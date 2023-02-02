Read full article on original website
‘Knock at the Cabin’ Scares Up $1.45 Million at Thursday Box Office
Thursday night moviegoers answered M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin” with $1.45 million at the box office, while comedy “80 for Brady” kicked up $1.27 million in previews. The Universal horror film will play in 3,643 North American theaters starting Feb. 3. By the...
What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in February 2023
Horror delights, rom-coms and a new sci-fi series starring Christoph Waltz are just a few of the highlights arriving on Amazon Prime Video in February. This month sees the debut of the second and final season of “Carnival Row” on Feb. 17, while Feb. 24 is when “The Consultant” – a “Severance”-like thriller series starring Waltz and directed by “WandaVision’s” Matt Shakman – drops.
‘SNL': Woody Harrelson Set to Join 5-Timers Club With February Return as Host
Woody Harrelson is returning to “Saturday Night Live,” and he’s joining an exclusive club in doing so. The actor will host the show’s Feb. 25 episode. The show will mark the actor’s fifth time hosting, giving him entry into the sketch comedy show’s prestigious 5-Timers Club. He first nabbed the gig in 1989, then returned as host in 1992, again in 2014, and most recently hosted the show in September of 2019.
‘The Flash’ Producer Michael Disco Joins Russo Brothers’ AGBO as President of Film
AGBO, an independent studio founded by “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo, has tapped “The Flash” producer Michael Disco as its new president of film. Disco, who has over two decades of film producing experience, will oversee the creative direction and business strategy of AGBO’s film department as it works to “foster dynamic partnerships and innovative storytelling.”
‘Knock at the Cabin,’ ’80 for Brady’ in Narrow Box Office Race for No. 1
After seven weekends at No. 1, the reign of “Avatar: The Way of Water” has come to an end, leaving newcomers “Knock at the Cabin” and “80 for Brady” to vie for the top spot. “Knock at the Cabin,” the latest from M. Night...
‘That ’90s Show’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix (Video)
“That ’90s Show” has been renewed for a second season, Netflix said Friday. The streamer shared a video of clips from the follow-up to “That ’70s Show” to TikTok, Instagram and Facebook to celebrate the news. “All of us at ‘That ‘90s Show’ were beyond...
Viola Davis Joins the EGOT Club With Grammy Win
Viola Davis has officially joined the EGOT club, after winning herself a Grammy on Sunday. With the win, the actress becomes just the 18th person to ever do it. Davis took home the Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording this year, for narrating her recent memoir “Finding Me.” In winning the award, she beat out fellow EGOT winner Mel Brooks (he was the 8th person to ever win all four awards), Lin-Manuel Miranda (who’s currently just an Oscar shy of becoming an EGOT), Jamie Foxx, and Questlove.
Sundance Hit ‘The Starling Girl’ Sells to Bleecker Street
Bleecker Street has acquired the North American rights to writer-director Laurel Parmet’s feature directorial debut,” The Starling Girl,” the company announced on Friday. The film premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival to critical acclaim and stars Eliza Scanlen (“Little Women,” “Sharp Objects”), Lewis Pullman (“Outer Range”,...
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Lands Season 2 Order at Paramount+
“Yellowstone” prequel series “1923” is coming back for another round. Paramount+ announced Friday it’s ordered a second season of the hit drama. From the mind of Taylor Sheridan and starring Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford and Academy Award winner Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, the drama series was the biggest series premiere on cable for 2022 and the biggest Paramount+ premiere ever in the U.S., drawing in 7.4 million total viewers across Paramount+ and linear previews.
Colbert Fakes Out Audience by Teasing Beyoncé ‘Renaissance’ Tour Stop: ‘The Whole World – That Includes This Theater’ (Video)
”It is in the world,“ Colbert jokes, ”so it’s gotta be part of the tour“. Stephen Colbert was as delighted on Thursday as you probably are by the news that Beyoncé is embarking a new world tour in support of her hit album “Renaissance.” And he was delighted to announce that Beyoncé will be making an appearance on “The Late Show” as a result.
‘SNL’ Proves That Hit-Making Movies Died a Slow Death in the 2020s (Video)
“Saturday Night Live” poked fun at the lack of recognizable titles and hit-making movies coming out of the 2020s, shooting at fish-in-a-barrel targets like “To Leslie,” “Women Talking” and “Ginny & Georgia.”. After Bowen Yang came out swinging as a game show host with...
Melinda Dillon, Oscar-Nominated Actress in ‘Close Encounters,’ Dies at 83
Melinda Dillon, who was nominated as Best Supporting Actress for her roles in Steven Spielberg’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and Sydney Pollack’s “Absence of Malice,” has died at age 83, her family said in a public obituary. She died on Jan. 9,...
Zach Creggar and New Line Biggest Deal Not Made at Sundance
The biggest deal that occurred during the Sundance Film Festival wasn’t one that went down at the event itself. New Line Cinema emerged triumphant amid an intense bidding war to grab “Weapons” which will be the next film from “Barbarian” director Zach Cregger. Days later, New Line signed a first-look deal with the whole BoulderLight studio itself.
Dave Chappelle Wins Grammy for Standup Special That Sparked Netflix Backlash
Dave Chappelle won a Grammy award for Best Comedy Album for “The Closer” on Sunday night — the same standup special that sparked backlash at Netflix when it was released on the streamer in 2021. The comedian, who has triggered outrage from the trans community for past...
Dan Aykroyd to Host ‘A History Of The World In Six Glasses’ for Fox Nation
Dan Aykroyd will host the six-part comedic docuseries “A History of the World in Six Glasses” on Fox Nation beginning in January 2024, network president Jason Klarman said Thursday. The series, which will feature Jim Belushi, Jon Lovitz, Kevin Nealon and George Wendt, will examine the origin and...
