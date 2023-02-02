ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

'Crazy-Looking Cat' Prowling Around Missouri Farm for 6 Months Turns Out to Be an African Serval

The farmer who found the serval cared for the wild animal before contacting the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge for help; the feline is now recovering at the Arkansas sanctuary A cat commonly found on African savannas was recently discovered on a farm in the Ozark Mountains. After six months of noticing a "crazy-looking cat" on his property, a farmer in Ava, Missouri, live-trapped the creature and found out it was a female, 30-Lb. African serval cat. According to the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, the farmer cared for the serval...
AVA, MO
Narcity USA

This Texas City Ranked The Dirtiest In The US & Its Trash Problem Is So Much Worse Than NYC

Despite Texas' oh-so-famous anti-littering slogan of "Don't Mess With Texas," it seems like residents of one city aren't staying true to those words. A recent study by the website LawnStarter found Houston, TX to be the "dirtiest city in America," and things here are looking so much worse than other infamously dirty places like New York, NY (No. 12 ) and Detroit, MI (No. 4).
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas

If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
HOUSTON, TX
Midland, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

