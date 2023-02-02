Read full article on original website
Related
Guy cut hole in the Wall and was shocked by what comes pouring out.
Nick Castro, who runs Nick’s Extreme Pest Control in California, has been in business for over 20 years but in all that time, he’s never encountered something quite like this.
Man accused of stealing monkeys from the Dallas Zoo was caught after he asked staff at a nearby aquarium about their animals
The monkeys went missing from the zoo on January 30 and were found in an abandoned home in Lancaster, Texas, the next day, authorities said.
This Walmart Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral and Walmart Is In Big Trouble
A Walmart in North Las Vegas has come under fire for what many local shoppers are calling a racist display in its store. The location, which was on Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive, hung clothing from the ceiling with neon green chains.
'Crazy-Looking Cat' Prowling Around Missouri Farm for 6 Months Turns Out to Be an African Serval
The farmer who found the serval cared for the wild animal before contacting the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge for help; the feline is now recovering at the Arkansas sanctuary A cat commonly found on African savannas was recently discovered on a farm in the Ozark Mountains. After six months of noticing a "crazy-looking cat" on his property, a farmer in Ava, Missouri, live-trapped the creature and found out it was a female, 30-Lb. African serval cat. According to the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, the farmer cared for the serval...
Springfield dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh haircut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in Norwood, […]
As Texas population grows most are coming from one state. Is this good for Texas?
A report today released by Yahoo Finance shows that Texas had the biggest increase in population of any states in the nation. Over 450,000 people moved to texas in the one-year period ended July 1, 2022. Of that figure 319,000 were from other states. And it shouldn't be a big surprise that a large number of them are coming from California.
True or False? Driving Barefoot in Texas is Against the Law
Texas gets hot during the summer, and I know with my kids trying to round up shoes to go to the swimming pool or just someplace like granny's can be an unenviable task. But is driving barefoot in Dallas, Texas or anywhere across the Lone Star State actually against the law?
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.
Houston's Ehrhardt Elementary School found a black teen's body hanging from a tree. Harris County Sheriff's Office located the body in Ehrhardt Elementary School's parking lot.
A woman from Texas is served an eviction order to leave her multi-million dollar home in Italy
Rita Jenrette, age 73, from Texas is an American actress, TV journalist, and real-estate executive. Jenrette has dabbled in politics, real estate, and the entertainment industry. Her first marriage was to Democratic whip John Jenrette of South Carolina. The couple divorced in 1981.
This Texas City Ranked The Dirtiest In The US & Its Trash Problem Is So Much Worse Than NYC
Despite Texas' oh-so-famous anti-littering slogan of "Don't Mess With Texas," it seems like residents of one city aren't staying true to those words. A recent study by the website LawnStarter found Houston, TX to be the "dirtiest city in America," and things here are looking so much worse than other infamously dirty places like New York, NY (No. 12 ) and Detroit, MI (No. 4).
Another creepy fish washes up on Texas shore. This one is ‘as big as they get’
“This thing is massive. It’s gotta be like 4-foot long,” the expert said.
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
California woman shows restaurant receipt where she was charged an extra 5% for "employee health" in viral TikTok video
Whenever you go out to eat, you may want to start taking a closer look at your receipt. You may find that you've been charged a little something extra to go towards restaurant employee health care costs.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
One person hurt in a fall from an I-30 overpass in Fort Worth
One person is in the hospital after apparently falling from an I-30 overpass in Fort Worth during some of Tuesday’s worst weather. A 911 caller reported the fall on east-bound 30 near Highway 287
4-foot-long sea creature washes up on Texas beach, shocks researcher
A marine researcher found a 'rare,' 4-foot-long American eel washed up in Texas while surveying a beach.
1 person killed and 4 others injured in overnight shooting in Texas after more than 50 shots were fired
At least one person died and four others were injured in a shooting outside a Houston club early Sunday, authorities said.
This Charming Small Town In Texas Is One Of The US' Most Underrated & It's A Fun Day Trip
Any small town is always a fantastic break from the big city life. While some aren't as popular as others, they’re all so deserving of all the hype. Consumer trends website Cheapism recently compiled a list of the towns in each state they believe is the most underrated, and one tiny city outside of Austin, TX was the choice for the Lone Star State.
This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas
If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
8 Worst Places in Texas To Live on Just Social Security
Texas is a big state with no shortage of places to live. However, if you're living on a fixed income in retirement and relying on your Social Security income to pay for your monthly expenses, there...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0