Harrisburg, PA

Lamont Jones announces Harrisburg City Council candidacy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg native Lamont Jones has announced his intentions to run for Harrisburg City Council in 2023. According to his campaign, Jones is the former Vice President of Operations for Breaking the EChainz Inc. and currently serves as Civic Engagement Manager for 1 Vote Counts. He...
Modern-style apartment building proposed along riverfront in Harrisburg

A new apartment building may be coming to Uptown Harrisburg, as a New Jersey-based developer is proposing a 21-unit structure along the riverfront. On Wednesday night, the city’s Planning Commission heard the proposal by EI Realty of Cedar Knolls, N.J., which wants to raze two mid-century office buildings and build “Dauphin House Apartments,” a modern-style, glass-and-masonry apartment building in their place.
Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
Gun violence declining in the City of York

Gun violence declining in the City of York
Fire damages townhouses in Cumberland County

Fire damages townhouses in Cumberland County
Non-profit opens new Cumberland County location

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes now have their feet firmly planted in the community they serve. New Hope Ministries is opening a new location in New Cumberland, located on Old York Road. The organization has operated a mobile food pantry in the area after the Red Land Food Ministry closed its doors in 2019.
Pennsylvania preserving islands in Susquehanna River

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — State officials recently purchased and closed on two islands in the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg, with the goal of conserving the land. Both Bailey’s and Independence Island are located near the Harvey Taylor Bridge. The purchase price of the two islands, which are about 10 acres, was about $160,000.
9-year-old boy from Pennsylvania graduates high school

HARRISBURG, Pa — High school graduation is an important milestone in a person’s life. However, one Bucks County boy is celebrating that accomplishment a bit early. Nine-year-old David Balogun received his diploma through the Reach Cyber Charter School in Dauphin County. His journey started in the third grade...
Extermination to start under Mulberry Street Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is ready to move ahead with extermination under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city said a rat infestation is a public safety emergency for residents of a homeless encampment, that has been under the bridge for years. In mid-January, the city asked everyone living there to leave.
Capital City Mall | Shopping mall in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania

Capital City Mall is a 608,911-square-foot (56,569.7 m2) regional shopping mall located approximately 5 miles (8.0 km) southwest of Harrisburg in Lower Allen Township, Pennsylvania. It is one of three enclosed malls in the immediate Harrisburg area, and is the only enclosed mall in Harrisburg's western suburbs. The anchor stores...
Large cave under Pennsylvania home reopened after being closed for 70 years

A unique house in Pennsylvania houses a secret cave in its basement that was off limits for almost 70 years. Until now. The Black-Coffey Caverns, originally called the Baker Caverns, can be entered again after almost three-quarters of a century have passed by. The house, owned by Dara Black, is located in the Franklin County community of Williamson. Black does tours that are conducted as open house events, where visitors...
State Utility Commission Launches Probe into PPL Billing Error

State Utility Commission Launches Probe into PPL Billing Error. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The state Public Utility Commission has launched an investigation into the accuracy and integrity of P-P-L's Electric's billing. The company's system had generated bills that were sometimes double the amount previously charged from December 20th through January 9th. The P-U-C wants customers to contact P-P-L with their concerns, but also says they can call the PUC's Bureau of Consumer Services with any further grievances.
