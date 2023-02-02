ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in February 2023

Horror delights, rom-coms and a new sci-fi series starring Christoph Waltz are just a few of the highlights arriving on Amazon Prime Video in February. This month sees the debut of the second and final season of “Carnival Row” on Feb. 17, while Feb. 24 is when “The Consultant” – a “Severance”-like thriller series starring Waltz and directed by “WandaVision’s” Matt Shakman – drops.
‘SNL': Woody Harrelson Set to Join 5-Timers Club With February Return as Host

Woody Harrelson is returning to “Saturday Night Live,” and he’s joining an exclusive club in doing so. The actor will host the show’s Feb. 25 episode. The show will mark the actor’s fifth time hosting, giving him entry into the sketch comedy show’s prestigious 5-Timers Club. He first nabbed the gig in 1989, then returned as host in 1992, again in 2014, and most recently hosted the show in September of 2019.
‘The Flash’ Producer Michael Disco Joins Russo Brothers’ AGBO as President of Film

AGBO, an independent studio founded by “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo, has tapped “The Flash” producer Michael Disco as its new president of film. Disco, who has over two decades of film producing experience, will oversee the creative direction and business strategy of AGBO’s film department as it works to “foster dynamic partnerships and innovative storytelling.”
Viola Davis Joins the EGOT Club With Grammy Win

Viola Davis has officially joined the EGOT club, after winning herself a Grammy on Sunday. With the win, the actress becomes just the 18th person to ever do it. Davis took home the Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording this year, for narrating her recent memoir “Finding Me.” In winning the award, she beat out fellow EGOT winner Mel Brooks (he was the 8th person to ever win all four awards), Lin-Manuel Miranda (who’s currently just an Oscar shy of becoming an EGOT), Jamie Foxx, and Questlove.
Sundance Hit ‘The Starling Girl’ Sells to Bleecker Street

Bleecker Street has acquired the North American rights to writer-director Laurel Parmet’s feature directorial debut,” The Starling Girl,” the company announced on Friday. The film premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival to critical acclaim and stars Eliza Scanlen (“Little Women,” “Sharp Objects”), Lewis Pullman (“Outer Range”,...
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Lands Season 2 Order at Paramount+

“Yellowstone” prequel series “1923” is coming back for another round. Paramount+ announced Friday it’s ordered a second season of the hit drama. From the mind of Taylor Sheridan and starring Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford and Academy Award winner Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, the drama series was the biggest series premiere on cable for 2022 and the biggest Paramount+ premiere ever in the U.S., drawing in 7.4 million total viewers across Paramount+ and linear previews.
Colbert Fakes Out Audience by Teasing Beyoncé ‘Renaissance’ Tour Stop: ‘The Whole World – That Includes This Theater’ (Video)

”It is in the world,“ Colbert jokes, ”so it’s gotta be part of the tour“. Stephen Colbert was as delighted on Thursday as you probably are by the news that Beyoncé is embarking a new world tour in support of her hit album “Renaissance.” And he was delighted to announce that Beyoncé will be making an appearance on “The Late Show” as a result.
Zach Creggar and New Line Biggest Deal Not Made at Sundance

The biggest deal that occurred during the Sundance Film Festival wasn’t one that went down at the event itself. New Line Cinema emerged triumphant amid an intense bidding war to grab “Weapons” which will be the next film from “Barbarian” director Zach Cregger. Days later, New Line signed a first-look deal with the whole BoulderLight studio itself.
