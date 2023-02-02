Viola Davis has officially joined the EGOT club, after winning herself a Grammy on Sunday. With the win, the actress becomes just the 18th person to ever do it. Davis took home the Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording this year, for narrating her recent memoir “Finding Me.” In winning the award, she beat out fellow EGOT winner Mel Brooks (he was the 8th person to ever win all four awards), Lin-Manuel Miranda (who’s currently just an Oscar shy of becoming an EGOT), Jamie Foxx, and Questlove.

RHODE ISLAND STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO