commission has launched an investigation into the accuracy and integrity of P-P-L's Electric's billing. The company's system had generated bills that were sometimes double the amount previously charged from December 20th through January 9th. The P-U-C wants customers to contact P-P-L with their concerns, but also says they can call the PUC's Bureau of Consumer Services with any further grievances.
Ephraim Slaughter: A journey of overcoming challenges | Black History Keystones
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Ephraim Slaughter, the last surviving Civil War veteran in Dauphin County, was more than just a war hero. He's also a man deeply rooted within the Harrisburg community. Slaughter was born into slavery in 1846 in North Carolina to the H.D. Slaughter family. He escaped at...
